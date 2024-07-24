To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Stand Up America Applauds Senate Advancing Bill to Ban Congressional Stock Trading

Stand Up America’s Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs, Brett Edkins, issued the following statement after the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs advanced the ETHICS Act with bipartisan support. The ETHICS Act bans members of Congress, and their spouses and dependents, from owning or trading stocks.

“The bipartisan legislative accomplishments of the Democratically-run Senate continue. Current law does little to actually stop members of Congress from engaging in illegal insider trading, using information they learn as our representatives for personal financial gain. This extraordinary ethical failure erodes the public’s trust in Congress and undermines our democracy.”

“We applaud Chair Peters, Senator Merkley, and members of the committee for advancing the ETHICS Act. This bill would prevent corruption and ensure that our elected officials act in the best interest of their constituents. We urge Leader Schumer to bring this critical legislation up for a vote.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

