Greenpeace
Sol Gosetti, sol.gosetti@greenpeace.org

Governments at ISA must Establish a Moratorium on Deep-Sea Mining, Reaffirm Authority over International Seabed Lies Collectively With All States

Kingston, Jamaica

The 30th session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) concluded today, with governments continuing to fall short in protecting the deep sea. While politicians from Palau, France and Panama attended to rally the international community, greater efforts are needed from more governments to put a legal barrier between mining machines and the deep ocean.

Upcoming ISA meetings must secure a moratorium and leave no room for rushed attempts to adopt a Mining Code. Recent developments have made it clear that outstanding political and scientific concerns cannot be hastily resolved under external or industry-driven pressure.

Greenpeace International campaigner Louisa Casson, who attended the meeting, said: “Governments have yet to rise to the moment. They remain disconnected from global concerns and the pressing need for courageous leadership to protect the deep ocean. We call on the international community to rise up and defend multilateralism against rogue actors like The Metals Company. Governments must respond by establishing a moratorium and reaffirming that authority over the international seabed lies collectively with all States—for the benefit of humanity as a whole."

While calls for a moratorium on deep sea mining have not yet gained global consensus, they continue to gain momentum, supported by compelling arguments from a diverse group of countries. Croatia became the 38th government calling for a precautionary pause, moratorium or ban on deep sea mining.

On Tuesday, His Excellency Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, addressed the Assembly, drawing attention to persistent efforts and intense pressure from the industry to rush the negotiations and finalise a Mining Code. He stated: “Exploiting the seabed is not a necessity – it is a choice. And it is reckless. It is gambling with the future of Pacific Island children, who will inherit the dire consequences of decisions made far from their shores”

In the first meeting of the ISA since The Metals Company (TMC) submitted the world’s first-ever application to commercially mine the international seabed, governments at the ISA Council responded by launching an investigation into whether mining contractors, including TMC’s subsidiaries Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) and Tonga Offshore Mining Limited (TOML), are complying with contractual obligations to act following the international legal framework.

Olivier Poivre d'Arvor, speaking on behalf of the French government, defended multilateralism and reaffirmed France’s call for a moratorium: “Our message is clear: no deep-sea mining without science, without collective legitimacy, without equity [...] France is calling for a moratorium or a precautionary pause. What for? Because we refuse to mortgage the future for a few nodules extracted in a hurry, in favour of a few”.

Pacific Leader representing Solomon Island, addressed the ISA Assembly, she said: “As Pacific people, we continue to carry the trauma of what extractive industries have already done to our homes. Mining companies that came with promises, stripped our lands and waters, and left behind ecological, cultural, and spiritual scars. We cannot let that cycle repeat itself, in the ocean that connects us. That sustains us. And that defines us”.

Greenpeace warns that unilateral action to start deep sea mining risks triggering conflict and undermining decades-old agreements and norms that have guided state behaviour in the global ocean. In response, governments must act by establishing a moratorium and reaffirming that authority over the international seabed lies collectively with all nations—for the benefit of humankind as a whole.

Greenpeace is a global, independent campaigning organization that uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future.

