Our Revolution, Nation’s Largest Progressive Political Organizing Group, Releases Findings of Post-Debate Survey of More than 17,000 Progressive Democratic Voters

According to the survey, 67 percent of progressives support President Biden stepping aside as the Democratic nominee, with 32 percent indicating that they are less likely to vote for the President following last Thursday’s debate

On the heels of last week’s presidential debate, Our Revolution, the largest grassroots-funded progressive political organizing group in the United States, is releasing the findings of a sweeping new survey of more than 17,000 progressive Democratic voters across the country.

The Our Revolution polling results were first reported this morning by POLITICO Playbook.

The respondents, a subset of the organization’s grassroots network of approximately 8 million supporters in all fifty states, were surveyed via email in the 72 hours immediately following last Thursday’s debate.

Responses from 17,410 Our Revolution supporters reveal that:

  • 67 percent of respondents think President Biden should suspend his presidential campaign
  • 32 percent are less likely to support Biden after the debate, while 57 percent say it did not affect their support
  • 15 percent say they are unlikely or very unlikely to vote for Biden if he remains the nominee and 11 percent are unsure
  • 8 percent say they are likely and 65 percent say they are very likely to vote for Biden
  • 94 percent are worried about a Trump second term
  • 38 percent of people feel sad, 35 percent frustrated, and 11 percent angry, after the debate
  • 9 percent feel fired up or hopeful


Last November, political scientists from Stony Brook University and the College of William and Mary conducted an extensive survey of the Our Revolution network to better understand the composition of the organization’s support base. According to findings, the vast majority (80 percent) of Our Revolution supporters identify as Democrats, with three-fourths of respondents reporting that, beyond just voting, they contributed money, canvassed, or otherwise directly participated in electoral activities on behalf of Democratic candidates for House, senate, or local races in the 2022 midterm elections.

Despite this very high level of civic participation, overall, progressive members of the organization expressed lukewarm views of the Democratic Party, rating it at 56 on a 0-100, negative-to-positive scale.

