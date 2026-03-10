Missile Fragment From Iran School Massacre Marked 'Made in USA'—But Trump Keeps Lying

As Iranian officials displayed US-marked fragments of a missile believed to have been used in Saturday's massacre of around 175 mostly school children in Minab, President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his unfounded claim that Iran carried out the strike.

The president suggested during a press conference at his Trump National Doral Miami resort that Iran may have used a US Tomahawk missile to carry out the February 28 attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab.

Trump falsely claimed that Iran has "some" of the highly restricted cruise missiles after one of them was recorded hitting an Iranian military facility near the school just after Saturday's strike there.

"A Tomahawk is very generic," Trump added. "It’s sold to other countries.”

New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh pressed Trump on his claim, asking, "You just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war... Why are you the only person saying this?"

Trump replied: "Because I just don't know enough about it. I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation, but Tomahawks are, are used by others. As you know, numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us.”

Iran has no Tomahawks, which are not "generic." Originally developed by General Dynamics and now manufactured by Raytheon, the BGM‑109 Tomahawk is a specific long-range cruise missile designed and produced in the United States. Only two other countries—Australia and the United Kingdom—are known to have Tomahawks in their arsenals, although Japan and the Netherlands have also agreed to buy them.

The US also does not sell weaponry to the Iranian government—with the extraordinary exception of the Iran-Contra Affair, in which the Reagan administration secretly sold arms to Iran in order to fund anti-communist Contra terrorists in Nicaragua.

Trump's Monday remarks followed his Saturday comments to reporters aboard Air Force One, where he said that the bombing "was done by Iran."

However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was accompanying Trump, notably declined to back Trump's claim, saying only that "we're certainly investigating" the strike.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz also did not endorse the president's assertion, telling ABC News' Martha Raddatz Sunday that he would “leave that to the investigators to determine.”

Waltz—a former Army Special Forces officer who served in Afghanistan—also told NBC News' Meet the Press Sunday that "we never deliberately attack civilians."

More than 400,000 civilians in over half a dozen countries have been killed in US-led wars since 9/11, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

Hundreds of Iranian civilians have been killed by US and Israeli bombing since February 28. Israeli airstrikes have also killed hundreds of Lebanese civilians during the same period.

During Monday's press conference, Trump said that he is "willing to live with" whatever the probe into the Minab school strike shows.

A preliminary US intelligence assessment reportedly concluded that the United States is "likely" responsible for the strike, although a probe is ongoing.

On Monday, the New York Times published photos of fragments purportedly from a missile used in the school strike, which were marked with the names of multiple companies that produce Tomahawk components, a unique Department of Defense contract number, and "Made in USA." Another remnant is marked SDL ANTENNA, a key satellite data link component of Tomahawk missiles.

Paramedics and victims' relatives said the school bombing was a so-called “double-tap” airstrike—a common tactic used by US, Israeli, and Russian forces in which attackers bomb a target and then follow up with a second strike meant to kill survivors and first responders.

If carried out by the US, the Minab school strike would be one of the deadliest US civilian massacres in modern times, ranking with the bombing of a Baghdad bomb shelter during the 1991 Gulf War—which killed more than 400 people—and the March 2017 slaughter of at least 105 people in an apartment building in Mosul, Iraq during Trump's "war of annihilation" against the so-called Islamic State.

Trump's claim that Iran may have bought a US missile whose sale is restricted to just a handful of close allies and used it to bomb its own school prompted worldwide ridicule.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the upper chamber floor Tuesday that "Iran doesn't have Tomahawk missiles, Donald Trump!"

"The claim is beyond asinine," he continued. "He says whatever pops into his head no matter what the truth is. And we all know he lies, but on something as formidable as this, it's appalling."

"Trump is lying through his teeth," Schumer added.

Barry Andrews, an Irish politician who serves as a Member of the European Parliament for the Dublin constituency, said on X that Trump's "latest use of the 'big lie' tactic... was to claim that Iran somehow possesses US-made Tomahawk missiles and fired upon its own girls school."

"Such blatant lies are meant to distract," Andrews added. "He knows the world will move on."

New Yorker cartoonist Mark Thompson quipped, "How Iran fired a Tomahawk missile at their own school is beyond me, but President Trump wouldn’t lie to us."

Reza Nasri, an international law expert at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, said on X that "Trump claims that Iran somehow got its hands on a US Tomahawk cruise missile and used it to bomb its own elementary school."

"Ask him how Iran could possibly have obtained such missiles—and how it allegedly launched one, given that Tomahawks are typically fired from naval platforms, primarily warships and submarines," Nasri added. "Did Iran get its hands on US warships and submarines too?"

