UN Condemns 'Brazen' Israeli Killing of Surrendering Palestinians in West Bank

A UN official decried the incident as "yet another apparent summary execution" by Israeli forces.
The United Nations on Friday accused Israeli security forces of carrying out a "brazen" killing of two Palestinian men who were seen surrendering in video footage.
The footage, which was first aired by the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation and reposted on X by Drop Site, shows two Palestinian men exiting with their hands raised from a building in the West Bank city of Jenin that had been surrounded by Israeli forces.
The two men then crawled out of the building entrance and knelt down with their hands still raised before apparently being instructed by Israeli forces to go back toward the entrance of the building. The two men did so, and were then shot dead by at least one Israeli officer.
🚨 Watch: Footage from Palestine National TV shows Israeli soldiers executing two detained Palestinians in cold blood during a raid in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank today.
Their hands were raised, they posed no threat, and Israeli soldiers murdered them anyway. https://t.co/9JA9eisaK4 pic.twitter.com/8v0sv1kdBF
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 27, 2025
According to France 24, United Nations rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters on Friday that the incident was "yet another apparent summary execution" by Israeli forces.
"We are appalled at the brazen killing by Israeli border police yesterday of two Palestinian men in Jenin," he emphasized.
Laurence added that UN rights chief Volker Turk was demanding "independent, prompt, and effective investigations into the killings of Palestinians," and for those involved in the killings to "be held fully to account."
The Palestinian Authority, which identified the two men killed by Israeli officers as 37-year-old Yussef Ali Asa'sa and 26-year-old Al-Muntasir Billah Mahmud Abdullah, accused Israeli forces of carrying out "brutal" executions that amounted to a "war crime."
In a joint statement, Israeli police and the military said that the "incident is under review by the commanders on the ground, and will be transferred to the relevant professional bodies," and they claimed that the two men killed were "wanted individuals who had carried out terror activities, including hurling explosives and firing at security forces."
Despite pledges for a review of the incident, BBC reports that Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has already given a thumbs-up to officers' actions and he responded to footage of the incident by saying, "Terrorists must die."
