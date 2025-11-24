‘Who Wants to Live Like This?’ Locals Fume as Meta AI Data Center Upends Entire Community

The tiny town of Holly Ridge, Louisiana will soon be home to a massive $27 billion artificial intelligence data center being built by Facebook parent company Meta that, when finished, will be the largest in the world.

However, residents of Holly Ridge do not feel honored that they are at the epicenter of Meta's ambitious data center buildout, which they say has upended their entire community.

As reported by New Orleans-based public radio station WWNO last week, the nonstop parade of trucks driving through Holly Ridge has led to a 600% increase in vehicle crashes over the last year, including three truck crashes that occurred just outside Holly Ridge Elementary School.

Penelope Hull, a fourth-grade student at the school, told WWNO that the data center construction trucks are highly disruptive to learning even on days when they don't get into accidents, as they often cause the classroom walls to shake.

"You can't pay attention," she said. "And then you get off track and you lose what the teacher was telling you to do."

Hull also said that the school has had to shut down its playground out of concern that Meta construction trucks will crash into children playing during recess.

The threat of trucks crashing into schools isn't the only problem that the data center has brought. Local residents Joseph and Robin Williams told WWNO that they've noticed their tap water is frequently rust colored since Meta started building the data center, and they say their electricity frequently goes off for hours on end with no warning.

Similar issues were documented by progressive media outlet More Perfect Union, which sent its reporters down to Holly Ridge and found residents felt their concerns were being completely ignored by both Meta and their local elected officials.

"We had no voting on it, no community meetings, no nothing," one local woman told More Perfect Union. "It was done all under the table."

Another local resident told More Perfect Union that Holly Ridge has become "totally different" ever since Meta began AI data center construction.

"Who wants to live like this?" he asked as he looked on at more construction trucks barreling through the community.

Zuckerberg is building a data center in Louisiana the size of Manhattan — while Meta runs ads about how small towns love their data centers, we found furious locals who plan to leave town completely. pic.twitter.com/xHLG4KJMLO

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 19, 2025