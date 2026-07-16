New Landmark National Academies Report Affirms the Science Behind Holding Polluters Accountable for the Climate Crisis

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As deadly heatwaves claim thousands of lives and forest fires cloud the air and threaten health, authoritative scientific assessment deals an existential blow to Big Oil’s decades-long campaign of climate deception
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NAS) today published an authoritative report, Attribution of Extreme Weather and Climate Events and Their Impacts, that validates the science connecting individual weather disasters and their lethal societal impacts directly to human-caused fossil fuel pollution. In response, Stephanie Brancaforte, climate accountability campaign director with Public Citizen’s Climate Program, issued the following statement:
“For decades, Big Oil knowingly poisoned our atmosphere and deceived the public about the impacts of burning fossil fuels —all the while lining executives’ pockets as communities continue to suffer from extreme heat, floods and fires.
“The science is clear: the extreme heat killing thousands of people in the northern hemisphere this summer is neither an unpredictable event nor an accident—it is the result of corporate crime. With the backing of the National Academies, survivors of climate catastrophes now have strong evidence to pursue justice against fossil fuel polluters to pay for the devastation they have unleashed.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
"The flyovers will continue until morale improves," said the defense secretary.
A day after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared with the public his fixation on service members' levels of testosterone, the president's son mocked those who were alarmed by the US military's latest apparent display of might directed at Americans, mocking what he called the "low-T mainstream media."
Saying the stunned responses of many who saw a jet fly low over a crowded beach in Pensacola, Florida were simply "manufactured outrage," Eric Trump said the maneuver was "undoubtedly the highlight of these people’s day."
Trump's comments came as officials with the US Navy's elite Blue Angels said they were conducting a "thorough safety review" to determine whether the flyover violated the squadron's and the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) strict standards.
Online videos showed people gathered on the beach Wednesday morning for a "Breakfast with the Blues" flight demonstration event.
A jet flew close to the crowd, directly over the heads of the onlookers, overturning some chairs and umbrellas. A child was heard crying in one video posted by a local news outlet.
Dramatic video shows the U.S. Navy Blue Angels making a low-altitude flyover above Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Navy officials confirmed in a statement that Blue Angels leadership is "reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety… pic.twitter.com/ZUa1ryk4X8
— ABC News (@ABC) July 15, 2026
In the "low-altitude pass," Blue Angels officials said, the aircraft "flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas."
"The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority," the statement continued. "Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards."
Hegseth struck a decidedly different tone than the flight demonstration squadron, which is known for its precision and strict safety protocols.
"The flyovers will continue until morale improves," said the defense secretary in a reference to a well-known, sardonic slogan.
Writer JP Hill called Hegseth's response to the flyover "fucking insane" and expressed hope that a result of the Trump administration would be "a realization that this brand of masculinity that's just an emotionally frozen 12-year-old in an adult body is stupid as shit."
Meanwhile, the White House posted on X an illustration that appeared to equate approval of the stunt with patriotism and freedom, writing, "It's okay to love America" above the image.
The maneuver in Florida came months after a live-fire weapons demonstration by the US Marines over Interstate 5 in California, during which a malfunction caused an artillery shell to explode prematurely and send shrapnel over the highway where traffic was flowing.
Writer and podcaster Noah Kulwin wrote that the two recent maneuvers combined "leads me to believe: American military will accidentally cause a civilian mass casualty incident in the continental US before Trump’s term is out."
"If you’re not alarmed you’re not paying attention."
Trump administration officials on Thursday hyped up plans to carry out mass political arrests and prosecutions of people whom it deemed far-left terrorists.
In a speech given at the US State Department, Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, described left-wing political violence as a "fatal cancer to civilization," and boasted of plans to use state power to suppress people whom he called "political terrorists."
Miller said that the administration would be carrying out this operation under the guidance of National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), a directive signed by Trump in September that demanded a “national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts.”
Miller bragged that "for the first time in American history," NSPM-7 would direct "all of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to work together to disrupt, identify, defund, de-bank, arrest, prosecute these political terrorists that are operating within our country."
Santa Monica Goebbels is doing his weird and creepy gyrations while delivering a speech smearing Democrats as violent radicals pic.twitter.com/PaeDcD55jw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2026
Miller said that the mass arrest of left-wing radicals was necessary to prevent them from carrying out mass arrests of their own.
"Inevitably, left to its course, it always becomes a gulag," said Miller. "It always becomes the mass imprisonment of political enemies, the stripping of their rights and freedoms, inflicting immense pain, humiliation, suffering, in order to establish complete and total control, control through psychological and physical and actual terror."
The social media account of independent progressive publication The Tennessee Holler expressed alarm at Miller's speech.
"Fascism is here," The Tennessee Holler wrote. "If you’re not alarmed you’re not paying attention. 'Left-wing political terrorism' will mean those who oppose the regime—while actual right-wing extremism is allowed to grow and thrive. We are very far off the cliff, folks."
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also spoke of the event, noted last year that his department "designated four violent far-left extremist groups as foreign terrorist organizations, and there will be more designations soon."
Secretary of State Rubio says there will be more terrorist designations of left-wing groups "soon." pic.twitter.com/RmZjBgQXas
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 16, 2026
The administration's declaration of war against left-wing political violence comes despite decades of research showing that political violence is more commonly carried out by right-wing groups.
A report published last year by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that, while left-wing political violence has grown since Trump’s first election in 2016, it “remains much lower than historical levels of violence carried out by right-wing and jihadist attackers.”
The report also noted that violence carried out by left-wing individuals or groups was "remarkably less lethal" than violence carried out by right-wing or jihadist individuals or groups.
One ethics expert said the president "has an obligation to the American people to convey information to them publicly, and he’s now funneling it through a private channel in which he has a private interest."
The corporate owner of President Donald Trump's social media network, Truth Social, announced Thursday that it is launching a paid service giving Wall Street firms faster access to posts by Trump and other top accounts on the platform, giving traders a look at potentially market-moving posts before the general public sees them.
Reuters, citing a spokesperson for Trump Media & Technology Group, reported that "the product, called 'Truth API,' will deliver posts from the 10 most influential accounts to customers at a significantly faster pace than a regular push notification on the Truth Social platform." Trump has by far the largest account on Truth Social, and the Trump family trust owns roughly 42% of Trump Media & Technology Group's shares.
The company said in a statement Thursday that Truth API is "designed for organizations most impacted by the cost of a delay in information," such as "high-frequency and algorithmic trading firms that require a low-latency, machine-readable feed rather than manual tracking." The product is expected to be available to "institutional customers" starting on August 1.
"Truth API uses familiar, industry-standard delivery methods to deliver Truth Social posts to our customers in milliseconds," the company said. "It is expected to provide continuous 24/7 coverage and includes a historical archive of posts dating back to 2022."
Virginia Canter, an ethics attorney with Democracy Defenders Fund, told CNBC that the new product is "a huge conflict of interest."
The president, said Canter, "has an obligation to the American people to convey information to them publicly, and he’s now funneling it through a private channel in which he has a private interest as one of its largest shareholders."
Trump has repeatedly posted market-moving messages to Truth Social. Perhaps most notably, the president declared in an April 9, 2025 that "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!"—a reference to stocks. Hours later, Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause, sending the S&P 500 index soaring nearly 10%, its largest single-day gain since 2008.
Kevin McGurn, interim CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, boasted in a statement that "markets already move on Truth Social posts."
"Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform's most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream," said McGurn. "As adoption grows, we expect Truth API to become a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders."