Trump Threatens to Cut All Federal Funds to NYC If Mamdani Is Elected

US President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his threat to cut off federal funding from New York City if its voters elect Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani as mayor.

In a post on his Truth Social page, Trump falsely labeled Mamdani a "communist" and predicted that "he is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City."

Trump then elaborated on the "problems" Mamdani would face.

"Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises," Trump wrote. "He won’t be getting any of it, so what's the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed!"

Trump has not made a formal endorsement in the New York City mayoral election, although various reports have suggested he and his allies have been working behind the scenes to boost former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom polls show is in second place behind Mamdani.

Cuomo's campaign got a potential boost this weekend when incumbent New York Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race, although Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa remains in the race.

Mamdani on Sunday put out a video in which he linked Cuomo to Trump, who is deeply unpopular in the city.

"Andrew Cuomo, you got your wish," he said. "You wanted Trump and your billionaire friends to help you clear the field. But don't forget: You wanted me as your opponent in the primary too. And we beat you by 13 points. Looking forward to doing it again."

Trump and his billionaire donors might be able to determine Adams and Cuomo’s actions. But they won't decide this election.



In just over 5 weeks, we'll turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas — and deliver a government every New Yorker can be proud of. pic.twitter.com/0UENxTENCO

— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 28, 2025

The mayoral election is set to take place on November 4.

The city's budget for the 2025 fiscal year included nearly $10 billion in federal funds, with the New York City Department of Education receiving more federal funding than any other agency. Significant federal dollars also go to the city's housing and social services agencies and its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Last week, the U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights notified New York City schools that it would strip them of $15 billion in funding allocated last year to create six magnet high schools unless it committed to ending transgender protections.