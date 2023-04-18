April, 18 2023, 08:29am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Cory Gunkel, cgunkel@oceana.org,
Megan Jordan, mjordan@oceana.org
Leading Up to the 13th Anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon Disaster, Oceana Calls on President Biden to Prevent New Offshore Drilling
New report outlines how President Biden can prevent new oil and gas leasing, and protect the climate, despite mandates in the Inflation Reduction Act
Leading up to the 13th anniversary of one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history — the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill — Oceana is calling on President Joe Biden to lead on climate change and honor his campaign promise to prevent new offshore oil and gas drilling in U.S. waters. In a new report released today, Oceana outlines how the president can still deliver on this commitment of no new leases for offshore drilling, despite mandates in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The report finds that President Biden can still prevent new oil and gas leases in 2024 and beyond through his decision on the Five-Year Plan, and he can also exceed his goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind development by 2030. The report also finds that offshore drilling remains dirty and dangerous, with significant safety shortcomings that will not prevent another disaster like the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
“More than two years into his presidency, Biden has yet to uphold his promise on offshore drilling,” said Diane Hoskins, campaign director at Oceana. “Continued leasing for dirty fossil fuels harms our health, pollutes our air and our environment, and exacerbates the climate crisis while worsening environmental injustice plaguing marginalized communities along the coast. President Biden must lead on climate, and that starts with preventing new leases for offshore drilling.”
Oceana’s report highlights that the oil industry currently holds more than 2,000 leases for offshore drilling, totaling more than 11 million acres of ocean. However, 75% of those acres, totaling 8 million (more than six times the size of Delaware), are currently unused. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is already on track to exceed its goal of developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, which is enough energy to power 10 million homes and will support 77,000 jobs.
Just last month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported the urgency of the situation, with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres stating that leaders of developed countries must commit to “stopping any expansion of existing oil and gas reserves.” Yet, the United States is not heeding that plea for climate action. The IRA, which was passed by Congress in 2022, mandates several lease sales in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico in 2022 and 2023. Oceana says President Biden can still prevent new oil and gas leases in 2024 and beyond through the five-year planning process, which is expected to be finalized in September 2023, while meeting his goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind development by 2030.
“It’s as if we learned nothing from the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster,” said Hoskins. “We know that when oil companies drill, they spill. It’s not a matter of if there will be another spill, but when. And those spills bring immediate economic and environmental devastation to our coastal communities.”
The Deepwater Horizon disaster killed 11 workers and gushed more than 200 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, where it polluted 1,300 miles of coastline from Texas to Florida, killed hundreds of thousands of animals, and sickened cleanup workers. A government study estimated losses to the commercial seafood industry at nearly $1 billion and coastal tourism and recreation suffered a $500 million loss. But Oceana says this is not an isolated incident. In the United States alone, there were more than 6,000 oil spills between 2010 and 2020 — an average of almost two spills every day.
“President Biden has a window now — where he can both abide by the Inflation Reduction Act and honor his campaign commitment — by issuing a Five-Year Plan that includes no new offshore oil and gas leases,” said Hoskins.
Most American voters do not want to expand offshore drilling, according to a recent poll released by the coalition group Protect Our Coast, which includes local and national environmental, business, and faith groups that advocate for the prevention of new offshore drilling leases. The poll found that voters support a proposal to prevent new leases for offshore drilling by a net margin of 16 points. Additionally, two-thirds of voters said they would prefer the administration increase clean energy like wind and solar over offshore drilling for oil and gas.
Click here for more detailed poll results.
Download the report, A Simple Solution: How President Biden Can Meet Offshore Clean Energy Goals and Prevent New Offshore Drilling.
For more information about Oceana’s efforts to stop the expansion of offshore drilling, please click here. Learn more about the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster here.
Oceana is the largest international ocean conservation and advocacy organization. Oceana works to protect and restore the world's oceans through targeted policy campaigns.
Susan Collins Helps Sink Hopes of Replacing Dianne Feinstein on Judiciary Committee
"If you want an example of how one side plays to win and the other does not, look at how Durbin refuses to get rid of blue slips—handing Republicans a unilateral veto of Biden’s judicial picks—while Republicans won't so much as let an ailing Feinstein be replaced temporarily."
Apr 18, 2023
News
"If you want an example of how one side plays to win and the other does not, look at how Durbin refuses to get rid of blue slips—handing Republicans a unilateral veto of Biden's judicial picks—while Republicans won't so much as let an ailing Feinstein be replaced temporarily," said Brian Fallon, executive director of the advocacy group Demand Justice.
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Monday that she will not support an effort to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee, effectively sinking Democratic hopes of breaking a tie on the panel that has helped Republicans blockade President Joe Biden's federal judge nominees.
Collins (R-Maine), a self-styled moderate who has played a decisive role in the far-right takeover of the nation's federal court system, called the push to replace Feinstein (D-Calif.) as she recovers from shingles—something the senator herself requested last week—part of a "concerted campaign to force her off the Judiciary Committee."
"I will have no part in it," Collins added.
Collins was the latest Republican senator to express opposition to temporarily replacing Feinstein, a move Democrats were expected to attempt this week via the unanimous consent process—which was always a longshot given that any single senator could sink the effort.
Now it also appears highly unlikely that Democrats will be able to get the necessary 60 yes votes for a potential Feinstein replacement, with Collins joining Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and others in opposition.
While Collins framed her objection to replacing Feinstein as a show of respect for the longtime senator—even though the obstruction goes against Feinstein's stated wishes—other Republicans made clear that they simply want to keep stonewalling Biden's judicial nominees.
"I will not go along with [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer's plan to replace Senator Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee and pack the court with activist judges," Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote in a social media post earlier Monday. "Joe Biden wants the Senate to rubber stamp his unqualified and controversial judges to radically transform America." (Blackburn had no problem voting to confirm unqualified and highly "controversial" judges nominated by former President Donald Trump.)
\u201cNEW: Republicans reject Feinstein committee swap, putting Democrats in a bind\n\nCornyn is a NO.\nTillis is a NO.\n\nBlackburn, Cotton, Fischer, Capito and Ernst are also a NO.\n\nErnst: \u201cWe're not going to help the Democrats with that.\u201d\n\nNo apparent path to 60. https://t.co/o9VzpA6QTG\u201d— Sahil Kapur (@Sahil Kapur) 1681767459
Along with Feinstein's indefinite absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee—which has left the panel deadlocked at 10-10—the Democratic leadership's continued adherence to the antiquated "blue slip" tradition of giving senators veto power over nominees for federal court seats in their home states has ground the judge confirmation process to a halt.
Earlier this month, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced she would not return a blue slip for Scott Colom, a Biden U.S. district court nominee who had bipartisan support. Under current norms upheld by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Hyde-Smith's opposition is enough to sink Colom's nomination.
"If you want an example of how one side plays to win and the other does not, look at how Durbin refuses to get rid of blue slips—handing Republicans a unilateral veto of Biden’s judicial picks—while Republicans won't so much as let an ailing Feinstein be replaced temporarily," said Brian Fallon, executive director of the advocacy group Demand Justice.
There are currently 58 vacancies on U.S. district courts and six on circuit courts, according to Demand Justice chief counsel Christopher Kang. The American Constitution Society noted earlier this month that "the Senate has made limited progress on judicial nominations in recent weeks, with only three confirmations since March 16."
"As of April 6," the group observed, "there are still 18 Article III nominees pending on the Senate floor, waiting for cloture and confirmation votes."
A dozen Biden judges are awaiting a vote from the evenly split Senate Judiciary Committee, in which a tie means a nominee does not advance.
The consequences of failing to fill vacant lifetime federal court seats could be disastrous, given the Republican Party's willingness to abandon Senate norms to ram through extreme judges whenever they get the opportunity. During Trump's four years in office, the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed more than 230 federal judges—a recent record that appears safe given the slowing pace of Biden judicial confirmations.
With the Feinstein replacement effort all but dead, the path forward for Democrats is unclear.
Feinstein is facing growing calls to resign from the Senate entirely, which would allow California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a replacement who would serve through 2024. That replacement would still have to win Senate approval to sit on the judiciary panel.
\u201cFeinstein's refusal to retire is currently wrecking Biden's entire judicial agenda. It's erasing the advantage that Senate Democrats gained in 2022. It's grinding confirmations to a halt. It's giving GOP senators even more leverage over noms. The damage here is just astounding.\u201d— Mark Joseph Stern (@Mark Joseph Stern) 1681748074
"Whatever deal Democrats negotiate—if any—they should make no promises about keeping the 'blue slip' tradition that gives individual senators what amounts to a veto over prospective judicial nominees from their home states," columnist Jill Lawrence wrote for The Bulwark on Monday. "It's not a law. It's not in the Constitution. Biden, when he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, used blue slips to assure consultation but considered them advisory, not binding."
Sarah Lipton-Lubet, president of the Take Back the Court Action Fund, told Lawrence that Democrats "have a responsibility to do everything they can to rebalance the judiciary and dilute control" of Trump judges, who have worked to gut abortion rights, weaken gun regulations, and protect polluters.
"There are few things more urgent for the Senate to do than fill these open seats," said Lipton-Lubet.
'Protect West Milford': New Jerseyans Block Construction of Fracked Gas Compressor
"My grandchild and all grandchildren deserve a future. So I'm out here today, risking arrest, to demand that Gov. Murphy stop fossil fuel buildout across N.J. which will only dig us deeper into the climate crisis!"
Apr 17, 2023
News
On the heels of a weekend rally, opponents of a fracked gas expansion project risked arrest Monday by blocking a construction site for a compressor station in New Jersey with signs calling on Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to "protect West Milford."
"My grandchild and all grandchildren deserve a future," declared Ted Glick, president of 350 NJ-Rockland. "So I'm out here today, risking arrest, to demand that Gov. Murphy stop fossil fuel buildout across N.J. which will only dig us deeper into the climate crisis!"
"We need bold action NOW if we want to avoid the most disastrous impacts of the climate crisis, and that needs to start with the political courage to halt the buildout of the same dirty industries that got us here!" Glick added. "If Gov. Murphy means what he says about addressing the climate emergency, then he MUST act now to prevent this dangerous and completely unnecessary pipeline expansion project from moving forward."
\u201cYou can tell @GovMurphy to oppose the expansion of fracked gas compressors by signing here: https://t.co/cIl56ZfrqB\u201d— Food & Water Watch (@Food & Water Watch) 1681765268
The new compressor station is part of the East 300 Upgrade Project, which would increase the capacity of Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) system, parts of which are 65 years old. The project, which also involves modifying a pair of existing compressor stations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, was initiated to send gas to Con Edison in New York.
"Who is this development even for? As New Yorkers, we reject the claim that any new dirty energy is 'needed' in our state, where gas from this pipeline is destined. There is literally no demand for more fracked gas in New York," said Reclaim Our Tomorrow organizer Teddy Ogbor.
"The only purpose of any new fossil fuel infrastructure is the same as it always has been: To line the pockets of billionaires who are selling our future for profit," Obgor argued. "Gov. Murphy has got to stop taking such massive steps backwards while our planet burns."
Scientists continue to stress that humanity must stop extracting and burning fossil fuels to prevent global climate catastrophe—including in the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which warned last month that without dramatic cuts to planet-heating emissions, the world could hit the Paris agreement's 1.5°C threshold by the first half of the 2030s.
"Gov. Murphy can't seriously claim to be a climate leader if he keeps approving dirty energy expansion projects like this one," Food & Water Watch organizer Sam DiFalco said Monday. "We are in court challenging two of the permits for East 300, but Gov. Murphy could put a stop to this project himself."
Noting that the governor "regularly issues lofty rhetoric about the urgent need to address the climate crisis" and yet, with this project, his administration "has approved permit after permit," DiFalco and Brian D. Scanlan, a former mayor and council member from Wyckoff, also called him out in a November opinion piece for NorthJersey.com:
Murphy can still live up to his environmental commitments and stop this project. In his first term, he championed his Energy Master Plan to address what he called our state's "century-old addiction to fossil fuels," setting a goal of 100% clean energy by 2040. More recently, the governor signed an executive order calling for a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030, and a requirement for builders to consider climate change impacts if they want their projects approved. New Jersey is already not on track to meet these goals, and things could get worse if Murphy continues to approve dirty energy expansion schemes. There are seven major new fossil fuels projects proposed in our state, which could create a substantial increase in climate pollution.
With his promises to ramp up offshore wind, along with introducing the country's first climate curriculum for public schools and signing the strongest environmental justice law in the country, Murphy can leave a strong legacy as a climate champion. But he can't have it both ways. If Murphy allows TGP to proceed with this pipeline expansion, he will be sacrificing the health and safety of his constituents and our shared responsibility to rapidly confront the climate crisis.
"Climate change is a threat to New Jersey. We are seeing it in real time," said Renee Allessio, a 45-year resident of West Milford and co-chair of the Franciscan Response to Fossil Fuels. "This has been one of the driest winters on record, and this week we saw the biggest forest fire in over a decade right here in West Milford."
The blaze burned nearly 1,000 acres but was fully contained as of early Saturday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
\u201cWILDFIRE UPDATE: West Milford Twp. \u2013 Kanouse Wildfire\n\nAt 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service achieved 100 percent containment of a 972-acre wildfire in West Milford Township on Newark Watershed property.\u201d— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@New Jersey Forest Fire Service) 1681569737
Allessio said that "this fire underscores the major risk to the densely wooded highlands brought by piping higher volumes of flammable and toxic fracked gas through this pipeline system well beyond its useful life running through our region."
"Our firefighters who heroically fought last week's blaze will be at greater risk because of this project," she continued. "A leak or explosion could be the spark that devastates our region. In fact, last summer a fire caused by this very same pipeline in Pennsylvania caused a fire that burned through five acres before it could be contained. If Gov. Murphy wants to build a state resilient to the impacts of climate change, then he must stop this reckless pipeline expansion."
Paula Rogovin, a grandmother and longtime activist who risked arrest Monday, noted that the project also endangers local waters.
"If completed, this compressor station will sit less than 1,200 feet from the Monksville Reservoir, part of a system that provides clean drinking water to millions of N.J. residents," Rogovin said. "A leak or accident involving one of the chemicals stored on-site could be disastrous to our water supply!"
"The N.J. Highlands Act was passed to protect this region from development to protect the critical water resources here," she added. "That this toxic project is allowed to be built here is shameful! Gov. Murphy must STOP this project now!"
Bishop Barber Leads Nashville 'Moral Monday' Rally Ahead of Vote to Arm Teachers
"It's simply insane to watch our children get killed and look to guns for an answer," the Poor People's Campaign co-chair said, criticizing a bill that would let faculty members carry firearms in schools.
Apr 17, 2023
News
"Have these deaths scared us to life yet?"
As Tennessee's Republican-controlled House of Representatives prepared to vote on a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools, hundreds of faith leaders and other demonstrators rallied outside the state Capitol in Nashville to protest gun violence and demand lawmakers enact firearm control legislation.
Led by Bishop William Barber II, the "Moral Monday" rally preceded debate by Tennessee state lawmakers over H.B. 1202, which would empower faculty members with enhanced carry permits to carry concealed handguns on school grounds, including in classrooms.
"Have these deaths scared us to life yet?"
Participants in the Moral Monday march carried mock caskets and an urn representing victims of last month's mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, in which three 9-year-old children and three adults were murdered. Other demonstrators carried signs with messages including "Faith without action is dead" and "Every day, 120 people in America are killed with guns."
"Have these deaths scared us to life yet?" Barber asked the audience gathered at McKendree United Methodist Church in downtown Nashville. "It's simply insane to watch our children get killed and look to guns for an answer."
\u201cRIGHT NOW: Tennessee Students Demand Action leaders are marching to the State Capitol with students, @MomsDemand volunteers, and #MoralMondays activists to protest a dangerous bill to arm teachers in the state. Watch live: https://t.co/gA59foi92z\u201d— Students Demand Action (@Students Demand Action) 1681761391
"It's never about just one issue," the Repairers of the Breach and Poor People's Campaign co-chair continued. "You are here today and you care about banning assault weapons and dealing with guns. You can't say you care about that and you're willing to be on the frontline about that, but you're not on the frontline about voter suppression."
Monday's demonstration came nearly two weeks after Tennessee Republican state lawmakers voted to expel Reps. Justin Jones (D-52) and Justin Pearson (D-86) for interrupting a floor session to demand legislative action on gun control. Both lawmakers were subsequently reinstated by municipal councils; days after returning to the House, Pearson introduced legislation that would tighten firearm ownership rules.
\u201cToday on the House floor, we\u2019ll be voting on HB 1202 to allow teachers to carry guns in schools. Is this really the direction we want to go as a state\u2014 more guns in schools? This is an irresponsible response to school shootings and will not keep students safe. This is madness.\u201d— Rep. Justin Jones (@Rep. Justin Jones) 1681738639
Bill Lee, Tennessee's Republican governor and a staunch Second Amendment supporter, surprised many observers by signing an April 11 executive order strengthening background checks for firearm purchases. Lee—whose wife lost her best friend in the Covenant School shooting—also advocated for a so-called "red flag" law that would empower authorities to remove guns from people deemed dangerous.
Keep ReadingShow Less
