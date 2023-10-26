Statement from Step Aside Joe campaign about President Biden and the 2024 race

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!

Jeff Cohen, RootsAction co-founder, jeff@rootsaction.org, Sam Rosenthal, RootsAction political director, sam@rootsaction.org
The Step Aside Joe campaign, sponsored by RootsAction.org, released the following statement today:
Since the heinous October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas, President Biden has been a vocal backer of Israel’s “right” to wage a horrific bombing campaign on the people of Gaza in the name of “self-defense.” Meanwhile, 66 percent of the U.S. voting public and 80 percent of Democrats have told pollsters they want the U.S. government to “call for a ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza.” Biden’s failure to call for a ceasefire reflects that he is badly out of step with public opinion.
While millions of U.S. voters struggle economically, Biden is pushing Congress for a $105 billion package that largely expands military spending, from Israel and Ukraine to Asia and the U.S.-Mexico border.
President Biden’s one-sided embrace of total war in Gaza is further weakening his prospects for re-election. A recent NBC News report, for example, found disaffection from Biden among Arab Americans and Muslim Americans in the crucial swing state of Michigan. While the broad U.S. public supports humanitarian aid to Israelis and Gazans, Biden’s push for additional military aid to Israel is opposed by 53 percent of Democrats, and it’s unlikely to win him votes from Christian evangelicals who are among the strongest supporters of a one-sided policy toward Israel/Palestine. Voters under the age of 35 and people of color – Democratic-leaning constituencies – are more likely to oppose additional arms to Israel.
In view of the ominous new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll showing Biden 6 points behind Trump, and in view of the president’s tone-deaf handling of the increasingly deadly Middle East crisis, the Step Aside Joe campaign renews its call for Biden to move aside to make way for new Democratic leadership and an open presidential primary process. The horrifying prospect of a Trumpian return to power urgently calls out for a stronger Democratic ticket.
RootsAction is an online initiative dedicated to galvanizing people who are committed to economic fairness, equal rights for all, civil liberties, environmental protection -- and defunding endless wars.
"The intense bombing in the last hour caused the destruction of all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the outside world," said a Palestinian telecommunications company.
People reportedly lost all access to internet and communication services across the Gaza Strip on Friday night as Israel announced an expansion of its ground attack and launched what observers described as the largest aerial assault since its latest bombing campaign began nearly three weeks ago.
Al Jazeerareported that it has only "sporadic communication" with its correspondents on the ground in the besieged Gaza Strip. The outlet has been able to go live intermittently via satellite phones.
Reporting from Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum said that "we don't know anything that is happening in other districts in the territory."
"We are now in a hospital and we are going to be live by satellite as much as we can and every single hour," he continued. "So please, if you can hear us, send that message to the world that we are isolated now in Gaza. We don't have any phone signals. We don't have any internet connections."
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it has "completely lost contact with the operations room in Gaza Strip and all our teams operating there due to the Israeli authorities cutting off all landline, cellular, and internet communications."
"We are deeply concerned about the ability of our teams to continue providing their emergency medical services, especially since this disruption affects the central emergency number '101' and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded and injured," the group said. "We are also worried about the safety of our teams working in Gaza Strip as the continuous and intense Israeli airstrikes around the clock indicate that the Israeli authorities will continue to commit war crimes while isolating Gaza from the outside world."
Like Al Jazeera and other outlets, The Associated Press reported trouble contacting people in the Gaza Strip.
"The Associated Press' attempts to reach people in Gaza did not go through," the outlet said Friday.
"We are likely to soon find out about the biggest massacres we've seen yet."
Friday's onslaught came at the tail end of a particularly deadly week in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 7,000 people in just three weeks. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari announced Friday that in addition to ramping up its airstrikes, the Israeli military is "expanding ground operations" in Gaza ahead of an expected full-scale invasion.
Israel has also largely kept up its illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, depriving the territory of critical necessities—including fuel and electricity—and intensifying the enclave's humanitarian crisis.
Israel's airstrikes have severely damaged Gaza's internet and telecommunications infrastructure, hampering people's ability to communicate with their families and undermining journalists' efforts to inform the world about events on the ground.
On Friday, the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel announced "a complete disruption of all communication and internet services" due to the Israeli bombardment.
"The intense bombing in the last hour caused the destruction of all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the outside world," the company said.
The London-based watchdog group NetBlocks wrote on social media that "live network data show a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip with high impact to Paltel."
Amid the intense bombing and communications blackout on Friday, Medical Aid for Palestinians director of advocacy Rohan Talbot relayed a message that a colleague delivered just days earlier.
"I'm afraid that there will be massacres and those massacres will be done in total darkness," the unnamed colleague said, according to Talbot.
Palestinian-American political analyst Yousef Munayyer issued a similar warning on Friday.
"The Israeli military is carrying out its biggest strikes since the start of its war on Gaza right now, all the lights and communications are knocked out," he wrote on social media. "We are likely to soon find out about the biggest massacres we've seen yet."
"People are rising up to shut down the production of weaponry destined for use in Israel's ongoing massacre of the Palestinian people," Palestine Action said.
Protesters with Palestine Action on Thursday disrupted three different weapons factories in the U.K. that send arms to Israel as the country continues its siege and bombardment of Gaza that has killed thousands of people and prompted warnings of genocide.
In the largest gathering, more than 100 people blockaded both entrances to the Instro Precision factory in Sandwich, Kent, which is owned by Israel's largest arms company Elbit Systems. Elbit has also been targeted by activists in the U.S. since Israel began its latest assault on Gaza following an October 7 attack by Hamas.
"Across the country, people are rising up to shut down the production of weaponry destined for use in Israel's ongoing massacre of the Palestinian people," Palestine Action wrote on Instagram.
In a statement Thursday, Palestine Action said that its activists forced the closure of the plant, which "specializes in military-grade electro-optical equipment for target location." Instro Precision has licenses to export ML5b surveillance/target acquisition systems, in particular the XACT th64 sights. Palestine Action said that the plant had sold thousands of these systems to Israel, which are likely used by snipers surrounding Gaza. In addition, it makes components for military ground vehicles and other military electronic equipment.
The protesters carried signs reading "Workers for a free Palestine," "Stop arming Israel," and "U.K. funds genocide," according Palestine Action and EuroNews.
"Free, free Palestine!" and "In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians," participants chanted.
Also on Thursday, a single demonstrator locked themselves to the entrance of the UAV Tactical Systems (U-TacS) military drone factory in Leicester, co-owned by Elbit Systems and the French weapons maker Thales.
The factory most likely makes Hermes drone components for Israel, Palestine Action said. Israel has used the Hermes 900 and 450 drones in previous bombing campaigns against Gaza.
"Either dropping explosive payloads for bombing strikes, in the case of the Hermes 900, or by providing targeting for guided missile strikes in the case of the 450, these drones are responsible for vast numbers of Palestinians killed and are certain to be playing a role in the current genocidal terrorism being committed by the Israeli military," Palestine Action wrote.
In a final action in Leicester, a group of activists climbed onto the roof of Howmet Fastening Systems, which makes components for Israeli F-35s that have been used "extensively" in airstrikes over Gaza in the last weeks. The demonstrators used sledgehammers to attempt to disarm the factory.
"These actions represent the strength in numbers of those willing and ready to take direct action to shut down the Israeli war machine—while our politicians and media rally behind Israel's criminality, the grassroots movement against Israel's war machine sees people power as the only way to stand against genocide," Palestine Action said.
The push to target Elbit Systems for its role in arming Israel extends beyond the U.K. On October 19, the U.S. branch of Palestine Action announced a campaign to "shut Elbit down." The group first targeted Elbit's Innovation Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 12, blocking the entrance and coating it in red paint.
Activists returned later that evening to cover the building in graffiti reading, "Elbit Profits From Genocide" and "War Criminals Work Here." Three days later, someone smashed scanners that enable access to the building and covered it with more red paint and graffiti reading, "Gaza Resists" and "Elbit Arms Genocide."
Elbit makes several weapons for Israel including bullets, tear gas, and 85% of the drones used by the Israeli army.
"Solidarity with Palestine mandates that we expose Elbit Systems and all weapons developers as manufacturers of genocide," Palestine Action U.S. said. "Solidarity with Palestine mandates that we take direct action until Elbit can no longer 'innovate' its instruments of surveillance, oppression, and terror from within our communities."
The group is calling on those who don't live near an Elbit location to call its Cambridge tenants and landlords to tell them how they feel about its presence.
Meanwhile, in Roanoke, Virginia, Appalachians Against Pipelines held a rally outside of an Elbit location Friday morning.
"Living in the belly of the empire means we have a duty to intervene as the United States funds and arms genocide," one participant said. "We must continually rise up and fight back until Palestine is free!"
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned that Gaza is "on the brink of a massive health hazard" as Israel's blockade and bombing prevent the free flow of desperately needed aid.
The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees issued an urgent appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza on Friday, warning that Israel's blockade and incessant bombing are plunging the territory's population into a horrific humanitarian emergency.
During a press conference, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) commissioner-general said the Gaza Strip is "on the brink of a massive health hazard as the risks of diseases are looming."
"Medicine is running out. Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage," said Lazzarini. "The siege means that food, water, and fuel—basic commodities—are being used to collectively punish more than 2 million people, among them, a majority of children and women."
Lazzarini lamented that "intensive negotiations and endless shuttle diplomacy" have only resulted in a few aid convoys reaching southern Gaza via the Egyptian border.
The Israeli government has refused to allow any aid to flow to northern Gaza, where hospitals are overwhelmed and running low on fuel and other critical supplies. Human Rights Watch stressed earlier this week that deliberately blocking humanitarian relief is a war crime.
"What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow," he added. "To succeed, we need a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure this aid reaches those in need. This is not too much to ask for."
U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk echoed Lazzarini's call for an end to the bombing and siege on Friday, pointing to "harrowing testimonies of entire families killed by airstrikes on their homes" and "of parents writing children's names on their arms to identify their future remains."
"We mourn the loss of 57 U.N. colleagues and so many more civilians who are clearly, disproportionately impacted," said Türk. "Peace, security, and justice will not be found down this current path. The cycle of vengeance and bloodshed needs to end."
"With a low stock of medicines and extremely limited access to clean water, the rate of antibiotic resistance in Gaza is alarming."
Unnamed sources
toldAl Jazeera on Friday that Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas are "advancing rapidly" toward an agreement on a cease-fire and prisoner-exchange deal nearly three weeks into the deadly conflict, but the specifics of such an agreement remain unclear. A Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people, and Israel's devastating response has killed more than 7,000.
The Israeli bombing campaign and siege have devastated Gaza's population, displacing more than a million people and obliterating the enclave's civilian infrastructure. The relentless attack is also threatening to unleash a disastrous public health crisis.
Oxfam International warned last week that Gaza is facing a possible "outbreak of deadly infectious diseases, like cholera, because water and sanitation services have completely broken down."
"All five of Gaza's wastewater treatment plants and most of its 65 sewage pumping stations have been forced to close," the humanitarian group said. "Untreated sewage is now being discharged into the sea and, in some areas, solid waste is accumulating in the streets."
Doctors Without Borders is also sounding the alarm about an impending health catastrophe in Gaza, noting that "people with open wounds and fractures caused by airstrikes and gunfire are highly susceptible to infection." The group also said the lack of clean water "further complicates poor hygiene conditions in the makeshift shelters where many displaced people are living in close quarters since fleeing northern Gaza."
"With a low stock of medicines and extremely limited access to clean water, the rate of antibiotic resistance in Gaza is alarming," the group said in a statement. "Some patients require immediate isolation to avoid the spread of bacteria with no known antibiotic treatment. All too often, amputations are required to prevent the infection from spreading and save people's lives."