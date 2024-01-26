January, 26 2024, 11:25am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Tel: +44 (0) 20 7413 5566,After hours: +44 7778 472 126,Email:,press@amnesty.org
Israel must comply with key ICJ ruling ordering it do all in its power to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza
The Hague
Today’s decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order provisional measures in response to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is an important step that could help protect the Palestinian people in the occupied Gaza Strip from further suffering and irreparable harm, said Amnesty International today.
An immediate ceasefire by all parties remains essential and – although not ordered by the Court – is the most effective condition to implement the provisional measures and end unprecedented civilian suffering.
Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International
The ruling issued by the ICJ ordered six provisional measures including for Israel to refrain from acts under the Genocide convention, prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to genocide, and take immediate and effective measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. Crucially, the Court also ordered Israel to preserve evidence of genocide and to submit a report to the Court, within one month, of all measures taken in line with its order.
“Today’s decision is an authoritative reminder of the crucial role of international law in preventing genocide and protecting all victims of atrocity crimes. It sends a clear message that the world will not stand by in silence as Israel pursues a ruthless military campaign to decimate the population of the Gaza Strip and unleash death, horror and suffering against Palestinians on an unprecedented scale,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.
“However, the ICJ decision alone cannot put an end to the atrocities and devastation Gazans are witnessing. Alarming signs of genocide in Gaza, and Israel’s flagrant disregard for international law highlight the urgent need for effective, unified pressure on Israel to stop its onslaught against Palestinians. An immediate ceasefire by all parties remains essential and – although not ordered by the Court – is the most effective condition to implement the provisional measures and end unprecedented civilian suffering.“The stakes could not be higher – the ICJ’s provisional measures indicate that in the Court’s view the survival of Palestinians in Gaza is at risk. The Israeli government must comply with the ICJ’s ruling immediately. All states – including those who were critical of or opposed South Africa’s submission of the genocide case – have a clear duty to ensure these measures are implemented. World leaders from the USA, UK, Germany and other EU states must signal their respect for the Court’s legally binding decision and do everything in their power to uphold their obligation to prevent genocide. Failure to do so would be a grave blow to the credibility and trust in the international legal order.”
States must also take urgent steps to prevent ongoing international crimes, including by imposing a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel and Palestinian armed groups.
The USA, UK, Germany and other EU states must signal their respect for the Court’s legally binding decision and do everything in their power to uphold their obligation to prevent genocide.
Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International
Amnesty International has warned of the risk of genocide in Gaza due to the shockingly high death toll among Palestinians, the widespread destruction caused by Israel’s relentless bombardment and the deliberate denial of humanitarian aid as part of the ongoing illegal blockade which are all inflicting horrifying levels of suffering on Gaza’s civilian population. Other warning signs include the increase in racist and dehumanizing rhetoric by some Israeli government officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israel’s history of oppressing and discriminating against Palestinians under its system of apartheid. In the face of a serious risk of genocide, all states are under an obligation under international law to act to prevent the commission of genocide.
More than 26,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel’s unrelenting bombardment of Gaza with some 10,000 believed to be still missing under the rubble. At least 1.8 million Palestinians have been internally displaced and are deprived of access to adequate food, water, shelter, sanitation, and medical assistance.
Amnesty International calls on Israel, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups to immediately suspend all military operations in Gaza. Israel must lift its illegal and inhuman siege and allow the unhindered and unconditional flow of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians, who are suffering from a deliberately engineered famine. We urge Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups to release all remaining civilian hostages.
Background
On 29 December 2023, South Africa brought a case against Israel at the ICJ under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide over allegations of genocide against the Palestinian people in the wake of the attacks on 7 October 2023 by Hamas and other armed groups, in which nearly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in Israel were killed and some 240 were taken hostage. Hearings on South Africa’s request for provisional measures took place in The Hague on 11 and 12 January 2024.
The 84-page filing by South Africa accuses Israel of acts and omissions “genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent … to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”
The International Court of Justice is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN). It does not pursue individual criminal responsibility, rather the Court’s role is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States, including those relating to the interpretation, application or fulfilment of the Genocide Convention and the responsibility of a State for genocide.
Article 94 of the UN Charter provides that judgments of the ICJ are binding on the parties to the dispute and that, if they are not implemented, then recourse is to be had to the Security Council, which may make recommendations or decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgment.
'Huge Win for People and Planet': Biden Pauses LNG Export Approvals
"This is one of the most significant actions ever taken by a U.S. president to stop the dangerous expansion of fossil fuels and protect environmental justice," one campaigner said.
Jan 26, 2024
Environmental justice and climate advocates celebrated on Friday as the Biden administration announced that it was pausing approvals for all liquefied natural gas exports to non-Fair Trade Agreement countries in order to review the criteria it uses to approve or reject them.
In a statement, the White House said that the criteria used by the Department of Energy (DOE) was "roughly five years old" and therefore did not "adequately account for considerations like potential energy cost increases for American consumers and manufacturers beyond current authorizations or the latest assessment of the impact of greenhouse gas emissions."
The decision came following a sixth-month push by frontline communities and the wider climate movement to stop Venture Global's proposed Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) export terminal as well as the broader LNG buildout planned for Louisiana's Gulf Coast. CP2 alone would have emitted 20 times more than the controversial Willow oil drilling project in Alaska, while nearly 20 other planned terminals would have released the equivalent of 675 coal plants.
"The tide is turning," Oil Change International U.S. program manager Collin Rees said in a statement. "President [Joe] Biden pausing pending liquefied natural gas (LNG) export applications is a huge win for people and planet. Following the commitment at the COP28 climate talks to transition away from fossil fuels, this is one of the most significant actions ever taken by a U.S. president to stop the dangerous expansion of fossil fuels and protect environmental justice. The momentum for a renewable energy future is undeniable."
The White House statement, which came two days after The New York Times reported that a pause was forthcoming, reflected many of the concerns raised by activists, including the impacts of LNG terminals on nearby communities and new science indicating that the total emissions from LNG were actually greater than from domestically produced coal.
"Today, we have an evolving understanding of the market need for LNG, the long-term supply of LNG, and the perilous impacts of methane on our planet," the White House said. "We also must adequately guard against risks to the health of our communities, especially frontline communities in the United States who disproportionately shoulder the burden of pollution from new export facilities."
Rees continued: "Biden's announcement shows two things: One, the marches, petitions, and grassroots organizing from frontline communities, youth, and their allies are working. And two, Biden is afraid his climate hypocrisy will cost him the election if he doesn't make real progress on fossil fuels."
The statement ended with a list of the Biden administration's "top climate accomplishments."
"Tapping the brakes on CP2 is the best signal yet that the Biden administration is ready to put people and the planet ahead of fossil fuel profiteers," Lauren Parker, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, said in a statement. "This is a crucial moment to protect future generations by halting the massive U.S. fossil fuel expansion. Now that the administration is listening to frontline communities, youth, and climate advocates, it needs to go all in on phasing out fossil fuels. We need a public interest test that denies any fossil fuel expansion that would drive us deeper into climate catastrophe."
"It's time our struggles and our voices are acknowledged in the national energy policy conversation."
The decision was applauded by Louisiana and Texas activists who have been raising alarm about the impacts of fossil fuel infrastructure on their communities for years.
"This announcement from the Biden administration is truly monumental for our communities," Roishetta Ozane, director of the Vessel Project of Louisiana, said in a statement. "As someone who has witnessed the devastating impacts of fossil fuel extractive industries, I am filled with hope and gratitude for this important step towards justice. Halting permits for these industries is a clear acknowledgment of the urgent need to protect the well-being and rights of those of us who have been disproportionately affected. It is a powerful statement that we can no longer allow these industries to continue operating without considering the health and safety of the people living in these areas."
Travis Dandar, the founder of Fisherman Involved in Sustaining Our Heritage, said the pause could be a "turning point" for places like Cameron, Louisiana, where fishing has declined by 50% because of existing LNG export terminals and tanker traffic.
"The disruption to our fishing grounds, the risk of explosions, and the loss of our cherished wetlands—these are the realities we live with," Dandar said in a statement. "It's time our struggles and our voices are acknowledged in the national energy policy conversation."
Frontline activists in Texas also hoped the decision would have a broader impact on the region.
"I am hopeful this announcement will be the catalyst for real change in our communities and a clean energy future," Freeport, Texas resident Gwen Jones said in a statement. "The reality is that fossil fuel companies are still building in people's backyards and exposing people to toxic pollution. We still need to fight for an end to fossil fuels."
"For too long, the United States served as an enabler for Big Oil and Big Gas' get-rich-quick scheme, as it got countries around the world addicted to fossil fuels at the expense of American families."
Public Citizen, meanwhile, focused on the benefits to U.S. consumers of not exporting gas.
"For far too long, Big Oil executives have pursued an 'America Last' policy, price gouging consumers and pushing harmful export policies, in a myopic and ham-fisted vision that puts profit above everything," Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen's energy program, said in a statement. "Reconsidering the impact fossil fuel exports have on our economy and climate is a vital step toward protecting American households from the impact LNG exports have on higher utility bills."
The White House statement also echoed arguments put forward by activists that no new exports are needed to provide gas to the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Today's announcement will not impact our ability to continue supplying LNG to our allies in the near-term," the statement said.
It came a day after a group of 60 E.U. parliamentarians sent a letter to the Biden administration urging it not to build more LNG infrastructure.
"The E.U. has already initiated its gas phaseout, our analysis shows the E.U. will cut its oil and gas demand by one-third by 2030 and gas can be effectively phased out by 2040," Linda Kalcher, executive director at Strategic Perspectives, said in a statement. "New LNG investments will be a white elephant U.S. investors will live to regret."
Experts and activists in Asia, another major market for U.S. gas, also welcomed the news.
"Asia does not need any new LNG," Gerry Arances, executive director at the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development in the Philippines, said in a statement. "The region is already suffering impacts from unsustainable LNG development. Further expansion risks severe ecological and economic damages."
"We cannot afford to let up in our efforts to hold decision-makers accountable and ensure that frontline communities are no longer subjected to the harmful effects of these industries."
In the U.S., Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass), who introduced a bill in May 2023 to ban fossil fuel exports, also applauded the news.
"For too long, the United States served as an enabler for Big Oil and Big Gas' get-rich-quick scheme, as it got countries around the world addicted to fossil fuels at the expense of American families," Markey said in a statement. "This surge in natural gas exports was matched by rising energy costs at home and soaring global temperatures driven by fossil-fueled climate change. I applaud the Biden administration for this much-needed move to protect American communities from export-driven pollution and profiteering."
In the immediate aftermath of the decision, activists canceled a sit-in they had planned to take place at the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. from February 6-8.
"The best direct actions are the ones you don't have to do. Thanks to everybody whose deep commitment helped bring this day about," Third Act co-founder Bill McKibben, who helped bring the fight against the LNG buildout to national attention with an article in The New Yorker last September, said in a statement.
Yet as they took a moment to celebrate, activists acknowledged that there was more work ahead.
"This is a major sign of hope, but this fight is not over," 350.org U.S. campaign manager Candice Fortin said in a statement. "Let's be real: The harmful effects of fracked gas on health and climate are not in question. The oil and gas industry and the government know the data. So now that they have paused, there is only one thing to do: Vow to reject CP2 and all 17 proposed LNG projects, and to phase out ALL fossil fuels."
Ozane concluded: "While this decision is a significant victory, we must not become complacent. The fight for environmental justice and the elimination of fossil fuel extractive industries must continue. We must remain vigilant and continue to advocate for sustainable alternatives. We cannot afford to let up in our efforts to hold decision-makers accountable and ensure that frontline communities are no longer subjected to the harmful effects of these industries. This announcement is a reason to celebrate, but it is also a reminder that our work is far from over."
Air Pollution From Canadian Tar Sands Up to 6,300% Worse Than Industry Reports
"In quantifying the astonishing and largely unreported levels," said a Greenpeace campaigner, "these scientists have validated what downwind Indigenous communities have been saying for decades."
Jan 26, 2024
Jean L'Hommecourt, an enrolled member of the Fort McKay First Nation, told Inside Climate Newsshe wasn't shocked by the new findings.
Aircraft measurements of pollutants over the Athabasca tar sands in Alberta, Canada show levels exceeding industry reports by 1,900% to more than 6,300%, scientists revealed Thursday, underscoring the need for humanity to rapidly phase out fossil fuels.
While the Canadian government requires air quality monitoring around oil sands operations, industry figures focus on certain compounds. For this research, published Thursday in the journal Science, experts from Yale University and Environment and Climate Change Canada, a department of the Canadian government, accounted for a wider range of emissions.
After collecting data from 30 flights around 17 tar sands operations in 2018, "what we saw were very large emissions of total gas-phase organic carbon from these facilities," said co-author and Yale professor Drew Gentner in a statement. "On average, the majority of the total gas-phase organic carbon was from often overlooked compounds, which are typically outside of the scope of routine monitoring."
"This report backs up what the communities living in these areas experience—it is so bad they cannot open their windows because it hurts their lungs to breathe—especially at night."
Co-author John Liggio of Environment and Climate Change Canada noted that "the magnitude of the observed emissions from oil sands operations was larger than expected, considering that it was roughly equivalent to the sum of all other anthropogenic sources across Canada when including all the motor vehicles, all the solvents, all the other oil and gas sources, and everything else reported to the inventory."
Nadine Borduas-Dedekind, a University of British Columbia atmospheric chemist who has worked with Liggio but was not involved with this study, toldNature that "I'm concerned by how big this number is."
"You want to be measuring all this carbon. For air quality, for health, but also for climate," she said, explaining that some of the molecules are oxidized to planet-heating carbon dioxide.
Thanks to the tar sands deposits across northern Alberta, which are estimated to contain 1.7-2.5 trillion barrels of oil, Canada trails only Saudi Arabia and Venezuela in terms of total known reserves.
As Inside Climate Newsdetailed Thursday:
The deposits do not technically hold crude oil, but instead a heavier hydrocarbon called bitumen, which must be heated and treated in order to form a liquid that can be piped and refined like oil. That process requires sprawling industrial operations of open pit mines, ever-growing waste ponds, and refinery-like "upgraders." The waste ponds have leached toxic chemicals into groundwater, and a heavy, sulfurous stench often settles over the region. The mines have stripped away an area larger than New York City, lands that had long been occupied by people from several Indigenous First Nations. One of those First Nations, Fort McKay, is now surrounded by mines.
Jean L'Hommecourt, an enrolled member of the Fort McKay First Nation, told Inside Climate Newsshe wasn't shocked by the new findings.
"I was just like, eh, I knew all along," said L'Hommecourt, who has worked to clean up nearby operations. "We feel the physical effects here."
Jesse Cardinal of the Indigenous-led group Keepers of the Water similarly said to The Guardian, "We are told this is all within the limits and OK but this report backs up what the communities living in these areas experience—it is so bad they cannot open their windows because it hurts their lungs to breathe—especially at night."
Asked to comment on the research, Keith Stewart, a senior energy strategist for Greenpeace Canada, wrote in an email to The Independent, "I suppose 'Holy s***' isn't printable."
"In quantifying the astonishing and largely unreported levels of health-damaging air pollution coming out of oil sands operations, these scientists have validated what downwind Indigenous communities have been saying for decades," Stewart added. "This is making people sick, so our governments can and should require these companies to use some of their record-breaking profits to clean up the mess they've made."
'Hague Shmague,' Says Top Israeli Minister After ICJ Genocide Ruling
The dismissive reaction by Itamar Ben-Gvir was described by one progressive critic as that of "a petulant, violent child."
Jan 26, 2024
James Schneider, communications director for Progressive International, said the reaction of Ben Gvir—who has defended the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza as "correct, just, moral, and humane"—was that of "a petulant, violent child."
The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, meanwhile, made clear that the ICJ, by its ruling, "overwhelmingly ordered Israel to prevents acts of genocide in Gaza and prevent and punish" any further incitement to genocide.
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was described as a "petulant child" on Friday after he reacted dismissively to the "historic" ruling by the International Court of Justice that determined it does have jurisdiction to hear the genocide charges against Israel brought by South Africa.
"Hague schmauge," Ben-Gvir posted to social media shortly after the ICJ ruling.
Ben Gvir, a top cabinet member in the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been a key cheerleader and architect for the assault on the Gaza Strip that has been described by human rights experts and scholars as genocidal. In over 3 months of the military campaign, over 25,000 people have been killed, with the vast majority being civilian men, women, and children.
James Schneider, communications director for Progressive International, said the reaction of Ben Gvir—who has defended the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza as "correct, just, moral, and humane"—was that of "a petulant, violent child."
While the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures" to avoid acts of genocide in Gaza, Friday's ruling did not itself make a judgement on whether or not a genocide is underway as the prosecution team from South Africa argued during its presentation earlier this month.
In comments reported by the Times of Israel, Ben-Gvir accused the ICJ of being antisemetic and said the decision "proves what was already known: This court does not seek justice, but rather the persecution of Jewish people."
Despite the fact the ICJ was created in 1945, following the defeat of Nazi Germany and to establish an international mechanism to prevent and punish future acts of genocide, Ben-Gvir falsely accused the court of being "silent during the Holocaust" and said Friday's ruling was the continuation of its "hypocrisy."
The U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, meanwhile, made clear that the ICJ, by its ruling, "overwhelmingly ordered Israel to prevents acts of genocide in Gaza and prevent and punish" any further incitement to genocide.
In his response to the decision, Netanyahu said "the very claim that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians is not just false, it is outrageous, and the court's willingness to discuss it at all is a mark of disgrace that will not be erased for generations."
The South African Foreign Ministry had a very different take.
"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," the Ministry said following the ruling.
"There is no credible basis for Israel to continue to claim that its military actions are in full compliance with international law, including the Genocide Convention, having regard to the Court's ruling," the statement continued. "South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do."
