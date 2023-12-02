To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Oil Change International Responds to the Global Decarbonization Accelerator

DUBAI

Today at COP28, the COP28 Presidency announced the so-called Global Decarbonization Alliance, including six different pledges or plans.

David Tong, Global Industry Campaign Manager at Oil Change International said:

“The Global Decarbonisation Accelerator is a trojan horse for Big Oil and Gas greenwash. The Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter is filled with hollow promises and recycled commitments that only address operational emissions, and ignore the 80-90% of oil and gas producing companies’ climate pollution from the oil and gas being burned.

“Bundling up the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter with a renewable energy commitment appears to be a calculated move to distract from the weakness of this industry pledge. Promising to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency is welcome and indicates momentum for a final agreement at this year’s UN climate talks, but voluntary pledges cannot be a substitute for a formal negotiated outcome at COP28 for countries to address the root cause of the climate crisis: fossil fuels.

“Countries must come to a legal agreement on immediately ending fossil fuel expansion and building a just and equitable phase out of all fossil fuels, enabled by redirecting trillions of dollars in fossil industry handouts to triple renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency.”

Note:

Over 320 civil society organizations today sent an open letter rejecting this greenwashing pledge.

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

