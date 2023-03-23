To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar
Rep. Omar Introduces Resolution Condemning Islamophobia

Today, on the first full day of Ramadan, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) introduced a resolution to condemn Islamophobia, specifically commemorating the anniversary of the Christchurch Mosque Massacre and recent anti-Muslim attacks. This resolution condemns the transnational threat of White supremacist ideology, conspiracy theories, and violence.

The introduction comes after continued violence and threats made against religious minorities, particularly Muslims. The Christchurch attack was a stated source of inspiration for mass shootings in the United States, including the attack on the synagogue in Poway, California, the attack at the Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, and the attack at the grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

"As we begin the holy month of Ramadan, we must reaffirm that all people of faith should have the right to worship without fear,” said Rep. Omar. “According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, anti-Muslim hate crimes and attacks are at an all time high

. The attack in Christchurch, motivated by an extremist ideology of white supremacy, anti-Muslim hate, and the so-called replacement theory resonates deeply for Muslims in nearly every corner of the globe. We also know that this increase in hate is not isolated to only Muslims. Church bombings, synagogue attacks, and racial hate crimes are also on the rise. In order to confront the evils of religious bigotry and hatred, we must come to understand that all our destinies are linked. That’s why I’m proud to lead my colleagues in condemning the rise in Islamophobia and affirming the rights of religious minorities in the United States and around the world.”

You can read the full resolution here.

You can watch Rep. Omar's press conference on the resolution here

Original co-sponsors of the resolution include Earl Blumenauer, Jamaal Bowman, André Carson, Emanuel Cleaver II, Jasmine Crockett, Lloyd Doggett, Sylvia R. Garcia, Brian Higgins, Sheila Jackson Lee, Henry C. ("Hank") Johnson, Jr., Betty McCollum, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Donald M. Payne, Jr., Jan Schakowsky, Terri Sewell, Rashida Tlaib, Paul D. Tonko, Juan Vargas, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Nikema Williams, and Maxwell Frost.

Original endorsing organization include Council on American–Islamic Relations, Human Rights First, Western States, March for Our Lives, Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence, MPower Change Action Fund, Minnesota Peace Project, Communities United Against Police Brutality, and People's Justice Coalition.

Rep. Ilhan Omar represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs.

