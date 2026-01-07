Videos From Scene of Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Betray 'Garbage' DHS Claims

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
The US Department of Homeland Security accused the slain woman of committing "an act of domestic terrorism" by "attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."
WARNING: This post includes graphic footage of the shooting which some people may find disturbing...
The US Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday defended a federal immigration enforcement agent for fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis by claiming that the slain woman was committing "an act of domestic terrorism" by "attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."
However, footage of the incident taken by eyewitnesses shows that the driver was slowly trying to pull away from the scene shortly before an officer fired four shots at her vehicle.
Here's the video for those who don't have Bluesky pic.twitter.com/vM3Bsfk8Uc
— Hussain (@huspsa) January 7, 2026
Does this look like what you’re claiming pic.twitter.com/4rV8n4LuSd
— Mogana (@MoganaPhilips) January 7, 2026
The start of one video shows the woman sitting in her car, which was stationed perpendicular to the street. Several officers are then seen approaching the car with at least one of them telling her to exit. It's unclear what directions other officers may have been giving simultaneously.
When one of the officers tries to open the car door, the vehicle moves slowly backward as the wheels turn, before starting to move forward.
As the vehicle moves forward, an agent standing near the driver-side bumper—who the driver may not have even seen, given her attention to the other agent at her door—draws his gun and fires multiple shots at the driver.
Only after the gunfire does the vehicle accelerate before crashing into an electric pole and another parked car.
Here is a zoomed in slowed down version. pic.twitter.com/tLIgGg0WMg
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2026
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a press conference on Wednesday that the video footage, in his mind, shows that DHS claims about the woman engaging in "domestic terrorism" is complete "garbage."
"So, they are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense," he said. "Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bullshit. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying."
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz echoed Frey's comments in a social media post.
"I've seen the video," said Walz. "Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice."
