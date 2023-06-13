Federal Charges in Mar-a-Lago Docs Case Demostrate No One is Above the Law, Not Even Donald Trump

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Stand Up America Managing Director for Policy and Political Affairs Brett Edkins issued the following statement ahead of Donald Trump’s appearance in a federal court in Miami. Trump faces thirty-seven criminal counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and violations of the Espionage Act.
“For the second time in three months, Donald Trump will appear before a judge to face criminal charges, reaffirming the basic principle that in America, no one, not even a former president, is above the law. The thirty-seven counts against the former president underscore his dangerous disregard for America’s national security and contempt for the rule of law.
“Trump personally orchestrated efforts to keep classified documents at his home, showed them off like trophies, and kept the documents from federal law enforcement officers trying to retrieve them, even directing his lawyer to obstruct justice. If anyone else did what Trump did, they would end up in prison.
“Republican leaders have chosen to rally behind a twice-indicted criminal rather than defend the rule of law. By prioritizing short-term political interests over justice and accountability, they undermine the very foundations of our democracy and reveal their moral bankruptcy.”
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country.
"Politicians for years have talked about the high cost of prescription drugs, relatively little has been done, and it's time that we act decisively."
Sen. Bernie Sanders pledged Monday to oppose all of President Joe Biden's health nominees until his administration takes more aggressive action to cut the costs of prescription drugs, which are often developed with the help of government money and scientists.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Sanders (I-Vt.) said he "will oppose all nominations until we have a very clear strategy on the part of the government... as to how we're going to lower the outrageously high cost of prescription drugs."
"My goal is to change government in general, policy in terms of the pharmaceutical industry, and demand that the cost of prescription drugs in this country are significantly lowered," said the Vermont senator. "Politicians for years have talked about the high cost of prescription drugs, relatively little has been done, and it's time that we act decisively."
As chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, Sanders "controls when his panel reviews nominees for positions in the Department of Health and Human Services," the Post noted Monday. "Without the support of the senator from Vermont, the Biden administration will not be able to confirm current and future health agency nominees."
Sanders' issued his pledge as the HELP Committee released a report showing that the median price of new treatments developed with the critical assistance of National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists over the past two decades is a staggering $111,000.
Last month, Biden announced his intent to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist and the current head of the National Cancer Institute, to lead the NIH, but Sanders is likely to block the pick unless the Biden administration releases a more sweeping plan to reduce drug prices.
"Now is the time for the Biden administration to take executive action to substantially lower the price of prescription drugs."
In a statement to the Post, the White House responded to Sanders by touting the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), calling the recently enacted measure "the most consequential law addressing the high cost of prescription drugs."
But Sanders has argued that the IRA's prescription drug provisions are inadequate to the massive task of challenging the pharmaceutical industry's pricing power. The IRA requires Medicare to negotiate the prices of just a small number of drugs directly with pharmaceutical companies—one of which is challenging the law in court.
New prices for the 10 Medicare Part D drugs that will initially be subject to direct negotiation aren't set to take effect until 2026.
With the Republican-controlled House likely to block further legislative action on drug prices, Sanders is urging the Biden administration to make full use of its executive authority to slash drug costs, which are forcing millions across the United States to skip doses and delay refills.
"Now is the time for the Biden administration to take executive action to substantially lower the price of prescription drugs and to take on the unacceptable corporate greed of the pharmaceutical industry," Sanders said Monday, specifically urging the NIH to "reinstate and strengthen a 'reasonable pricing clause' in all future collaboration, funding, and licensing agreements for medical research."
One recent analysis found that U.S. taxpayers "have been footing the bill for every new drug approved between 2010 and 2019."
The Vermont senator was among the lawmakers and patient advocates who criticized the Biden administration earlier this year for declining to use its existing authority to force the manufacturer of Xtandi—a lifesaving prostate cancer drug developed with taxpayer funding—to cut the $189,800 annual price tag for the medicine in the U.S.
"How many prostate cancer patients will die," Sanders asked, "because they cannot afford this unacceptable price?"
One Israel-based group asserted the government's new annexation moves "entrench Jewish supremacy and apartheid in the West Bank."
Human rights defenders on Monday blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right apartheid government after it reportedly informed the Biden administration of plans to build thousands of new Jewish-only settler homes in the illegally occupied West Bank of Palestine.
Three Israeli and U.S. officials toldAxios that Israel will announce later this month its intention to build at least 4,000 homes in existing West Bank settler colonies. Over the weekend, Israeli and international media reported that Netanyahu's government would postpone plans for what's known as the E1 project due to U.S. pressure.
For two decades Israeli and international human rights experts have called the settlements—which are illegal under Article 49 of the 4th Geneva Convention and the International Criminal Court's (ICC) Rome Statute—part of Israel's apartheid regime. The seizure of Palestinian land in the occupied territories is also a war crime under the Rome Statute.
"The American government can and should materially pressure Israel to stop impeding on Palestinian human rights."
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who
opined in 2021 that all—not just most—Arabs should have been ethnically cleansed from Palestine at Israel's birth, said during a Monday press conference that "we will have big news for the settlements in the West Bank imminently."
The Biden administration has largely turned a blind eye to Israeli settlement construction and expansion but says it is strongly opposed to E1 because it would reduce the Palestinian population in East Jerusalem and further diminish faint hopes of any so-called two-state solution.
"Since the new Israeli government was inaugurated in December 2022, it has taken a series of alarming steps to accelerate its annexation of the West Bank, aiming to fulfill its commitments to increase Jewish settlements and ultimately extend Israeli sovereignty across the West Bank," tweeted Adalah, an Israel-based advocacy group for Arab minority rights.
\u201cIf a settlement in one narrow corridor like E-1 would prevent territorial contiguity, there is no potential for such contiguity in the first place. Stop the wishful thinking-- #Israel has ensured that there is no physical possibility of 2 states anymore. \n\nhttps://t.co/MtKYKKn2Cc\u201d— Mitchell Plitnick \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd4e (@Mitchell Plitnick \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd4e) 1686588042
Adalah asserted that Israel's new annexation moves "entrench Jewish supremacy and apartheid in the West Bank" by steps including:
\u201cH.R. 3103, Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act was introduced about a month ago by @BettyMcCollum04.\n\nSign onto our petition to get all members of the Progressive Caucus to cosponsor: https://t.co/JlFdqJC2nZ\u201d— Justice Democrats (@Justice Democrats) 1686582157
In the United States, the progressive political group Justice Democrats called on Congress to pass H.R. 3103, the Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act. The measure—which was introduced last month by Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.)—would ensure that no U.S. tax dollars are used by the Israeli military to imprison Palestinian children, force Palestinians out of their homes or demolish their property, or further expand settlements and steal Palestinian land.
The U.S. gives Israel around $3.8 billion in mostly unconditional military aid each year.
"It is unacceptable that half of new prescription drugs invented with the help of NIH scientists now cost more than $111,000," said the HELP Committee chair, urging action by the Biden administration to cut prices.
"What makes the greed of the pharmaceutical industry so reprehensible is the fact that the American people are paying twice for some of the most expensive prescription drugs on the market: First through their taxes and a second time at the pharmacy counter."
That's according to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pension (HELP) Committee and on Monday released a report revealing how Big Pharma is "ripping off" Americans with medical treatments that publicly funded experts helped create.
Sanders' staff tracked the prices—generally set by private corporations—of medical treatments developed with the help of scientists from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) over the past two decades.
"It is unacceptable that half of new prescription drugs invented with the help of NIH scientists now cost more than $111,000," said Sanders, a longtime advocate of policies to reduce healthcare costs, including a nationwide shift to Medicare for All—the focus of a bill that the senator introduced last month with Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).
\u201cEssential reading from @SenSanders @HELPCmteDems on US taxpayers' immense contributions through @NIH to the development of new treatments; despite this, median price is $111,000 & US taxpayers almost always pay more than other countries for these publicly-funded treatments.\u201d— Reshma Ramachandran (@Reshma Ramachandran) 1686604987
The new report states that "U.S. taxpayers virtually always pay more than people in other countries for treatments that NIH scientists helped invent."
For example, a trio of Johnson and Johson's HIV treatments—Prezcobix, Prezista, and Symtuza—cost from $25,000 to $56,000 annually in the U.S., while patients in various other countries can get them for $4,000 to $10,000 per year.
"The price of some of these taxpayer-funded drugs is now over $1.9 million," Sanders highlighted, referring to Myalept, which is manufactured by Amryt Pharma to treat leptin deficiency and costs $580,000 a year in France.
Tecartus and Yescarta, manufactured by Gilead Sciences to treat cancer, both cost $424,000 in the United States, while the price for Tecartus in Germany is $306,000 and Yescarta is $212,000 in Japan.
Yescarta is one of two case studies included in the report. The other is Hemgenix, used to treat hemophilia B. As the document details:
The world's most expensive medicine—with a $3.5 million price tag—is the culmination of major scientific breakthroughs led by researchers at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and NIH. However, NIH appears to have handed over taxpayer technology while obtaining vanishingly little in return. Licensing agreements reveal that NIH negotiated royalties of around 1% on sales, without any pricing constraints. Meanwhile, the company behind Hemgenix, uniQure, quietly disclosed that the price was "significant" and "most patients and their families will not be capable of paying for our products themselves."
"Congress provided nearly $54 billion for biomedical research across the U.S. government this year" and NIH alone has a $47.5 billion budget, "making it the largest biomedical research funder in the world," the report notes, stressing that "the federal government sets the stage for new medicines with its substantial investments."
"At the earliest stage, the federal government plays a role in pushing forward research for virtually all new medicines," the publication explains. The U.S. government also "directly funds the invention of some medicines," and sometimes helps with testing.
There are even cases in which the government financially backs getting medicines through the Food and Drug Administration approval process and scaling up manufacturing, the report adds, pointing out that "many Covid-19 products developed as part of Operation Warp Speed benefited from this kind of support."
\u201cNow is the time for the Biden Administration to take executive action to substantially lower the price of prescription drugs and to take on the corporate greed of the pharmaceutical industry.\u201d— Bernie Sanders (@Bernie Sanders) 1686606120
The report draws from U.S. history to offer a solution, highlighting that "after a pharmaceutical company launched an AIDS drug developed with the help of NIH scientists at $10,000 per year, NIH responded in 1989 by inserting a 'reasonable pricing clause' into contracts when taxpayers supported new drugs. The clause was withdrawn six years later after industry pressure."
"The average price of new treatments that NIH scientists helped invent over the past 20 years is now more than 10 times the price that led NIH to first introduce a reasonable pricing clause in 1989," the document continues. "The federal government should reinstate and strengthen a 'reasonable pricing clause' in all future collaboration, funding, and licensing agreements for medical research."
Sanders argued Monday that "now is the time for the Biden administration to take executive action to substantially lower the price of prescription drugs and to take on the unacceptable corporate greed of the pharmaceutical industry."