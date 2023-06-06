To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Darcey Rakestraw, darcey@2050strategies.com
Omar Baddar, obaddar@citizen.org

Merck Lawsuit a Desperate Attempt to Beat Back Popular Legislation to Lower Drug Prices

Today Merck reportedly sued the federal government over the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate directly with pharmaceutical companies on drug prices. In response, Public Citizen President Robert Weissman issued the following statement:

“Merck is claiming the U.S. constitution requires the U.S. government and people to be suckers. That’s not true.”

“There’s no Sucker Clause in the 1st Amendment, 5th Amendment, or anywhere else in the Constitution.”

“This lawsuit is a desperate attempt by the industry to beat back popular legislation that would curtail Big Pharma’s ability to price gouge Medicare and secure monopoly profits. Full stop.”

“While Big Pharma’s litigation gambit plays out, it is critical that the federal government continue its preparation for price negotiations. Delay in the commencement of long overdue negotiations will result in billions of dollars in excess costs for taxpayers and consumers.”

