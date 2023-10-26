To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
AFL-CIO
AFL-CIO: Speaker Mike Johnson Does Not Stand with Workers

Statement from AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler on Mike Johnson becoming the new speaker of the House of Representatives:

Now that Rep. Mike Johnson has been elected the new speaker of the House of Representatives, Republicans in the House are talking about a return to “the business of legislating.” Workers across the country have a simple question: Legislating for whom?

If Speaker Johnson’s atrocious record is any indication, his election will mean more legislating for wealthy corporations and attacking the health, safety and well-being of America’s working people. On the issues that matter most to working people, Johnson has voted consistently with the most extreme elements of the Republican Party—and been a driving force behind resolutions that would cut trillions of dollars from Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and the Affordable Care Act. He has voted against infrastructure packages to put Americans back to work, and opposed legislation that raises wages and helps workers join a union, and rejected bills time and again that would compassionately protect America’s workers, including veterans and pregnant workers. Based on his track record, his election will mean legislating against working people; against LGBTQ+ rights; against reproductive health care; and against democracy.

The “business of legislating” is only worthwhile if it serves working people. The labor movement and workers all over this country will fight every day to make sure our new speaker remembers this point—and we will stand in solidarity to keep the government open, oppose drastic cuts that hurt families and improve the lives of workers all over this country.

