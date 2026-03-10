Sanders Rips Trump-Netanyahu for 'Unraveling International Law' With War on Iran

As President Donald Trump on Tuesday made what one critic called "the most blasé admission of a war crime by a US president in history," claiming the Navy sunk an Iranian ship and killed over 100 sailors because it was "more fun" than capturing both, Sen. Bernie Sanders tore into him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over their illegal war on Iran.

"The attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel are unraveling international law, the Geneva Conventions, and the legitimacy of the United Nations. This is extremely dangerous for the future of the planet and humanity," Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement.

While both the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives have refused to pass a war powers resolution to stop the assault, experts worldwide have argued the assault violates the US Constitution, which gives Congress the authority to declare war, and UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against another state unless it is a "necessary and proportionate" act of self-defense or is authorized by the Security Council.

"If the United States and Israel have the right to launch a unilateral attack against Iran, what is the moral or legal argument against China invading Taiwan, Russia attacking Poland, or North Korea launching missiles into South Korea? There is none," warned Sanders, who has supported war powers resolutions on Iran, Venezuela, and the president's boat bombing campaign. "In Trump's world, any nation has the 'right' to go to war against any other nation for any reason."

"After the horrors of World War II, the international community came together to establish international law—a system of rules designed to prevent aggressive wars and hold nations accountable for violating basic human rights," said the senator, whose father lost relatives in the Holocaust. "Trump and Netanyahu are destroying that effort and are pushing the global community back into international anarchy—a world that produced 10 million dead in World War I and 50 million dead in World War II."

Sanders argued that "we cannot go back to a world where might makes right—where any nation can invade, bomb, or destabilize another country for any reason they choose. That mentality leaves all of us, and future generations, increasingly unsafe."

In addition to opposing Trump's violence at home and abroad, the senator has railed against US complicity in Netanyahu's genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip, where the death toll continues to rise despite an October ceasefire deal. He even forced multiple unsuccessful Senate votes to cut off some US weapons to Israel over the bloodshed in the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu not only bombed and starved the Palestinians of Gaza after the Hamas-led October 2023 attack on Israel, he also bombarded Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah. While a ceasefire agreement to protect the Lebanese people was reached in November 2024, Israel has returned to attacking the country since launching the assault on Iran last month.

More than 1,300 Iranians are now dead, including multiple political leaders as well as around 175 people, mostly children, killed in what increasingly appears to have been a US strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that Tuesday would "be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran."

Meanwhile, Jostein Hauge, an assistant professor at the UK's University of Cambridge, noted on social media Tuesday that "the Minab school massacre in Iran—carried out by the US government—is one of the deadliest school massacres in modern history."

He put the US president and Pentagon chief in a class with not only Netanyahu but also former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who are all wanted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court.

"Trump and Hegseth should be sent straight to The Hague to face prosecution for war crimes, alongside Netanyahu, Gallant, Putin, and al-Bashir," Hauge said.

While the American public is already enduring some economic fallout of Trump's war on Iran, at least seven US troops have paid with their lives. Eight more "remain listed as severely injured," according to chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. "Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 US service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks."

Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Cory Booker (NJ), Tammy Duckworth (Ill.), Tim Kaine (Va.), Chris Murphy (Conn.), and Adam Schiff (Calif.)—with whom Sanders caucuses—have launched a renewed effort to force new votes on war powers resolutions if Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) refuses to hold committee hearings on Iran.

"Now is the time for Democrats to use all the leverage we have to try to stop this unnecessary war," they said Monday in a joint statement to Semafor. The senators added that Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio "must immediately come before Congress for a public hearing and explain why we're in this war, how it will end, and why they are prioritizing billions of dollars on an open-ended war instead of lowering costs for American families."