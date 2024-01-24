January, 24 2024, 02:58pm EDT
In response to NYT reporting President Biden’s intent to pause CP2 LNG terminal
In response to New York Times reporting announcing President Biden’s intent to pause the approval of the largest gas export terminal in the United States, Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2), Oil Change International’s U.S. Program Manager Allie Rosenbluth said:
“President Biden’s intent to pause the approval of CP2 and 16 other proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals is the first step in stopping these mega-climate bombs. To make true on his climate commitments, Biden must deny CP2’s federal permits and reject permits for all other pending LNG export terminals and fossil fuel projects.
“Biden’s action shows two things: One, the marches, petitions, and grassroots organizing from frontline communities and their allies are working. And two, Biden is afraid that his climate hypocrisy will cost him the election if he doesn’t make real progress on fossil fuels.
“Recent reporting from Oil Change International reveals that U.S. oil and gas production will continue to grow despite Biden’s policies supporting clean energy. Largely driven by surging U.S. exports, there will be no end in sight unless Biden blocks new fossil fuel infrastructure. The majority of planned and existing LNG export terminals are in Black, Brown, and low-income communities that already experience high cancer risks and respiratory hazards due to exposure to pollutants.
“We simply cannot afford to produce or export more dangerous fossil gas under the guise of national security. Fossil fuel dependence drives conflict, volatility, and instability, making us less safe in both the short and long term. Investing in a just transition to renewables is the best energy security. If the Biden administration sees the writing on the wall, stopping LNG exports is a make-or-break issue for his climate record this election.
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
GOP Lawmakers Caught Plagiarizing Bank Lobbyist Talking Points
"We bet it was super easy for Patrick McHenry and Andy Barr to decide their position on predatory overdraft fees, since all they did is copy and paste whatever Big Banks said."
Jan 24, 2024
News
A pair of Republican lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee issued a statement last week criticizing a new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposal aimed at cracking down on predatory overdraft fees, claiming the rule would harm consumers.
But they didn't mention that parts of their criticism of the rule precisely mirrored the talking points of the Consumer Bankers Association (CBA), a lobbying group that represents financial institutions that rake in huge profits by hitting their customers with often unexpected overdraft charges. The group's membership list includes JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo as well as smaller banks from around the country.
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the chair of the House Financial Services Committee, and Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) said in their statement that the CFPB's rule reflects "the Biden administration's attempts to mandate one-size-fits-all consumer financial products and services."
"We urge the CFPB to withdraw this misguided proposal that harms the very consumers the agency was created to protect," the GOP lawmakers added.
As Politico's Caitlin Oprysko pointed out late Tuesday, McHenry and Barr's response bears a close resemblance to language used by CBA president Lindsey Johnson, who warned the consumer agency's "misguided proposal" and "one-size-fits-all approach" could "undo years of progress" that banks have purportedly made in reforming their overdraft policies.
"Shilling for their financial industry megadonors has become so involuntary and routine that they're now literally copying and pasting talking points from banking lobbyists."
The similarities between the Republican lawmakers' response to the rule and CBA talking points become more glaring further down in McHenry and Barr's statement, which says that "consumers must proactively opt-in to use overdraft services."
"Consumers must proactively opt-in to use overdraft services," the website reads, adding that "consumers can discontinue overdraft services at any time."
McHenry and Barr similarly say that consumers "can discontinue these services at any time." The lawmakers and CBA also "both highlight the same 2023 survey finding about consumer sentiment toward overdraft services and the same quote from a Biden administration financial regulator," Oprysko noted.
A spokesperson for CBA told Politico that the lobbying organization did not coordinate with McHenry or Barr on their responses to the rule but that "we like their message and agree with it." A Barr spokesperson told the outlet that the responses were so similar because the CFPB's proposal is "clearly problematic."
Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security and Corporate Power program at the progressive watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement Wednesday that "for Chairman McHenry and Rep. Barr, shilling for their financial industry megadonors has become so involuntary and routine that they're now literally copying and pasting talking points from banking lobbyists and trying to pass it off as their own."
"But what's more unethical is that McHenry and Barr continue to claim consumers should be grateful for hidden and excessive overdraft fees when their only real purpose is to pad profits for big banks and credit unions," said Zelnick. "McHenry and Barr can appease bank CEOs and lobbyists all they want by parroting industry misinformation, but they should at least be honest that they're doing it at the expense of consumers, not to their benefit. The fact remains, the Biden administration crackdown on excessive overdraft penalties like a $42 charge on a gallon of milk will directly benefit consumers by lowering their costs."
According to the CFPB, around 23 million U.S. households pay overdraft fees every year, often getting hit with $35 charges even though overdrafts are typically less than $26.
The proposed rule garnered enthusiastic praise from consumer advocacy organizations.
Kimberly Fountain, consumer field manager at Americans for Financial Reform, said that "curbing abusive overdraft fees will help stop Wall Street from padding its bottom line with the hard-earned money of millions of families in the United States."
"Overdraft fees are not so much a useful service as they are a lucrative profit center underwritten by the most economically vulnerable consumers," Fountain added.
Biden Urged to Take 'Control of the Texas National Guard' as State Defies Supreme Court
Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, accused Gov. Greg Abbott of "using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border."
Jan 24, 2024
News
Texas officials are defying a Monday Supreme Court ruling prohibiting them from blocking the federal government from removing razor wire installed by the state along the U.S. border with Mexico, prompting calls for the Biden administration to respond.
"The Texas National Guard continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass," Gov. Greg Abbott posted on social media on Tuesday. "Texas will not back down from our efforts to secure the border in Biden's absence."
In response, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said that Abbott was "using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border."
"If Abbott is defying yesterday's Supreme Court ruling, the president of the U.S. needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now," Castro
wrote on social media.
Fellow Texas Democrat Greg Casar also criticized Abbott, posting on Tuesday that his "latest stunt after yesterday's Supreme Court order is malicious, unconstitutional, and against Texas values."
"Our country needs Congress to create a safer, humane, and more orderly immigration system—not razor wire to cut innocent people or laws that attack families," Casar said.
Montoya-Galvez shared video footage on social media of the Texas National Guard installing more razor wire at Eagle Pass' Shelby Park, which he described as "an area the Texas National Guard has heavily fortified with razor and concertina wire, fencing, armored vehicles, and soldiers."
The area has emerged as a site of conflict between Texas and the U.S. government over control of the border. Texas sued the federal government in 2023 for cutting razor wire it had put up, arguing that this destroyed state property and harmed Texas' security, as CNN explained. In December, an appeals court ruled that federal border agents could not continue to cut wire while the court case proceeded, and the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to overturn that decision, prompting Monday's ruling.
The stakes of the stand-off were made tragically clear this month when a woman and two children drowned along the border after members of the Texas National Guard blocked U.S. Border Patrol agents from offering assistance.
On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security wrote to Texas demanding "full access" to the border by January 26, according to CNN. While Texas claims Shelby Park is open to the public, the federal government said it has not been able to enter.
"Republicans are defying the Supreme Court. Because they don't believe in our democracy anymore. They are dangerous and must be defeated."
A law enforcement source told CNN that U.S. Customs and Border Protection now had permission to remove the wire despite the ongoing court case.
"This goes far beyond 'reserving the right,'" the source said. "The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered it."
Despite this, Texas officials have remained adamant about controlling the border themselves.
"The Texas Military Department continues to hold the line in Shelby Park to deter and prevent unlawful entry into the state of Texas," the department, which includes the state's national guard, wrote in a statement Tuesday. "We remain resolute in our actions to secure our border, preserve the rule of law, and protect the sovereignty of our state."
Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lieutenant Chris Olivarez also wrote on social media on Monday that Texas would "continue to hold the line."
"The state of Texas, under Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star, will maintain its current posture in deterring illegal border crossings by utilizing effective border security measures—reinforced concertina wire and anti-climb barriers along the Rio Grande," Olivarez wrote.
"The logical concern should be why the federal government continues to hinder Texas' ability to protect its border, all while allowing for the exploitation, dangerous, and inhumane methods of permitting illegal immigrants, including children, to illegally cross a dangerous river where many have lost their lives," Olivarez continued. "Texas is the only state using every strategy and resource to protect its sovereignty, combat criminal activity, and discourage illegal immigration."
Republican lawmakers have also backed the state's position.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) called the Supreme Court decision "unconscionable" on social media and argued that Texas should ignore it, both in his post and in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.
"If someone's breaking into your house, and the court says, 'Oh, sorry. You can't defend yourself.' What do you tell the court?" Roy said. "You tell the court to go to hell, you defend yourself, and then figure it out later."
Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) introduced the Restricting Administration Zealots from Obliging Raiders (RAZOR) Act on Wednesday that would prohibit the federal government from removing or tampering with any state border barriers.
"With the Supreme Court siding with the America Last policies of the Biden administration, Congress must stand with Governor Greg Abbott as he fights for the sovereignty of his state and our nation," Collins said.
Meanwhile, journalists criticized the state of Texas for disregarding federal law.
"Republicans are defying the Supreme Court. Because they don't believe in our democracy anymore. They are dangerous and must be defeated," former Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times editor Mark Jacob wrote on social media.
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch called for federal action.
"It's time for Biden to federalize the Texas National Guard and maybe send in the 101st Airborne like Little Rock," Bunch wrote on social media. "This nonsense needs to stop."
'Major Blow': Trump-Appointed Judge Bars EPA From Enforcing Civil Rights Protections
"Instead of fixing the discriminatory permitting programs that have created sacrifice zones like Cancer Alley, Louisiana is fighting tooth and nail to keep them in place," said one advocate.
Jan 24, 2024
News
A ruling in Louisiana by a federal judge appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump will make it even harder for communities to fight environmental racism and the establishment of “sacrifice zones,” said one advocacy group on Tuesday.
U.S. District Court Judge James Cain, Jr., appointed in 2018, ruled in favor of Louisiana eight months after GOP Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), aiming to stop the Biden administration from opening investigations into violations of Title VI under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Title VI prohibits recipients of federal funds from discriminating against state residents based on race and national origin, and allows residents to petition the EPA arguing that state agencies have intentionally discriminated or disparately impacted a particular community.
In the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Cain ruled that Title VI requirements amount to “government overreach” and said in the decision that “pollution does not discriminate.”
While pollution itself does not discriminate against communities, numerous studies have shown the impact of environmental injustice and racism.
One paper published in 2022 by Tulane Environmental Law Clinic researchers found that communities of color face 7-21 times the amount of pollution that white communities experience and pointed to so-called “Cancer Alley”—an 85-mile stretch in Louisiana where petrochemical companies have built dozens of plants and medical experts have seen a disproportionate number of cancer cases—as an area that’s faced environmental injustice as a result of the state’s permitting process.
As Prismreported last week, the EPA was close to holding the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) accountable for putting the historically Black community of St. John the Baptist Parish at risk last year by greenlighting pollution-causing petrochemical plants near the town in Cancer Alley—but it halted a year-long investigation last June, a month after Landry filed his lawsuit.
At the time, Mary Hampton of Concerned Citizens of St. John told Earthjustice, which had called for the EPA's investigation on behalf of residents, that the agency's decision made residents "feel like our lives don't matter."
"We are suffering, we are dying," said Hampton. "That's a hard thing to deal with."
On Tuesday, Sam Sankar, senior vice president of programs for Earthjustice, said that Cain's injunction will allow Louisiana to continue allowing companies to pollute Cancer Alley without considering "disparate environmental impacts."
"Instead of fixing the discriminatory permitting programs that have created sacrifice zones like Cancer Alley, Louisiana is fighting tooth and nail to keep them in place," said Sankar. "The public health crisis in St. John the Baptist Parish shows us why we need Title VI: EPA needs to be able to use our civil rights laws to stop states from running permitting programs that perpetuate environmental injustice."
As The Intercept reported last week, the EPA also backed away from another Title VI case last year—one alleging that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy had violated the law by issuing permits to an asphalt plant in a low-income, majority-Black town where residents were also at increased risk for asthma.
"Experts say that the EPA appears to be shying away from certain Civil Rights Act investigations in states that are hostile to environmental justice, due to fears that Landry's suit or similar efforts could make their way to the conservative Supreme Court," wrote Delaney Hogan.
On Tuesday, Hogan suggested Cain's ruling makes it more likely that the Supreme Court could eventually "crush the EPA's ability to pursue environmental justice."
"I think we can all see where this is headed," said Hogan.
