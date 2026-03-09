'10 Classrooms Full of Children': US-Israeli War Kills Hundreds of Iranian, Lebanese Kids

US and Israeli airstrikes have killed nearly 300 Iranian and Lebanese children over the past nine days as the attackers target apartment towers, single-family homes, schools, medical facilities, and other civilian infrastructure.

Iran's Health Ministry said Sunday that 198 women and 190 minors have been killed by US and Israeli attacks since February 28, including six children under the age of 5. The youngest reported victim is an 8-month-old girl. Children account for more than 30% of those killed, according to the ministry, which also said that 1,044 women and 638 children have been injured.

Overall, Iran said that more than 1,300 people have been killed by the airstrikes, which are reportedly targeting 30 of the country's 31 provinces.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Sunday that 394 people, including 42 women and 83 children, have been killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacks after Iran-backed Hezbollah joined the war.

The US-based charity Save the Children noted Monday that the number of slain Iranian and Lebanese minors is the equivalent of "10 classrooms full of children."

“It is devastating that airstrikes in Lebanon have reportedly caused the deaths of 83 children... among nearly 300 children killed in the region," said Save the Children Lebanon director Nora Ingdal. "These are not just numbers—these are young lives cut short and children whose futures have been forever scarred by war."

Israel claims it has killed around 200 Hezbollah fighters. However, the IDF's routine attacks on apartment towers and other residential buildings have drawn widespread condemnation.

On Sunday, an IDF strike massacred 18 people sheltering in an apartment building in Sir El-Gharbiyeh in Nabatieh district. The building was housing some of the nearly 700,000 Lebanese forcibly displaced by Israeli attacks, including around 200,000 children. Local officials said women and children were among the victims.

Israeli airstrikes hit a residential block in Sir Al-Gharbiya, a village in southern Lebanon, early this morning, killing at least 20 civilians, among them women and children.



[image or embed]

— Josep Goded (Backup Account But Still Active) (@josepgoded2.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 12:25 AM

Another IDF aerial massacre in the southern Lebanese town of Tafahata killed eight people, including five members of the Ezzedine family, whose home was bombed.

"This time is much worse than the previous war,” Nabatieh Civil Defense chief Hussein Faqih told the National, referring to Israel's 2023-25 attacks on Lebanon that killed more than 4,000 people, including nearly 800 women and over 300 children, in retaliation for Hezbollah's rocket strikes in solidarity with Palestine during the Gaza genocide.

In the worst reported bombing of the war—and possibly the deadliest US massacre since over 400 Iraqis were wiped out in a "precision strike" on a Baghdad bomb shelter during the 1991 Gulf War—around 175 Iranians, most of them young children, were killed in what first responders and victims' relatives said was a so-called double-tap strike on an elementary school in Minab in southern Iran.

US military investigators reportedly believe the strike was carried out by US forces, but President Donald Trump has blamed Iran.

On Monday, a group of Democratic US senators lead by Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said they were "horrified" by the school strike.

"The killing of school children is appalling and unacceptable under any circumstance," the senators said in a statement. "This incident is particularly concerning in light of [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth’s openly cavalier approach to the use of force, including his statement that US strikes in Iran wouldn’t be bound by ‘stupid rules of engagement,’ in his words."

Multiple members of the UK Parliament have condemned the killing of Iranian and Lebanese children. Leftist Independent Jeremy Corbyn, a former Labour leader, said Monday on Bluesky: "Classrooms of children in Iran. Hundreds of people in Lebanon. The ongoing genocide in Gaza. The message from our political and media class is clear: Their lives are less valuable than others."

"Every human being matters, and every human being deserves a life of peace," Corbyn added.

Zahra Sultana, who quit Labour and started the socialist Your Party with Corbyn last year, mocked US and Israeli pretensions, saying in a BBC interview on Sunday—International Women's Day—that the girls in the Minab school were slaughtered "apparently to liberate women."

The US and Israel are committing war crimes in Iran and Lebanon.Keir Starmer must stop acting as Donald Trump’s poodle and end UK arms sales, military cooperation and the use of British bases.



[image or embed]

— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana.bsky.social) March 8, 2026 at 2:10 PM

Retaliatory attacks by Iran have killed at least 11 Israelis and wounded nearly 2,000 others since February 28, according to Israel's government. No Israeli child deaths have been reported.

While the world's focus is on Iran, Israeli occupation forces have continued killing and wounding people in Gaza and the West Bank of Palestine. Drop Site News reported Monday that eight Palestinians were killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours, including two women and at least as many children.

🚨 An Israeli drone strike in central Khan Younis has critically injured a young girl and killed her father. Julia Al-Qedra was preparing to leave for kindergarten when the strike hit. Her father, Ahmad Al-Qedra, who was accompanying her, was killed. Doctors are now fighting to save Julia’s life.



[image or embed]

— Drop Site (@dropsitenews.com) March 7, 2026 at 12:24 PM

More than 250,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded by Israeli forces since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023. More than 20,000 children have been killed and over 44,000 others wounded. More than 1 in 4 fatalities have been children in a war for which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes, and Israel is facing a genocide case currently before the International Court of Justice.

Since the 9/11 attacks, US-led wars have left nearly 1 million people dead in more than half a dozen countries in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa—over 400,000 of them civilians, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

"Every war is a war on children, and once again we are seeing them pay the highest price for a conflict they neither started nor had a say in," Ingdal said Monday.

"Wars have laws, and children must be off limits in every conflict," she added. "World leaders must act urgently to prevent further escalation. There must be an immediate cessation of hostilities, and all parties must uphold international humanitarian law and do everything in their power to protect civilians—especially children.”