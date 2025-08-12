To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Katie Garcia at kgarcia@citizen.org

Despite Trump’s Mass Deportation Agenda, the IRS Must Resist Pressure from ICE, DHS to Share Taxpayer Data En Masse

Donald Trump is still trying to steamroll the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) into sharing private taxpayer data with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a mass scale. In Public Citizen’s lawsuit seeking to stop this sharing arrangement, a federal judge confirmed that immigration authorities cannot get access to individual taxpayer records to target undocumented people for civil cases such as deportations.

This past week, however, Trump ousted IRS Commissioner Billy Long, the sixth person to hold the position since Trump took office in his second term. The Washington Post reported that Trump and Long clashed over sharing private tax information of undocumented immigrants with ICE and DHS. The Washington Post reported that DHS “sent the IRS a list Thursday of 40,000 names of people DHS officials thought were in the country illegally and asked the IRS to use confidential taxpayer data to verify their addresses,” but that the IRS refused to give tax credit information to ICE because that information was not covered by the IRS-ICE data sharing agreement.

“It’s deeply concerning that a Senate-confirmed IRS commissioner may have been let go because he resisted pressure to violate legal protections on taxpayer privacy,” said Public Citizen Attorney Nandan Joshi. “The IRS cannot lawfully share tax credit information with ICE without a court order, no matter how much political pressure the IRS commissioner faces.”

Public Citizen, co-counseling with Alan Morrison and Raise the Floor Alliance, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Centro de Trabajadores Unidos, Somos Un Pueblo Unido, Inclusive Action for the City and Immigrant Solidarity Dupage against the IRS seeking to prevent the IRS from engaging in the unauthorized disclosure of taxpayer information for purposes of immigration enforcement. Public Citizen will submit its latest reply in its lawsuit in the coming days.

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

