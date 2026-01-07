Videos From Scene of Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Betray 'Garbage' DHS Claims

WARNING: This post includes graphic footage of the shooting which some people may find disturbing...

The US Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday defended a federal immigration enforcement agent for fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis by claiming that the slain woman was committing "an act of domestic terrorism" by "attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

However, footage of the incident taken by eyewitnesses shows that the driver was slowly trying to pull away from the scene shortly before an officer fired four shots at her vehicle.

Here's the video for those who don't have Bluesky

— Hussain (@huspsa) January 7, 2026





Does this look like what you're claiming

— Mogana (@MoganaPhilips) January 7, 2026