Justice Thomas Must Recuse Himself in Colorado Ballot Case

Stand Up America Executive Director Christina Harvey issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it will review Trump v Anderson, a recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling disqualifying Donald Trump from appearing on the Republican primary ballot in that state.

“The American people deserve a fair and impartial review of Trump v Anderson, free from any conflicts of interest. Justice Thomas’ continued refusal to recuse himself from this case and others related to the efforts to overthrow the 2020 election—efforts his wife participated in and pressured state officials to support—raises questions about the integrity of the judicial process and the influence of political bias.

“As trust in the Supreme Court reaches new lows, decisions like these only reinforce Americans’ belief that Supreme Court justices are politicians in robes. To begin to restore public confidence in our nation’s highest court, Thomas must recuse himself.”

