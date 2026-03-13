To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams
For Immediate Release
Jewish Voice for Peace
Contact:

Sonya E Meyerson-Knox | sonya@jvp.org

JVP sends love and care to Jewish communities following Michigan synagogue attack

We commit to keep fighting for a world where all people live with safety and dignity.

DETROIT

We are saddened in the wake of a horrible attack on a synagogue in West Bloomfield. We are sending love and care to Jewish communities throughout Michigan, including our own members who were raised in Temple Israel and have family who attend there. We are so grateful that none of the children or staff on site were hurt. Jewish communities, like all people, deserve to be safe in our houses of worship and schools.

The person who reportedly carried out this attack was a man whose siblings, niece, and nephew were just murdered in Lebanon by Israeli bombs. This is grief upon grief. War always begets trauma and further violence. It is clear that the Israeli government’s atrocities make all of us — including Jews — less safe. Israel carries out brutal wars and genocide against families and children, then falsely claims these war crimes are done in the name of Jews. This leads to more antisemitism.

Time and again we have seen how tragic moments are used to propel increases in militarized policing and violence. We categorically reject this. We will not let this act be weaponized to justify crackdowns on anti-war organizing, or violent retribution against Muslim, Arab, or immigrant communities. We commit to keep fighting for a world where all people live with safety and dignity. That includes fighting antisemitism alongside Islamophobia, anti-Arab racism and all forms of oppression, and halting the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, and Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians and assaults on Lebanon and across the region.

JVP members and staff are available for comment.

Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.

(510) 465-1777
www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org
Press Page