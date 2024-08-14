To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sierra Club
Christopher Schuler, christopher.schuler@sierraclub.org

New Study Shows Disastrous Effects Project 2025 Would Have on Climate and Public Health

A new study released today by Energy Innovation, a non-partisan energy and climate policy organization, details the devastating effects the policies found within the 900-page conservative playbook would have on our environment and public health.

The report shows that by 2030, compared to currently enacted policy, Project 2025 would result in 1.7 million jobs lost, $320 billion in reduced GDP, more than 2,000 premature deaths from exposure to air pollution, and CO2 emissions of 4,920 MMT.

Project 2025’s framework includes repeal of most provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including clean electricity tax credits, zero emission vehicle tax credits, advanced energy manufacturing tax credits, and energy efficiency standards. Project 2025 would also increase oil and gas production and LNG exports, stop EPA from regulating power plant GHGs, and roll back vehicle fuel economy standards.

According to Energy Innovation, this would "more than roll back all the reductions achieved through the historic climate action achieved over the past few years” and would put the United States’ 2030 and 2050 climate targets out of reach.

In response, Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous released the following statement:

“Project 2025 would be an unmitigated disaster for the climate, for our economy, and for the life and livelihood of families across the country. This extreme agenda would not only pollute our clean air and safe drinking water, it will deal a crushing blow to our growing green energy economy, killing good middle class jobs and undoing the monumental gains we’ve made in the past few years. The Sierra Club has fought hard for the progress we’ve made towards a clean and sustainable future. The fight isn’t over and we’re not going back.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

