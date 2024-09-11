To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact:

Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Harris is Fighting for Seniors. Trump is Fighting for Billionaires.

The following is a statement on tonight’s presidential debate from Alex Lawson, President of Social Security Works:

“Tonight, Kamala Harris reaffirmed her commitment to protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare by making the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share. She also reminded the audience that the Biden-Harris administration finally gave Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices. As President, Harris plans to expand that power to cover more medications, bringing down prices for seniors.

Donald Trump didn’t mention Social Security or Medicare at all tonight. That’s because he doesn’t want to admit the truth: He is plotting to slash Social Security so his billionaire donors never have to pay their fair share. And as laid out in Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, he plans to repeal Medicare’s power to negotiate lower drug prices — enriching Big Pharma at seniors’ expense. And completely privatize Medicare by turning it over to giant corporate insurance companies.

For seniors, and for everyone who cares about the future of Social Security and Medicare, there’s only one choice this November: Kamala Harris.”

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

www.socialsecurityworks.org
Press PageAction Page