October, 12 2023, 12:25pm EDT
Care Over Cost Rallies Hundreds Nationwide at Private Health Insurers, Demanding Corporations Reverse Claim Denials & Provide Care
Care Over Cost Members Exposed Industry Greed at Anthem BCBS/Elevance, United Healthcare, and Aetna Corporate Offices
People’s Action’s Care Over Cost campaign yesterday demanded an end to private health insurance industry greed so people can get the care they need, when they need it. Private insurance companies deny well over 248 million health care claims or pre-authorization requests annually, leaving people sicker and in debt. Care Over Cost demanded America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), the trade association and political and lobbying arm for the private health insurance industry, direct its members to put people over profit. Meanwhile, hundreds of Care Over Cost members rallied across the country at the offices of some of the biggest private insurers to demand they stop denying care.
“CEOs at private health insurance companies profit off our pain and deny our healthcare. That’s why people are rising up across the country to expose the lie that private health insurers are there for us when we need them,” People’s Action Health Care for All campaign director Aija Nemer-Aanerud said. “We all deserve the care we need, when we need it, and it's time for greedy corporations like BCBS, Aetna, Cigna, and United Healthcare to pay up and stop denying care. Insurers must put people over profit.”
“I am tired of insurance companies getting rich off treating patients and disabled folks, like myself, as if we are expendable. I am not alone,” Kristen Whitney Daniels from Shelton, Connecticut said. “That’s why I am fighting and I will keep on fighting these claims and for affordable insurance that everyone has access to.”
Care Over Cost’s specific demands to AHIP and private health insurance corporations like BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, Cigna, Humana, and Aetna focus on ending the epidemic of care denials. Demands included: sharing claims denial data, holding public meetings, ceasing lobbying, and working with policymakers and public authorities to transform the system to people over profit.
People’s Action Care Over Cost organizations in Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Upstate New York, Downstate New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Maine held actions at 16 locations including: Anthem BCBS/Elevance, BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois, BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, Humana, Cigna, and Aetna. Each action included a rally, remarks from people experiencing claims denials, and a letter delivery to staff. In June, Care Over Cost held a direct action with 1,000 at the headquarters of America's Health Insurance Plans.
The new letter to AHIP CEO Matt Eyles may be found here. Images and video from the day of action may be found here.
People's Action builds the power of poor and working people, in rural, suburban, and urban areas to win change through issue campaigns and elections.
'Collective Punishment': Israeli Minister Says No Humanitarian Breaks in Gaza Siege Until Hostages Freed
"No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter," Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said.
Oct 12, 2023
A top Israeli official on Thursday denied pleas to allow humanitarian assistance into a blockaded Gaza as its only power station ran out of fuel and its hospitals struggle to care for the wounded without power.
"Humanitarian aid to Gaza?" Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz posted on social media Thursday morning. "No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home. Humanitarian for humanitarian. And no one will preach us morals."
His remarks came as groups including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Amnesty International have asked for fuel aid to Gaza in the midst of a deteriorating humanitarian situation.
"These tactics are war crimes, as is using starvation as a weapon of war."
"Amid news that Gaza's only power plant has run out of fuel, Amnesty urges the Israeli authorities to immediately restore Gaza's electricity supply and lift its inhumane and illegal siege," Amnesty's Middle East and North African offices tweeted Wednesday. "There will be no phone signal, transport, or lights. The blackout will leave Gaza's already depleted hospitals without vital medical equipment at a time when its medics struggle to treat thousands gravely wounded in Israeli attacks."
ICRC regional director Fabrizio Carboni warned that, without fuel, the strip's hospitals risked "turning into morgues."
In response to Katz's statement, former executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) Kenneth Roth tweeted that Israel was "continuing to use the collective punishment of civilians as a weapon."
In a statement on Wednesday, HRW director of crisis advocacy Akshaya Kumar affirmed that "depriving the entire population of Gaza of electricity and fuel for the actions of individuals is a form of collective punishment."
"These tactics are war crimes, as is using starvation as a weapon of war," Kumar said.
In her statement, Kumar said that Hamas was also guilty of war crimes in its Saturday attack on Israel that included the killing and kidnapping of civilians.
"Deliberately shooting civilians and taking civilians hostage are war crimes," Kumar said. "The individuals who perpetrated these atrocities should be brought to justice."
The Israeli government said the death toll from Saturday's attack had reached 1,300, and that more than 1,000 had been injured, as The Wall Street Journal reported. In Gaza, the bombing has killed 1,417 and wounded 6,268, even as hospitals struggle to cope.
"Millions of men, women, and children are facing a collective punishment in the form of total siege, indiscriminate bombing, and the pending threat of a ground battle," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement Thursday. "Safe spaces must be established, humanitarian supplies must be allowed into Gaza. The wounded and sick must receive medical care. Medical facilities and personnel must be protected and respected; hospitals and ambulances are not targets."
The group called the siege "unconscionable" and said it followed 16 years of a blockade that had already left the strip's medical centers poorly equipped.
Also on Thursday, a group of U.N. experts said that Israel's bombardment of Gaza amounted to collective punishment, as Reuters reported. The group pointed to the 16-year blockade, as well as five wars, and said that Israel was launching "indiscriminate military attacks against the already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza."
"There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces," the experts said. "This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime."
'Our Fight Continues,' Striking Actors Say After Studio Bosses Break Off Talks
"We have sacrificed too much to capitulate to their stonewalling and greed," said SAG-AFTRA.
Oct 12, 2023
The four companies' annual profits range from $12 billion to $33 billion. SAG-AFTRA said in its statement Thursday morning that the revenue sharing proposal would cost the companies 57 cents per streaming platform subscriber per year and accused the AMPTP of "intentionally" misrepresenting the cost of the proposal to the press.
The union also said the AMPTP's latest offer claims to protect "consent" for performers before their digital replicas can be used for artificial intelligence (AI), while the studios are actually "continuing to demand 'consent' on the first day of employment for use of a performer's digital replica for an entire cinematic universe (or any franchise project)."
"Let's help pack our union family's picket lines today to show the AMPTP we're not going anywhere until we ALL have fair contracts," said the writers union.
The screen actors union in the United States on Thursday accused film studios of using "bully tactics" to pressure its 160,000 members into ending a historic strike after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers announced it was walking away from the latest round of negotiations, saying the two sides are too far apart on key issues.
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) called on members to return to picket lines Thursday morning to continue working to "help shape a fair industry for everyone" as leaders accused the AMPTP and four top studio CEOs directly involved in talks of trying to mislead the union about its latest offer.
Despite the studios' efforts, said SAG-AFTRA, "our fight continues."
The AMPTP said the talks were being suspended largely because of the actors' demand for a revenue sharing plan for successful streaming shows.
Union members should be entitled to revenue sharing amounting to about 2% of the money a show makes on streaming platforms, SAG-AFTRA has maintained since it went on strike July 14, allowing cast members "to share in the success of high-performing shows."
The AMPTP, joined by the "Gang of Four"—Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal chair Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and Disney CEO Bob Iger—claimed Wednesday that the plan would be an "untenable economic burden" for studios, costing over $2.4 billion over the course of a three-year SAG-AFTRA contract, or about $800 million per year.
The four companies' annual profits range from $12 billion to $33 billion. SAG-AFTRA said in its statement Thursday morning that the revenue sharing proposal would cost the companies 57 cents per streaming platform subscriber per year and accused the AMPTP of "intentionally" misrepresenting the cost of the proposal to the press.
The studios overstated the cost "by 60%," SAG-AFTRA said.
The union also said the AMPTP's latest offer claims to protect "consent" for performers before their digital replicas can be used for artificial intelligence (AI), while the studios are actually "continuing to demand 'consent' on the first day of employment for use of a performer's digital replica for an entire cinematic universe (or any franchise project)."
"The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA [Writers Guild of America]—putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators," said the union. "But, just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled."
In August, talks between the WGA and the AMPTP also stalled after the studios released an offer the union said was rife with "limitations and loopholes and omissions," including "disingenuous" claims that writers would be provided with increased residuals, AI protections, and working standards.
The WGA ultimately ended its own strike this week after securing a contract that includes higher pay than the AMPTP was originally willing to provide, better healthcare benefits, viewership-based streaming residuals, and AI regulations.
"We feel the pain these companies have inflicted on our members, our strike captains, IATSE, Teamsters and Basic Crafts union members, and everyone in this industry," said SAG-AFTRA. "We have sacrificed too much to capitulate to their stonewalling and greed."
WGA-East urged its members to continue picketing alongside unionized performers until AMPTP provides a satisfactory contract offer that allows working actors to earn a living wage amid rising inflation.
"Let's help pack our union family's picket lines today to show the AMPTP we're not going anywhere until we ALL have fair contracts," said the writers union.
Cease-Fire Calls Grow as Gaza Healthcare System Verges on Total Collapse
The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that as Israel's relentless airstrikes and blockade continue, Gaza hospitals "risk turning into morgues."
Oct 12, 2023
"The wounded who need an ICU bed now have no place to be admitted," the Palestinian Health Ministry said, noting that hospitals have been forced to place injured patients in corridors due to a lack of space.
"They also have limited supplies of fuel that will run out soon," he added. "Whole districts have been bombed and their residents displaced... we're talking about 500,000 people. There are some 250,000 in UNRWA schools and the rest sheltering in other locations. The situation is catastrophic."
The Palestinian Ministry of Health warned Thursday that Gaza's medical system "has begun to collapse" as the combined impacts of Israel's total blockade and devastating bombing campaign leave the impoverished enclave's hospitals without sufficient resources to care for the growing flood of airstrike victims.
In a statement, the ministry said that intensive care unit (ICU) beds "have already been filled" even after they were expanded to cope with the rapid influx of patients, including many children. More than 6,200 people in Gaza have been injured by Israeli airstrikes since Saturday and more than 1,400 have been killed.
"The wounded who need an ICU bed now have no place to be admitted," the Palestinian Health Ministry said, noting that hospitals have been forced to place injured patients in corridors due to a lack of space.
Further straining Gaza's health system is Israel's total siege of the territory, which has cut off the supply of electricity, fuel, food, and other key supplies. On Wednesday, Gaza's lone power plant shut down after running out of fuel.
Adnan Abu Hasna, media adviser for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), told the Financial Times that hospitals are using generators, "but this is very dangerous because they can't operate them 24 hours a day."
"They also have limited supplies of fuel that will run out soon," he added. "Whole districts have been bombed and their residents displaced... we're talking about 500,000 people. There are some 250,000 in UNRWA schools and the rest sheltering in other locations. The situation is catastrophic."
Fabrizio Carboni, regional director for the Near and Middle East for the International Committee of the Red Cross, issued a stark warning about the consequences of widespread power loss in the besieged enclave, which is home to 2.3 million people.
"As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk," Carboni said in a statement. "Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can't be taken. Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues."
"Our teams are witnessing a level of destruction that may already exceed previous escalations."
The appalling and increasingly dire situation on the ground in Gaza has heightened calls for, at minimum, a temporary cease-fire to allow humanitarian aid to enter the occupied strip.
"We call for the international community to press for a temporary humanitarian cease-fire for 24 hours in Gaza to avert an impending major disaster," the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor wrote in a social media post on Thursday. "Gaza is running out of drinking water, electricity, and food supplies. Health sector is collapsing. Every minute counts."
The social justice group Right Livelihood also called for a cease-fire and denounced Israel's "indiscriminate airstrikes on residential buildings, schools, and hospitals across the Gaza Strip."
"We strongly condemn the crimes committed since October 7 and call on all parties to abide by international humanitarian law and international human rights law," the group added. "The deliberate targeting of civilians is illegal, inhumane, and immoral."
Israel has thus far provided no indication that it plans to ease its assault on Gaza any time soon. Over the past several days, Israel has amassed troops along its southern border structure in preparation for a large-scale ground invasion of Gaza, which observers warn will only exacerbate civilian suffering.
Israel has also pledged to not lift its devastating blockade of Gaza until Hamas frees all hostages.
With the siege in place and bombs continuing to fall for the sixth consecutive day, humanitarian workers say they're having an extremely difficult time operating in Gaza.
Doctors Without Borders, which is running a makeshift clinic in downtown Gaza City, said Thursday that members of its staff have been "unable to obtain safe passage to support Palestinian medical colleagues working day and night to treat the injured." The group said it has received reports from Gaza medical officials that they are running out of key supplies, including painkillers and anesthetics.
"People playing no role in the hostilities do not have a safe haven to go to," the group added. "Our teams are witnessing a level of destruction that may already exceed previous escalations."
Aid workers in Gaza have also accused Israeli forces of intentionally targeting medical personnel and facilities. At least 13 healthcare facilities in Gaza have been damaged by Israeli bombing, according to the World Health Organization.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Israeli airstrikes killed four of its paramedics "in less than half an hour" on Wednesday "despite prior coordination."
"PRCS demands accountability for this war crime, urging immediate investigation and justice for the victims," the group said in a statement. "Targeting medical personnel is a grave breach to international humanitarian law and to humanity."
