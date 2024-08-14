New Study Shows Disastrous Effects Project 2025 Would Have on Climate and Public Health

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Christopher Schuler, christopher.schuler@sierraclub.org
A new study released today by Energy Innovation, a non-partisan energy and climate policy organization, details the devastating effects the policies found within the 900-page conservative playbook would have on our environment and public health.
The report shows that by 2030, compared to currently enacted policy, Project 2025 would result in 1.7 million jobs lost, $320 billion in reduced GDP, more than 2,000 premature deaths from exposure to air pollution, and CO2 emissions of 4,920 MMT.
Project 2025’s framework includes repeal of most provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including clean electricity tax credits, zero emission vehicle tax credits, advanced energy manufacturing tax credits, and energy efficiency standards. Project 2025 would also increase oil and gas production and LNG exports, stop EPA from regulating power plant GHGs, and roll back vehicle fuel economy standards.
According to Energy Innovation, this would "more than roll back all the reductions achieved through the historic climate action achieved over the past few years” and would put the United States’ 2030 and 2050 climate targets out of reach.
In response, Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous released the following statement:
“Project 2025 would be an unmitigated disaster for the climate, for our economy, and for the life and livelihood of families across the country. This extreme agenda would not only pollute our clean air and safe drinking water, it will deal a crushing blow to our growing green energy economy, killing good middle class jobs and undoing the monumental gains we’ve made in the past few years. The Sierra Club has fought hard for the progress we’ve made towards a clean and sustainable future. The fight isn’t over and we’re not going back.”
The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.(415) 977-5500
"My life's mission," said Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, is "to fight the dangerous idea of a Palestinian state"—even as an overwhelming majority of the world's nations support independence for Palestine.
The Israeli government said Wednesday that it has completed plans for the first new apartheid settlement in the occupied West Bank since 2017, a move the country's far-right finance minister said was due in part to increasing international recognition of Palestinian statehood amid Israel's obliteration of Gaza and a recent World Court affirming the occupation's illegality.
The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, also known as the Civil Administration, announced what's known as a "blue line"—which defines and delimits the boundaries of a new settlement—for Nahal Heletz, one of five Jewish-only colonies
proposed for construction or expansion on stolen Palestinian land. If built, the nearly 150-acre colony would connect the Gush Etzion settlement bloc with Jerusalem.
"The connection of Gush Etzion to Jerusalem by establishing a new settlement is a historic moment," Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also a settler, said Wednesday. "No anti-Israel and anti-Zionist decision will stop the continued development of the settlement enterprise."
"We will continue to fight the dangerous idea of a Palestinian state and establish facts on the ground," Smotrich continued, referring to the longtime Israeli practice of violating international law by colonizing and annexing Palestinian land to establish what one legal scholar described as "de facto possession with the aim of attaining de jure possession."
Smotrich added: "This is my life's mission and I will continue it as long as I can... Together we will continue to pursue Zionism. We will build, develop, fight, and win."
Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states that an "occupying power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies." Since Israel conquered the West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and Syria's Golan Heights in 1967, Israeli settlement population has increased exponentially from around 1,500 colonists in 1970 to roughly 140,000 at the time of the Oslo Accords in 1993—under which Israel agreed to halt new settlement activity—to more than 500,000 today.
Settlers often destroy property and attack Palestinians, sometimes en masse in deadly pogroms, in order to terrorize them into leaving so their land can be stolen. As the world's attention is focused on Gaza, Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed more than 500 Palestinians in the West Bank since October, including at least 143 children, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.
Last month, the International Court of Justice—where Israel is on trial for genocide over its conduct in the Gaza war—ruled that Israel's 57-year occupation is an illegal form of apartheid that must end "as rapidly as possible."
The Gaza war, in which Israeli forces have killed or wounded more than 143,000 Palestinians, forcibly displaced almost all of the territory's 2.3 million people, starved hundreds of thousands of people—some of them to death—and flattened much of the coastal enclave, has also pushed numerous nations to recognize Palestinian statehood. Around 150 countries now support Palestinian independence. In April, the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution on Palestinian U.N. membership.
Smotrich applauded the resolution's defeat. The finance minister has come under fire recently for
defending Israeli soldiers accused of gang-raping a Palestinian prisoner at the notorious Sde Teiman torture prison—he called the suspects "heroic warriors"—and for asserting that it would be "justified and moral" for Israel to starve 2 million Palestinians to death.
The Israeli activist group Peace Now decried the recent decision by the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) to establish a new Settlement Administration under Smotrich's authority.
"Netanyahu and Smotrich are relentlessly advancing de facto annexation," Peace Now said Wednesday. "This reckless pursuit will have dire consequences for everyone. The new settlement at Nahal Heletz will create an isolated enclave deep within Palestinian territory, inevitably escalating friction and security challenges."
"This administration is wholly dedicated to advancing the settlement enterprise while completely neglecting the needs of both Israelis and Palestinians," the group added. "This government must be held accountable and replaced—now."
"it is not that Chicago Public Schools does not have the funds. It's that Rahm Emanuel sold the school district to Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, and other bankers and left it broke on purpose."
The Chicago Teachers Union on Wednesday demanded a state investigation into a series of loan deals made with "predatory" Wall Street banks under ex-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner that left the city's school system "broke on purpose."
"For years, banks scammed [Chicago Public Schools] with predatory financial deals, taking money out of our classrooms and shortchanging our students," CTU detailed in an online contract update. "For years, CPS and many other Illinois school districts have been systematically underfunded, burdened by bad bank deals, and forced to do more with less. We will need leadership from every level of government to transform our schools with the resources they deserve."
According to the Chicago Sun-Times: "During the financial crisis, stemming from the budget stalemate under... Rauner, from 2016 to 2018, CPS took out six high-interest loans. Just on these loans, CPS must pay $194 million this year."
CTU's letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul requesting a probe says that "the predatory loans CPS took on were at sky-high interest rates unheard of for municipalities and public bodies, especially at a time when interest rates were at record lows."
As the union—now in bargaining talks with the city over a new contract—said in a statement about the request:
In other instances of predatory banking, state and local officials sought remedy through class-action lawsuits and other legal efforts to recoup funds, address the harm, and defend the public. However, in Chicago, the school district is still paying $200 million per year to lending institutions for loans that JPMorgan Chase, among others, sold and earned 9.5% profit or $110 million in the first year alone.
The CTU points to multiple historic examples of public officials upholding their responsibility to defend the public from such practices and is calling on current elected officials to fulfill the same obligation.
CTU Local1 president Stacy Davis Gates stressed Wednesday that "it is not that Chicago Public Schools does not have the funds. It's that Rahm Emanuel sold the school district to Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, and other bankers and left it broke on purpose."
"Our elected officials have the responsibility to investigate those predatory bank deals, just as they did successfully in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis, and recoup the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars that the banks stole from the public and our children," she asserted.
The union is arguing that Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, the Chicago Board of Education, and city officials including Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Mayor Brandon Johnson, a former CTU organizer, "must all play a role in helping fund our schools and undoing the damage from the Rahm and Rauner years of predatory bank deals, and the decades of inadequate state funding."
CTU held a Wednesday morning press conference, during which Saqib Bhatti, co-founder and executive director of the Action Center on Race & the Economy, said that "we're here at Chase today because Chase took a bunch of money that belongs to our kids."
"CPS is [in] dire financial straights right now, and one of the big reasons is because banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America systematically ripped off CPS for years and years and years," Bhatti continued, surrounded by people holding signs with messages including "Chase Profits Off Students" and "Bad Bank Deals Cost CPS."
"We know during the subprime crisis that banks were selling predatory loans to Black and brown families, loans that were designed to fail," he explained. "They did the same thing with CPS."
CTU also invited Bhatti to speak during Tuesday's public bargaining session at Morgan Park High School—the third event of its kind since the union began negotiating with CPS in April, before the teachers contract expired on June 30.
The Chicago Board of Education passed a $9.9 billion budget last month. As Chalkbeatnoted at the time, it features "cuts to central staff and administrative costs to help close a roughly half-billion-dollar deficit," and doesn't account for increases to teacher salaries, due to ongoing talks. Both Johnson and the union opposed staff layoffs.
CPS claimed during the Tuesday event that the additional cost from just 52 of over 700 CTU contract proposals would increase the district's projected deficit for fiscal year 2026 from $509 million to $2.9 billion, and by fiscal year 2029 it would hit $4 billion.
As the
Sun-Times reported:
The CTU's bargaining presentation for Tuesday's session did not ask the district to take out a loan, but it challenged officials' financial analysis and claims that they lack funding.
The union pointed to revenue initiatives that the city and state could explore, like more heavily taxing millionaires and corporations—which would require changes to state law—or seeking federal funding for school building improvements. The union also suggested efforts that could take years and would not solve the budget problems in the short term, like fighting banks for past "predatory" loans to CPS or seeking money back from past "bad vendor contracts."
"These predatory deals are costing hundreds of millions a year," said Pavlyn Jankov, research manager for the CTU. "The district has to make every effort to claw back those funds."
The newspaper noted that CPS chief financial officer Miroslava Mejia Krug "revealed that the school district is actually a part of some national lawsuits against banks, but it is unclear whether those lawsuits specifically address high-interest loans."
The Center for Economic and Policy Research warned the U.S. against piling on economic sanctions that have "taken the lives of tens of thousands of Venezuelans" and "helped create the current crisis."
A report released Tuesday by a U.S.-based think tank calls on the Biden administration to support a regional effort to reach a negotiated solution to Venezuela's dangerous political crisis as the country's president and right-wing opposition continue to declare themselves the rightful winners of last month's election.
The new analysis by the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) argues that Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia's attempt at mediation and dialogue—not additional economy-crushing sanctions by the U.S. and other Western nations—represents "the best opportunity for bringing about a peaceful resolution of the current crisis."
U.S. sanctions, the report notes, "have taken the lives of tens of thousands of Venezuelans and fueled the migration of millions more." Other "failed policies" include "military coup attempts, such as those that U.S. administrations supported in 2002 and 2019," the report adds.
"Recognizing a parallel government, or imposing more sanctions on Venezuela, will only make the crisis much more difficult to resolve; in fact, these policies helped create the current crisis," CEPR said.
The report comes less than two weeks after the U.S. State Department formally recognized Edmundo González, Venezuela's opposition candidate, as the winner of last month's presidential election over incumbent President Nicolás Maduro, who says he prevailed in the contest that has attracted close scrutiny and calls for transparency from the international community and independent watchdogs.
A four-member team of United Nations experts that was in Venezuela's capital for more than a month ahead of the presidential election—at the invitation of Venezuela's Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE)—issued an interim report Tuesday that criticizes the CNE's management of the July 28 contest, arguing that it "fell short of the basic transparency and integrity measures that are essential to holding credible elections."
While turnout was significantly higher than in 2018 and the election "took place in a largely peaceful environment and was logistically well-organized," the U.N. experts said, the CNE's "announcement of an election outcome without the publication of its details or the release of tabulated results to candidates has no precedent in contemporary democratic elections."
"This had a negative impact on confidence in the outcome announced by the CNE among a large part of the Venezuelan electorate," the experts added. The CNE said Maduro won the election with just under 52% of the vote.
"The new presidential term in Venezuela does not begin until January 2025, providing more than four months for all sides to reach a negotiated agreement."
CEPR's assessment of the contest and its aftermath resembled that of the U.N. experts. The watchdog group criticized the CNE's failure to "release a breakdown of the results at the voting table (mesa de votación) level" and urged it to make the information public "as promptly as possible."
"The government has rejected the authenticity of the tally sheets published by the opposition," CEPR's report notes. "But the case it has made so far has been unconvincing, presenting about three dozen purported tally sheets (out of about 25,000) where there are allegedly missing signatures and similar issues which are common in most electoral processes."
CEPR also criticized the opposition for backing "what amounts to a military coup," threatening a repeat of "the errors that many opposition politicians made in 2019 when they called on the armed forces to turn against the government and support the installation in the presidency of Juan Guaído, a member of the National Assembly who was never elected president."
"Extra-constitutional efforts of this sort should be vigorously opposed internationally," CEPR said. "Likewise, the government needs to ensure that security forces adhere to international human rights standards when responding to protests and disturbances; they should also refrain from carrying out arbitrary detentions."
Amid calls to release detailed election results, Maduro has taken his case to Venezuela's Supreme Court, which is conducting a review of the election.
While the Biden administration is reportedly considering fresh sanctions against Venezuela, Reutersnoted Tuesday that U.S. officials have "so far held off on new punitive measures."
"The presidents of Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia are coordinating action while calling for full access to voting records, while a coalition including the U.S., Canada, Panama, and others are holding separate talks among each other and with Venezuela's opposition," Reuters added.
CEPR stressed in its report that "the new presidential term in Venezuela does not begin until January 2025, providing more than four months for all sides to reach a negotiated agreement and allow for diplomatic efforts to take shape."
"In that regard, it seems like the most promising efforts are led by the group formed by Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, who are 'holding conversations with both sides,'" CEPR added, citing Associated Pressreporting. "The likely alternative is not promising: If these governments were to be sidelined, the United States would likely play a bigger role together with right-wing regional governments who are allied with Washington. Given the history described above, it is highly unlikely that this would result in a positive outcome for Venezuela."