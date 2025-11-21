To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact:

Nicole Rodel, Oil Change International - nicole@oilchange.org

COP30 Presidency presents new draft text that fails on equity

“This is outrageous."

Belem, Brazil

Bronwen Tucker, Public Finance lead at Oil Change International, said:

“This is outrageous. We came here to secure a COP 30 package for justice and equity. The Presidency has presented a shamefully weak text that fails to mention fossil fuels, fails to deliver accountability towards rich countries’ finance obligations, and only makes vague promises on adaptation. The Belém Action Mechanism for a just transition needs to be protected at all costs in the final hours. But let’s be clear, we need all of these pillars to work together in one package: the just transition, public finance, and planning for a fair fossil fuel phaseout.

“A large group of countries have been vocal in their support for a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels, but rich parties are still refusing to deliver the debt-free public finance on fair terms that is key to make it happen. Until they stop blocking efforts to address the systemic barriers developing countries face to phasing out fossil fuels, any roadmap will be a dead-end.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

