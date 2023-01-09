Brazil: Amnesty International condemns the attacks and invasion of public buildings in Brasilia by extremist groups

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Amnesty International calls for the relevant authorities to conduct prompt, impartial and effective investigations so that the acts of this Sunday, 8 January, are appropriately investigated and sanctioned. The attacks and invasion of public buildings, destruction of documents, violations of the security and physical integrity of journalists covering the events and of security forces officers attacked by groups of civilians must be investigated. Attempts to destroy and take equipment and cameras from media professionals represent a serious violation of the right to freedom of expression and of the press.
Amnesty International will monitor the federal intervention in public security in the Federal District, decreed today by the President of the Republic, Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, in response to what happened.
It is vital that the authorities ensure the complete and immediate evacuation of the the Praça dos Três Poderes, including the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court. The destruction of public buildings representing institutions of the three branches of government should be investigated by the competent bodies and those responsible should be investigated, prosecuted, tried and punished, in accordance with international human rights standards.
The Brazilian state’s obligation to guarantee human rights means the authorities should be prepared to respond to political demonstrations. This requires intelligence, planning, prevention and monitoring of high-risk scenarios and groups that seek to affect the enjoyment of rights, in order to facilitate proportionate institutional reactions. International human rights standards allow the dispersion of demonstrations on specific occasions, including, for example, when they incite discrimination, hostility or violence. Today’s invasion in Brasilia does not meet international standards for a peaceful demonstration.
Today, 8 January 2023, a crowd of at least 3,900 demonstrators from civilian groups contesting the outcome of the 2022 Presidential Elections invaded the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court in Brasilia. In the early hours of Saturday, 7 January, concern was already building over the arrival in Brasilia of more than 100 buses carrying demonstrators, when the Minister of Justice and Public Security authorized the use of the National Force to carry out security at the site. The Federal District government failed to guarantee security and did not take the necessary measures to stop the violent acts and the invasion of public buildings that had already been announced by extremist groups.
Amnesty International has been observing with concern, since the first round of the presidential elections, the escalation of violence and threats to the rule of law by organized groups, in some cases armed, challenging not only the outcome of the electoral process, but also the functioning of state institutions.
It is alarming that authorities such as the Federal Police, Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District and the Government of the Federal District have not been able to identify the instigators and financiers of the invasion and prevent today’s attacks from taking place.
Amnesty International demands that the Brazilian state ensure a prompt, impartial, serious and effective investigation into the circumstances that led to the invasion and attacks that took place on 8 January 2023 in Brasilia, in order to identify, prosecute, judge and hold accountable all those involved in these incidents, including the instigators, organizers and financiers, as well as the omissions of state institutions that failed to act to prevent these attacks from taking place.
Amnesty International is a worldwide movement of people who campaign for internationally recognized human rights for all. Our supporters are outraged by human rights abuses but inspired by hope for a better world - so we work to improve human rights through campaigning and international solidarity. We have more than 2.2 million members and subscribers in more than 150 countries and regions and we coordinate this support to act for justice on a wide range of issues.
"They are going to use the debt ceiling as leverage to take American seniors hostage," warned one top Democrat. "This is all about forcing us to make cuts to Social Security."
Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally seized the House speaker's gavel in the early hours of Saturday morning, capping off a chaotic week of voting and heated floor confrontations that were nationally televised and closely documented by reporters stationed at the U.S. Capitol.
What remains less clear, though, is how much McCarthy (R-Calif.) conceded to his far-right detractors behind closed doors to win enough support to prevail on the 15th ballot—raising urgent questions and warnings about the havoc the House GOP could wreak in the coming months.
"What did McCarthy promise to get the collaboration of extremists?" Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) asked over the weekend. "The future of Social Security and Medicare? Our nation’s full faith and credit? Keeping our government open?"
Neither McCarthy nor the small faction of House Republicans that nearly sank his speakership bid have been fully transparent about the agreements that ultimately ended the impasse, but reports indicate that the new speaker expressed his willingness to leverage the debt ceiling to pursue spending cuts as well as potentially damaging changes to Social Security and Medicare.
The New York Timesreported Saturday that McCarthy vowed "to allow open debate on spending bills and to not raise the debt limit without major cuts—including efforts to reduce spending on so-called mandatory programs, which include Social Security and Medicare—in a deal that brought many holdouts... into his camp."
Among the holdouts persuaded by McCarthy's pledges was Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who last week said the Republican leader should agree to "shut down the government rather than raise the debt ceiling," an arbitrary borrowing limit that the federal government is expected to reach some time this year.
Norman was a member of the committee that, just last year, proposed raising the Social Security eligibility age to 70, means-testing the program's benefits, and bolstering "private retirement options."
Failure to raise the debt ceiling carries vast economic consequences, potentially eliminating 6 million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth. In 2011, House Republicans used the debt ceiling process to secure what one economist called "an anti-stimulus" that "led directly to the worst recovery following a recession since World War II."
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the new House minority whip, warned in an appearance on CNN Sunday morning that the debt ceiling agreement that McCarthy reportedly cut with GOP holdouts "is all about forcing us to make cuts to Social Security."
"They are going to use the debt ceiling as leverage to take American seniors hostage," Clark said.
\u201cNew Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) calls all the Republican talk about process a "smokescreen": \n\n"They are going to use the debt ceiling as leverage to take American seniors hostage ... This is all about forcing us to make cuts to Social Security ... and Medicare."\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1673189617
McCarthy, who has previously embraced his far-right colleagues' call for debt ceiling brinkmanship, will have little room to maneuver given another concession he granted to his erstwhile opponents: A single lawmaker will soon have the power to trigger a snap vote on whether to oust the speaker.
That change will be cemented as part of the rules package that the House is expected to vote on later Monday, a process that could prove tumultuous given some far-right Republicans' continued grumbling over the proposal.
The slate of proposed rules also includes a measure known as CUTGO, which would require any new spending to offset with spending cuts. Unlike the so-called PAYGO rule, CUTGO would not allow spending increases to be offset with tax hikes.
As Roll Callexplained, Republicans would be allowed under the new rules to "pass tax cuts that would add to the deficit."
"House Republicans made this same rule change when they took power in the 112th Congress and it’s an even worse idea now than it was then. CutGo is the antithesis of fiscal responsibility," Rep. John Yarmuth (R-Ky.), the former chair of the House Budget Committee, said in a recent statement. "If Republicans adopt this proposed rule change, it will not only take a toll on our nation's budget and productivity, but it will take a toll on Americans' lives and livelihoods."
But Politicoreported Monday that most of McCarthy's concessions "aren't up for a vote today."
"They are handshake agreements made as McCarthy desperately scrambled for votes last week," the outlet noted. "McCarthy has promised floor votes on an array of priority bills from the conservative flank of his party, including on border security, term limits for House members, and a balanced budget amendment."
"Promises have been made to try and cap discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels," Politico added. "Those are lower than the current enacted spending levels, which would lead to a potential 10 percent cut to defense spending and additional cuts to domestic spending, which is sure to stir trouble in the Senate."
The last time the GOP was able to force through a cap on domestic spending—using the debt ceiling as leverage—the results were highly destructive.
"People often invoke the damage done by the 2011 showdown over the debt ceiling," Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute wrote in a blog post last year. "They point to stock market losses, increases in 'economic uncertainty' indices, and estimates of how much higher interest rates went in the showdown's aftermath. But they tend to miss what was by far the greatest damage done by the 2011 debt ceiling episode: the passage of the Budget Control Act (BCA), a piece of legislation that is relatively unknown to the lay public."
"The BCA's caps on federal spending explain a large part of why this spending in the aftermath of the Great Recession was the slowest in history following any recession (or at least since the Great Depression)," Bivens observed. "This federal spending austerity fully explains why the recovery from the Great Recession was so agonizingly slow."
Speaking to the Post on Saturday, Sharon Parrott of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities echoed Bivens on the impact of the BCA, calling it "incredibly damaging."
The austerity imposed by the law, the Postreported, "fell hard on a wide array of agencies—from gutting child care spending to depleting the ranks of federal workers who oversee Social Security."
Progressives fear that House Republicans, with their majority and a speaker in place, are looking to repeat history.
"McCarthy just agreed to a deal with far-right insurrectionists that would hold the entire U.S. and global economy hostage to extreme cuts to everything from housing to education, healthcare, Social Security, and Medicare," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said late last week. "Hard to overstate how dangerous this is."
Former Trump aide and far-right agitator has been bolstering false claims by Bolsonaro and his supporters for months.
"Freedom fighters" is what Steve Bannon, the far-right propagandist and former top aide to Donald Trump, called the supporters of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil who on Sunday launched a violent assault on the nation's government offices in the capital of Brasilia.
The comment, made on the social media platform Gettr, was attached to a video taken inside the national Congress where backers of the ousted Bolsonaro—defeated in last year's presidential election by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva—broke through the front glass doors and windows as they ransacked the Congress, presidential offices, and the Supreme Court.
For months, Bannon has used his megaphone in his "War Room" podcast to promote Brazilian far-right conspiracy theories that the election was fraudulent and, according to reports, directly advised Bolonsaro's inner circle, including the former president's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of Congress.
"These fascists modeling themselves after Trump’s Jan. 6 rioters must end up in the same place: prison."
According to reporting in November by the Washington Post:
Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president's third son, was often the glue in relationships between the two worlds. He has made multiple trips to Mar-a-Lago during his father's tenure and was in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. He helped bring the Conservative Political Action Conference to Brazil.
Some insiders say the Brazilian movement is bigger than any one leader. "What's happening in Brazil is a world event," Bannon told The Post. "The people are saying they've been grossly disenfranchised. [The movement] has moved beyond the Bolsonaros in the way that in the U.S. it has moved beyond Trump."
Raffi Cavoukian, a folk musician and social justice activist, said on Twitter that while the insurrectionist effort in Brazil on Sunday was a "shocker," the fact that Bannon helped stoke it and was embracing it from the U.S. was "both horrid and not surprising."
"Unlike slow [Department of Justice in the U.S.]," said Cavoukian, "may President Lula's DOJ arrest the guilty and prosecute."
\u201cFar-right American "Stop the Steal" operatives have been in Brazil stoking this kind of violent unrest for months. People allied with Steve Bannon. Like Matthew Tyrmand, who functions as something of an international fascism supereconnector.\u201d— Luke O'Brien (@Luke O'Brien) 1673208038
Bannon was not alone in his show of support for Sunday's assault. As Mother Jonesreports:
Another MAGA figure involved in the January 6 attack also embraced their efforts on Sunday. Ali Alexander, the “Stop the Steal” organizer who claimed to have “schemed up,” along with three members of Congress, the plan to assemble Trump backers in Washington to pressure lawmakers not to certify Joe Biden’s victory on January 6, declared on social media, “I do NOT denounce unannounced impromptu Capitol tours by the people.” He also urged the Brazilian rioters to “do whatever is necessary!”
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6. attack in the U.S., also called for the prosecution of those involved in Sunday's attack in Brasilia:
\u201cDemocracies of the world must act fast to make clear there will be no support for right-wing insurrectionists storming the Brazilian Congress. These fascists modeling themselves after Trump\u2019s Jan. 6 rioters must end up in the same place: prison.\u201d— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@Rep. Jamie Raskin) 1673207418
It's unclear how far the accountability will go. While hundreds were arrested on Sunday during and in the immediate aftermath of the attack on the government buildings, it was reported Monday that Brazilian police had raided a nearby camp used by the Bolsonaro supporters.
Meanwhile, with Jair Bolsonaro still in Florida—having left his home country just before the transfer of power on Jan. 1—progressive U.S. lawmakers are calling for the disgraced former Brazilian president to be sent packing.
"Two years ago our Capitol was attacked by fanatics, now we are watching it happen in Brazil," said Rep. Ilhan Omar. "Solidarity with Lula and the Brazilian people."
Prominent U.S. lawmakers said Sunday that Jair Bolsonaro should not be given safe harbor in Florida after his supporters—animated by the far-right former president's election lies—launched a massive attack on Brazil's main government buildings, an assault that came a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated.
"Two years ago our Capitol was attacked by fanatics, now we are watching it happen in Brazil," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday evening after thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed and ransacked Brazil's presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court.
"Solidarity with Lula and the Brazilian people," Omar continued. "Democracies around the world must stand united to condemn this attack on democracy. Bolsonaro should not be given refuge in Florida."
Just two days before his term ended and he was set to relinquish power to Lula following his failed bid to overturn the October election results, Bolsonaro flew to Orlando, Florida "with plans to stay for at least a month," The New York Timesreported.
According to the Times, Bolsonaro—an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump—has been "living in a rented house owned by a professional mixed martial arts fighter a few miles from Disney World." The Washington Postreported last month that "days after Bolsonaro's loss, allies met with Trump aides in the United States to discuss next steps. His son Eduardo, a Brazilian congressman, met Trump at Mar-a-Lago [in November] in Palm Beach, Florida."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that "the U.S. must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida."
"We must stand in solidarity with Lula's democratically elected government," the New York Democrat added.
In an appearance on CNN, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) joined his colleagues in arguing that "Bolsonaro should not be in Florida."
"The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil," said Castro. "He should be sent back to Brazil."
\u201cI stand with @LulaOficial and Brazil\u2019s democratically elected government. Domestic terrorists and fascists cannot be allowed to use Trump\u2019s playbook to undermine democracy.\n\nBolsonaro must not be given refuge in Florida, where he\u2019s been hiding from accountability for his crimes.\u201d— Joaquin Castro (@Joaquin Castro) 1673211106
Citing current and former U.S. officials, Reutersreported late Sunday that "the most immediate threat to Bolsonaro would come if his U.S. visa were revoked."
"A U.S. consular official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bolsonaro had almost certainly entered on an A-1 visa, which are reserved for heads of state. A second source, a senior former U.S. diplomat, also believed it was almost certain that Bolsonaro had entered on an A-1," the outlet noted. "Normally the A-1 is canceled after the recipient leaves office. But with Bolsonaro having left Brazil and entered the United States before his term ended, the official suspected his A-1 is still active."
In a Twitter post, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attack and pledged that "Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support."
"The will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with Lula," the president added, not mentioning Bolsonaro's presence in the U.S.
Tensions in Brazil have been elevated since Lula's victory over Bolsonaro, who once declared that "only God" will oust him from the presidency.
"I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed, or victory," the former president said in August.
Since Bolsonaro's defeat, his loyalists have rallied in support of a military coup, attempted to storm police headquarters in the nation's capital, and plotted to plant explosives near Lula's inauguration site with the goal of preventing the peaceful transfer of power.
Brazilian authorities ultimately secured the government buildings late Sunday and arrested around 400 Bolsonaro supporters, but not before they were able to inflict significant damage and spark international alarm over the fate of Brazil's democracy.
Lula, who was in São Paulo at the time of the attack, blamed Bolsonaro for inciting the riot, accusing the former president of "encouraging this via social media."
"Everybody knows there are various speeches of the ex-president encouraging this," said Lula, who also lambasted the "incompetence, bad faith, or malice" of the security forces tasked with protecting the government complex from the "vandals and fascists."
"We are going to find out who the financiers of these vandals who went to Brasília are," Lula vowed, "and they will all pay with the force of law."
Flávio Dino, Brazil's justice minister, wrote on Twitter that "we have all the plates of the buses that brought criminals to Brasília."
"Many were seized," he added, "and others will be."