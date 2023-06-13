To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Federal Charges in Mar-a-Lago Docs Case Demostrate No One is Above the Law, Not Even Donald Trump

NEW YORK

Stand Up America Managing Director for Policy and Political Affairs Brett Edkins issued the following statement ahead of Donald Trump’s appearance in a federal court in Miami. Trump faces thirty-seven criminal counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and violations of the Espionage Act.

“For the second time in three months, Donald Trump will appear before a judge to face criminal charges, reaffirming the basic principle that in America, no one, not even a former president, is above the law. The thirty-seven counts against the former president underscore his dangerous disregard for America’s national security and contempt for the rule of law.

“Trump personally orchestrated efforts to keep classified documents at his home, showed them off like trophies, and kept the documents from federal law enforcement officers trying to retrieve them, even directing his lawyer to obstruct justice. If anyone else did what Trump did, they would end up in prison.

“Republican leaders have chosen to rally behind a twice-indicted criminal rather than defend the rule of law. By prioritizing short-term political interests over justice and accountability, they undermine the very foundations of our democracy and reveal their moral bankruptcy.”

