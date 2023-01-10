Report Shows Clean Energy Surpasses Coal But More Climate Action Is Required

Support Common Dreams Today
Jessica King, jessica.king@sierraclub.org
A new report finds that while renewable energy has surpassed coal as a source of power in the United States for the first time in over 60 years, climate-driven extreme weather events are driving up emissions in the building sector as more energy is required to heat and cool the places people live, work, and play.
The Biden Administration’s historic Inflation Reduction Actis a major turning point that will deliver significant reductions in climate-destabilizing pollution as early as this year. But today’s report, released by the nonpartisan Rhodium Group, reveals that aggressive additional action from federal agencies, states, and the private sector is required to achieve the emissions reduction targets set under the Paris Climate Agreement, which scientists agree is necessary to mitigate the worst impacts of the climate crisis.
Key findings of the report:
In response, Sierra Club Senior Director of Energy Campaigns Holly Bender released the following statement:
“For the first time since the 1960s, renewable energy has eclipsed coal, marking a huge milestone as we continue the important work of transforming the power sector from fossil fuels to clean energy. This is a major accomplishment, and one that might have seemed impossible to some when we first launched the Beyond Coal Campaign over a decade ago. But thanks to the tireless efforts of our people-powered movement and their commitment to creating cleaner, healthier communities, coal use continues to decline as this dirty fossil fuel of a bygone era is replaced by renewable energy.
“Today’s report is also a sobering reminder that as long as fossil fuels have a grip on our economy, the road to achieving our climate goals remains steep. We must continue our work to electrify our homes and vehicles, and reduce energy consumption. President Biden has unused tools in his toolbox to reduce emissions from polluters like power plants and diesel trucks, keep fossil fuels in the ground, and preserve nature as a critical climate strategy. Time is of the essence for the Administration to truly commit to its “all of government” promise to take on the climate crisis.”
After canceling nearly 17,000 flights around the Christmas holiday—the worst customer service meltdown in the history of the U.S. airline industry—Southwest announced this week that it is promoting several of its executives, a move that watchdogs decried as a slap in the face of the travelers impacted by the company's incompetence and greed.
In a press release, Southwest said it is elevating five executives across different departments at the company, including network operations control and communications. The announcement came just over a week after the Southwest pilots' union published a scathing letter calling the corporation's management a "headquarters-centric cult" that has "eroded our company from within."
While Southwest said the new leadership changes "represent phase two of the organizational structure work that began in September 2022," critics argued the decision to go ahead with the promotions following the holiday debacle shows a total disregard for customers and U.S. regulators, who have been accused of doing far too little to crack down on industry abuses.
"Southwest thought its executives deserved a promotion after leaving thousands of its consumers in the lurch in the middle of peak holiday season travel," Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security and Corporate Power program at Accountable.US, said in a statement Tuesday. "That's the behavior of a company with no intention of changing course from management decisions that seek to enrich shareholders while leaving consumers holding the bag. We hope that Congress investigates their failures and holds their executives accountable."
Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, wrote in response to the promotions: "They are just mocking Pete Buttigieg. And why shouldn't they?"
Buttigieg, the head of the U.S. Transportation Department, has faced growing backlash from airline watchdogs and members of his own party in recent days for failing to take decisive action in the lead-up to and in the wake of Southwest's mass cancellations, which pilots and flight attendants say were fueled by the company's refusal to invest in technological upgrades that could have helped the airline giant navigate bad weather and predictable holiday travel chaos.
In recent years, as flight crews pressed for changes to the company's antiquated technology, spent nearly $6 billion buying back its own stock.
"Pete Buttigieg chose to let nearly every domestic airline off scot-free after they were caught completely flat-footed earlier this year," said Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, referring to cancellations surrounding the July 4 holiday. "Despite rampant cancellations and widespread violation of federal law by giving travel vouchers instead of cash refunds, the only domestic airline to face any regulatory scrutiny was the small, politically weak Frontier."
"That is despite the fact that Frontier was responsible for far less of the industry-wide meltdown than major players like United or Southwest," Hauser continued. "Every other U.S.-based airline got off with a warning and promised to do better in the future. When you don't actually enforce the law, you lose credibility as a regulator. Our position is simple: when corporations violate federal law, they should be investigated and held accountable."
While the Transportation Department has said it is investigating the latest round of mass cancellations and acting on the flurry of refund complaints from Southwest customers whose travel plans were thrown into chaos, lawmakers and advocates argue the agency's actions thus far have fallen far short of what's needed to hold the company accountable and prevent future disasters.
"In light of the sheer magnitude of Southwest Airlines' most recent operational failures and the devastating impact these failures and other airline cancellations continue to have on American consumers, we believe much more needs to be done," 26 Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to Buttigieg last week.
"Refunds and other types of compensation policies quickly become meaningless if there's not a clear mechanism or platform for passenger redress. Ensuring passengers and airlines can effectively communicate with one another will allow passengers
to swiftly receive any owed compensation as well as any other helpful information a passenger may need after a canceled or significantly delayed flight," the lawmakers wrote. "Furthermore, the Department should make sure that airlines are able to maintain a reasonable level of operational capabilities in the event of extreme weather or other type of potential disruption. Of course, not all
disruptions can be controlled. But issuing rules and standards that could help limit or prevent future cancellations and delays arising from these initial disruptions will ultimately benefit consumers much more than any reimbursement policy ever could."
William J. McGee, a senior fellow for aviation at American Economic Liberties Project, wrote in an NBC News op-ed earlier this month that "America's commercial aviation system is broken, but so is the only regulatory agency allowed to oversee it."
"Consider what we've seen from the federal government since Covid hit," McGee wrote. "For starters, airlines withheld at least $10 billion in unpaid refunds and unused flight credits after the pandemic forced people not to fly in 2020 and beyond. In November, Secretary Pete Buttigieg finally imposed what he termed 'historic' fines. But only Frontier and five small foreign carriers were penalized."
"Then, the first half of 2022 had an unprecedented number of delayed and canceled flights, more than in all of 2021," he continued. "Despite warnings from lawmakers and groups like my organization, the American Economic Liberties Project, Buttigieg assured passengers in September that the airlines would address their scheduling problems. Unfortunately, he didn't use his authority under the Transportation Department's unfair and deceptive acts rule to investigate why tens of thousands of flights were scheduled and then paid for by consumers, only to be canceled."
"Worse," McGee added, "there have been no reported penalties for the cancellations. This lack of enforcement may have contributed to Southwest's Christmas meltdown, because it's unlikely Southwest and other airlines would have stranded so many passengers if they feared real consequences."
Progressives within and beyond Congress rejected Republicans' comparisons of the new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to the historic Church Committee.
Progressives in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday blasted Republicans for using their narrow majority to establish a panel headed by a far-right congressman to "expose the abuses committed by the unelected, unaccountable federal bureaucracy."
In a 221-211 vote along party lines, the GOP approved a resolution creating a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, under the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
Jordan—who infamously defied a congressional subpoena to testify about the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump—took aim at the U.S. Homeland Security and Justice departments as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and key House Democrats in a Tuesday floor speech advocating for the subcommittee.
"Mr. Jordan, who was deeply involved in Mr. Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has for months been investigating what he says is a bias in federal law enforcement against conservatives," The New York Timesreported. "Now that Republicans have the majority, he plans to use his gavel and his subpoena power to escalate and expand that inquiry, including searching for evidence that federal workers have become politicized and demanding documents about ongoing criminal investigations."
While Republicans in Congress have compared their now-official panel to the historic Church Committee—which, in the 1970s, "labored for 16 months to produce a 5,000-page report that is a canonical history of the secret government," as journalist Chris Hayes wrote for The Nation in 2009—progressives, including Hayes last week, have challenged that comparison.
"In 1975, the Senate created a bipartisan Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations With Respect to Intelligence Activities," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said after the vote. "Dubbed the Church Committee, the panel uncovered the surveillance and abuses against civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as illegal programs to assassinate foreign leaders. Minnesota legend Walter Mondale served on the committee and his questions helped uncover abuses of power."
Explaining her "no" vote, Omar continued:
I had high hopes that this would be a Church-style committee, where we could investigate surveillance of American citizens, violations of civil liberties, and the intelligence community's overseas abuses of power.
It is clear that this committee is going to be one of personal grievances and defending insurrectionists, led by members who are themselves being investigated for their role in the January 6th insurrection and who have openly defied accountability by not complying with congressional subpoenas. The goal is not justice, but to delegitimize credible investigations into people who attempted to overthrow our government.
Additionally, agency oversight belongs in the House Committee on Oversight and Reform or on an independent committee. The fact that this is being formed under the Judiciary Committee suggests that the goal isn't accountability but rather to obstruct justice and undercut legal investigations they don't agree with.
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), a fellow "Squad" member, was similarly critical on Tuesday.
"The federal government has already been weaponized by Republicans against Black, brown, and other marginalized groups," she said. "So unless they're investigating themselves, this Insurrection Protection Committee is a sham."
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) called the committee "a fascist power grab to evade accountability" for the January 6 attack.
\u201cFWIW: The @GOP's Weaponization Select Subcommittee is a fascist power grab to evade accountability for 1/6.\n\nThey don't care about government weaponization against Black & brown communities, for example. They just want access to investigations into them & their cult leader Trump.\u201d— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@Congresswoman Cori Bush) 1673394611
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) tied the creation of the new panel to the 15 votes and backroom deals it took last week for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to get far-right members of his party to stop blocking his path to the leadership position.
"House Republicans just created a committee with unprecedented power to review criminal investigations and access high-level intelligence for political purposes," Pocan said. "This is what Speaker McCarthy was willing to compromise to be speaker. It's wild."
There were also critics beyond Congress—including Noah Bookbinder, president of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
"This new House subcommittee, specifically set up to investigate ongoing investigations by the Justice Department and FBI into Donald Trump and others, is dangerous and threatens accountability and the rule of law," he said. "We can't accept this as normal."
However, one of the paper's authors warned that "it would be a mistake to conclude that simply because the Russian foreign influence campaign on Twitter was not meaningfully related to individual-level attitudes that other aspects of the campaign did not have any impact on the election."
A study published Monday by researchers at New York University eviscerated liberal Democrats' assertion that the Russian government's disinformation campaign on Twitter during the 2016 U.S. presidential election had any meaningful impact on the contest's outcome.
The study, which was led by NYU's Center for Social Media and Politics and published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, is based on a survey of nearly 1,500 U.S. respondents' Twitter activity. The researchers—who also include scholars from the University of Copenhagen, Trinity College Dublin, and Technical University of Munich—concluded that while "the online push by Russian foreign influence accounts didn't change attitudes or voting behavior in the 2016 U.S. election," the disinformation campaign "may still have had consequences."
\u201cYesterday @NatureComms published our paper about Russia\u2019s foreign influence efforts *on Twitter* in the 2016 election. We've seen many claims about the implications of the findings, so we want to be clear about what the paper says and what it doesn\u2019t. 1/\n \nhttps://t.co/coMxO2JR3j\u201d— NYU's Center for Social Media and Politics (@NYU's Center for Social Media and Politics) 1673376947
According to the paper:
Exposure to Russian disinformation accounts was heavily concentrated: Only 1% of users accounted for 70% of exposures. Second, exposure was concentrated among users who strongly identified as Republicans. Third, exposure to the Russian influence campaign was eclipsed by content from domestic news media and politicians. Finally, we find no evidence of a meaningful relationship between exposure to the Russian foreign influence campaign and changes in attitudes, polarization, or voting behavior.
"Despite this massive effort to influence the presidential race on social media and a widespread belief that this interference had an impact on the 2016 U.S. elections, potential exposure to tweets from Russian trolls that cycle was, in fact, heavily concentrated among a small portion of the American electorate—and this portion was more likely to be highly partisan Republicans," said Joshua A. Tucker, co-director of the Center for Social Media and Politics (CSMaP) and one of the study's authors.
Gregory Eady of the University of Copenhagen, and one of the study's co-lead authors, cautioned that "it would be a mistake to conclude that simply because the Russian foreign influence campaign on Twitter was not meaningfully related to individual-level attitudes that other aspects of the campaign did not have any impact on the election, or on faith in American electoral integrity."
The new study may boost arguments of observers who contend that Democrats bear much of the blame for Hillary Clinton's 2016 defeat by former GOP President Donald Trump. Clinton's loss, many say, is largely attributable to a deeply flawed Democratic ticket consisting of two corporate candidates including a presidential nominee who, according to former Green presidential contender Ralph Nader, "never met a war she did not like," and an anti-abortion vice presidential pick in Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.
"That Russian intelligence attempted to influence the 2016 election, broadly speaking, is by now well documented," The Intercept's Sam Biddle wrote in an analysis of the study. "While their impact remains debated among scholars, the specter of 'Russian bots' wreaking havoc across the web has become a byword of liberal anxiety and a go-to explanation for Democrats flummoxed by Trump's unlikely victory."