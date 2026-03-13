JVP sends love and care to Jewish communities following Michigan synagogue attack

Human rights groups have condemned the bombing of the school—which had happened on the very first day of Trump's unprovoked attack on Iran—as a possible "war crime" that demands independent investigation. Trump, for his part, has repeatedly lied about the bombing, claiming it was Iran who bombed the school, despite having access to internal intelligence assessments that appear to say otherwise.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Wednesday said there was more than enough evidence to conclude that the US was behind the attack, with reports bubbling up from inside the Pentagon only helping to confirm what outside analysts had determined. "Trump should be impeached. Hegseth should be fired," Tlaib said. "And the administration must be held accountable in international courts for their heinous war crimes."

For Van Hollen and Warren, the massacre in Minab is only the latest and most gruesome example of the US military's bloodthirsty and careless conduct under Hegseth, whose time at the Pentagon has been marked by controversy and accusations of human rights abuses, national security blunders, and violations of international law as a matter of policy.

Pete Hegseth needs to be fired.



New reporting seems to confirm our worst fears: it was a US missile that struck the girls school in Iran.



That strike comes at a time when Secretary Hegseth has systematically weakened US protections against civilian harm by our military.… pic.twitter.com/A34bcLQI3w

— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 12, 2026

"We had 'Signalgate,' where he put out troops at risk," says Van Hollen in the video, a reference to Hegseth using a public encryption communication tool to share national security details of a military operation that had yet to be carried out.

"We had him blowing up ships in the Caribbean," he continues, attacks that have killed over 160 people and been called nothing short of murder by human rights experts. "We had them targeting defenseless swimmers" who survived some of those attacks, said Van Hollen.

"That's right," Warren interjects in the video, "with no accountability" for any of that behavior. On top of all that, Van Hollen adds, Hegseth has "no idea what he's doing in this war in Iran. And now an American missile hit an Iranian school, killing about 150 innocent school kids."

Hegseth has aggressively denounced restrictive "rules of engagement" for the military—calling such guardrails "stupid" and disparaging what he has termed "woke" warfare. As The New York Times details Friday, Hegseth's entire career has been colored by his criticism of what he views as the restrictive nature of rules designed to curb atrocities. Now serving as Secretary of Defense, he has been empowered to put his theories into action:

[Hegseth] has tried to reshape Pentagon culture, reveling in lethality with “no apologies, no hesitation.” He has portrayed this approach as a “warrior ethos,” one that is tough and manly.



He came up as an Army infantry officer and, as he wrote in his 2024 memoir “The War on Warriors,” loathed strict rules of engagement imposed to minimize risk to civilians, seeing heightened standards for when his platoon could open fire as putting soldiers at greater risk on the battlefield. He blamed judge advocate general lawyers, or JAGs, for such rules — even though it is commanders, not lawyers, who issue them.



Mr. Hegseth later continued that line of thinking as a Fox News contributor and host and as an advocate for U.S. service members charged with war crimes. In his 2024 book, he questioned the need to obey the Geneva Conventions and derisively referred to military lawyers as “jagoffs.”



In the video with Van Hollen, Warren says the key reason behind the call for his immediate ouster has to do with Hegseth's hostility toward mechanisms designed to mitigate "civilian harm" during war time or other military operations.

As legislators, Van Hollen and Warren describe how they helped put in place stronger rules to prevent civilian harm. "Whenever the military is thinking about an attack," says Warren, "where there are civilians in the area and innocent people could get harmed, it's how to think through 'What are the risks? Are there ways to minimize the risks? Have we checked and double checked?'"

"But what did Pete Hegseth do?" asks Warren. To which Van Hollen answers: "Hegseth came in and he dismantled the whole system. He said they were 'stupid rules of engagement.' But we know rules of engagement are intended to prevent civilian harm, they're intended to prevent war crimes."