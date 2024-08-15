To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Omar Baddar, obaddar@citizen.org

40+ Civil Society Organizations Endorse FCC Proposal to Protect Voters from Deceptive Deepfakes

More than 40 civil society organizations, including Public Knowledge, Vote.org, AFL-CIO, and the National Organization for Women, wrote a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urging adoption of the agency’s proposal to ensure transparency in the use of AI-generated content in political advertisements on TV and radio.

The groups expressed specific concern about deepfakes which can deceive voters in the leadup to the election, and called for the adoption of measures that required disclosures of AI-generated content on political advertising.

“Evidence now abounds of the significant and deceptive impact that AI-generated content can have,” said the letter in highlighting the magnitude of the problem, adding: “The proposed disclosure requirements are a natural and common-sense extension of the FCC's existing mandates to ensure transparency in broadcasting in general and in political advertising on radio and TV in particular.”

In the letter, the groups “urge the FCC to adopt these rules promptly.”

Read the letter and see the full list of signatories here.

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page