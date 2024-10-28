To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

​Kamala Harris is Fighting for Puerto Ricans. Donald Trump is Mocking Them.

The following is a statement from Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works of Social Security Works:

“Last week, I went to Puerto Rico to attend the reopening of San Juan’s Social Security office. It was the fastest reopening in agency history and a direct response to a March forum we participated in hosted by Puerto Rico Senator at Large William Villafañe.

Martin O’Malley, the Biden-Harris administration’s Social Security Commissioner, personally attended the reopening after listening to the people of Puerto Rico in March. He made it clear that the administration is committed to ensuring that Puerto Ricans can quickly and easily access their earned benefits — just like people on the mainland. Just a few days later, Kill Tony, the opening act at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, called Puerto Rico ‘a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean’. The contrast couldn’t be clearer. Kamala Harris and the people around her are fighting for Puerto Ricans. Donald Trump and the people around him are mocking them.”

