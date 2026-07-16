Truth Social Owner Moves to Make It Easier for Wall Street to Profit Off Trump Posts

The corporate owner of President Donald Trump's social media network, Truth Social, announced Thursday that it is launching a paid service giving Wall Street firms faster access to posts by Trump and other top accounts on the platform, giving traders a look at potentially market-moving posts before the general public sees them.

Reuters, citing a spokesperson for Trump Media & Technology Group, reported that "the product, called 'Truth API,' will deliver posts from the 10 most influential accounts to customers at a significantly faster pace than a regular push notification on the Truth Social platform." Trump has by far the largest account on Truth Social, and the Trump family trust owns roughly 42% of Trump Media & Technology Group's shares.

The company said in a statement Thursday that Truth API is "designed for organizations most impacted by the cost of a delay in information," such as "high-frequency and algorithmic trading firms that require a low-latency, machine-readable feed rather than manual tracking." The product is expected to be available to "institutional customers" starting on August 1.

"Truth API uses familiar, industry-standard delivery methods to deliver Truth Social posts to our customers in milliseconds," the company said. "It is expected to provide continuous 24/7 coverage and includes a historical archive of posts dating back to 2022."

Virginia Canter, an ethics attorney with Democracy Defenders Fund, told CNBC that the new product is "a huge conflict of interest."

The president, said Canter, "has an obligation to the American people to convey information to them publicly, and he’s now funneling it through a private channel in which he has a private interest as one of its largest shareholders."

Trump has repeatedly posted market-moving messages to Truth Social. Perhaps most notably, the president declared in an April 9, 2025 that "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!"—a reference to stocks. Hours later, Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause, sending the S&P 500 index soaring nearly 10%, its largest single-day gain since 2008.

Kevin McGurn, interim CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, boasted in a statement that "markets already move on Truth Social posts."

"Truth API delivers a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform's most market-moving Truths while advancing our strategy to monetize proprietary assets through a high-margin, recurring revenue stream," said McGurn. "As adoption grows, we expect Truth API to become a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders."