March, 08 2024, 03:40pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000
Florida Legislature Approves Law Banning Water Breaks and Cooling Measures for Workers
Republican majority preempts local ordinances aimed at protecting workers from heat exposure
The Florida House of Representatives today voted to approve legislation specifically intended to prohibit local workplace standards requiring drinking water, cooling measures, recovery periods, posting or distributing materials informing workers how to protect themselves, and requiring first aid or emergency responses. The senate approved the measure yesterday.
In an attempt to preempt local protections set to be voted on in Miami-Dade county, this measure has been rushed through the state legislature ahead of sine die on Friday. The proposed protections in Miami-Dade county would require that outdoor workers have access to drinking water and regular shaded breaks, as well as training on protecting themselves from heat illness, injury, and fatality. Juley Fulcher, worker health and safety advocate with Public Citizen, issued the following statement:
“The punitive cruelty of denying workers access to water and protection from heat in one of the hottest states in the country is sinister and monstrous. Each year, hundreds of workers across the U.S. die excruciating deaths from heat. Not only does this bill rob workers of simple water breaks, it forbids the posting of educational materials to protect themselves from the heat.
“The vicious inhumanity at the heart of this legislation will cost the lives of and impose needless suffering on workers – especially workers of color and immigrant workers, who make up a disproportionate share of agricultural and construction workers – across the state. Governor Ron DeSantis should veto this legislation.
“With Florida joining Texas in preempting even the most minor workplace protections for excessive heat exposure, it’s past time for the federal government to step up. With what’s likely to be the hottest summer of our lives approaching, Congress should passing the Asuncíon Valdivia Heat Illness, Injury and Fatality Prevention Act, which would direct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to adopt interim heat standards right now, while the agency continues its years-long slog of adopting a final heat protection rule.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
LATEST NEWS
In 'Stunning' Reversal, Wisconsin Throws Out Case Against Puppy Mill Rescuers
“The state and Ridglan are acknowledging what we knew to be true: we have the right to rescue suffering animals from abuse because they are sentient beings, not things,” said one animal rights campaigner.
Mar 08, 2024
News
In what one animal rights advocate called a "stunning admission" by Wisconsin prosecutors, the state on Friday dropped its case against three activists accused of rescuing beagles from a large dog breeding facility.
Carraway's client, Paul Darwin Picklesimer, allegedly joined Eva Hamer and Wayne Hsiung in an "open rescue" operation at Ridglan Farms in Dane County, Wisconsin in 2017.
"It is more important now than ever that we keep the pressure on to get justice for these animals," said DxE.
As recently as last year, federal inspectors found that the problem persisted at Ridglan.
Hsiung called for a special prosecutor to be appointed by the state to investigate Ridglan so its practices can be made public.
In what one animal rights advocate called a "stunning admission" by Wisconsin prosecutors, the state on Friday dropped its case against three activists accused of rescuing beagles from a large dog breeding facility.
The prosecution, evidently, "prefers to let the defendants walk free than allow the world to see the dire conditions of dogs at Ridglan, and the state trying to jail activists for a heroic act of compassion," said Chris Carraway, an attorney with the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project who represents one of the defendants.
Carraway's client, Paul Darwin Picklesimer, allegedly joined Eva Hamer and Wayne Hsiung in an "open rescue" operation at Ridglan Farms in Dane County, Wisconsin in 2017.
In an open rescue, activists do not hide their identities as they enter facilities including breeding, agricultural, and animal experimentation centers and document the conditions before removing some or all of the animals. The tactic is aimed at publicizing the conditions animals are forced to endure in the facilities.
In the Ridglan case, the three defendants, who are members of the international animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), found dogs who were crammed into small cages that put them at risk of foot and leg injuries; provided no access to the outdoors; forced to live in continuous 24-hour lighting; and living with "noxious air and feces building up beneath the cages."
The group wrote in a report that they "found many dogs wailing, howling, and barking, while others were lethargic and utterly passive... There were no soft beds, no toys, no access to sunlight, no human companionship."
The activists removed three beagles who appeared to be in particular distress, obtained veterinary care for them, and found homes where the dogs are still living, according to DxE. Picklesimer, Hamer, and Hsiung were arrested a year later after they shared information about the operation on social media.
They were charged with one count each of felony burglary and felony theft and faced a potential maximum sentence of 16 years in prison and a $35,000 fine before the state called for the charges to be dropped. Judge Mario White granted the dismissal at a hearing on Friday.
The prosecution said in a motion filed this week that it wanted to prevent the defendants from using a "defense of others" defense, arguing that they should not be protected from liability because they rescued "things" instead of people.
"The state and Ridglan are acknowledging what we knew to be true: we have the right to rescue suffering animals from abuse because they are sentient beings, not things," said Hsiung.
Carraway suggested the state likely wanted to avoid a trial in which the defendants would present the conditions they found during their investigation at Ridglan Farms.
"Each time an open rescue case goes to court, the public can clearly see that the real crime is animal cruelty, not animal rescue," said Carraway.
More than 100 animal rights advocates had been planning to travel from around the country to attend the trial.
"It is more important now than ever that we keep the pressure on to get justice for these animals," said DxE.
Hsiung noted that state inspectors found in 2016 that Ridglan was subjecting dogs to "improper caging conditions" and warned the facility to stop the practice to avoid harming dogs' feet and legs.
As recently as last year, federal inspectors found that the problem persisted at Ridglan.
Hsiung called for a special prosecutor to be appointed by the state to investigate Ridglan so its practices can be made public.
"This legal battle has just begun," he said.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Starving Children in Gaza 'Cannot Wait' Weeks for US Port, Aid Groups Say
"They are already dying from malnutrition and saving their lives is a matter of hours or days," said Jason Lee of Save the Children.
Mar 08, 2024
News
At least 17 children have starved to death in Gaza, according to Defense for Children International – Palestine, and many more are currently struggling to survive.
The WFP has said aid airdrops—which Biden authorized last week—are a "last resort" and "will not avert famine." On Friday, aid packages dropped into Gaza by U.S. military planes killed five people and injured at least 10 others.
Leading humanitarian groups said Friday that starving people in Gaza, including more than a million children, are in need of immediate aid and can't afford to wait for the U.S. military to construct a port on the enclave's coast, a project that's expected to take weeks.
"Children in Gaza cannot wait to eat," said Jason Lee, country director for Save the Children in the occupied Palestinian territory. "They are already dying from malnutrition and saving their lives is a matter of hours or days—not weeks."
At least 17 children have starved to death in Gaza, according to Defense for Children International – Palestine, and many more are currently struggling to survive.
Condemning Israel's obstruction of ground-based aid deliveries as "a grave violation against children" and international law, Lee stressed Friday that "there is already a tried and tested system in place to effectively coordinate aid."
"But trucks of food and medicines that could save lives are waiting at crossings, while children are starving just miles away," Lee continued. "Airdrops, with no on-the-ground coordination of who it reaches, and maritime corridors like the one announced yesterday, are no solutions to keep children alive. Neither are substitutes for unimpeded humanitarian assistance via the established land routes."
U.S. President Joe Biden announced during his State of the Union address Thursday night that he has directed the nation's military to "lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters."
The president also said Israel, whose military is armed to the teeth with U.S. weaponry, "must do its part" by allowing "more aid into Gaza"—but did not threaten any consequences if the Netanyahu government refuses.
"Israel needs to facilitate rather than block the flow of supplies. This is not a logistics problem; it is a political problem."
Ground deliveries into Gaza have plummeted in recent weeks as Israeli forces have attacked aid convoys and prevented trucks from entering and moving through the territory. A World Food Program (WFP) official said earlier this week there's enough food to feed Gaza's "entire population" sitting just outside of the strip.
"We need land crossings, we need access to get it into Gaza, whether in the southern parts of Gaza or the northern part of Gaza because the situation is catastrophic. So having access is really our number one priority," said Samer AbdelJaber, WFP's director of emergency.
The WFP has said aid airdrops—which Biden authorized last week—are a "last resort" and "will not avert famine." On Friday, aid packages dropped into Gaza by U.S. military planes killed five people and injured at least 10 others.
Avril Benoît, executive director for Doctors Without Borders, argued Friday that Biden's plan for a temporary port "is a glaring distraction from the real problem: Israel's indiscriminate and disproportionate military campaign and punishing siege."
"The food, water, and medical supplies so desperately needed by people in Gaza are sitting just across the border," said Benoît. "Israel needs to facilitate rather than block the flow of supplies. This is not a logistics problem; it is a political problem. Rather than look to the U.S. military to build a workaround, the U.S. should insist on immediate humanitarian access using the roads and entry points that already exist."
Refugees International said in a report released Thursday that its research teams found Israel is engaged in "routine and arbitrary denial of legitimate humanitarian goods from entering Gaza," forcing aid convoys to undergo "a highly complicated" inspection process "without clear or consistent instructions."
"Our research makes clear that conditions inside of Gaza are apocalyptic," the group said. "After five months of war, Palestinians are struggling to find adequate food, water, shelter, and basic medicine. Famine-level hunger is already widespread and worsening."
Matt Duss, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy and a former foreign policy adviser to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), wrote Friday that while "more aid for Palestinians on the brink of starvation is obviously good," the Biden administration's airdrops and plan for a temporary port underscore "the incoherence of U.S. policy right now, in which we're trying to ease Palestinian suffering while continuing to unconditionally arm and support the government that is intentionally inflicting that suffering."
"The president seems to recognize that ultimately this conflict will require a political solution, but is still unwilling to bring the full weight of America's considerable leverage to that goal," wrote Duss.
Keep ReadingShow Less
'What International Women's Day?' Asks Gaza Amid Israeli Genocide
"At least 9,000 women have been killed; many more are under the rubble," said UNRWA. "On average, 63 women are killed in Gaza per day—37 are mothers who leave their families behind."
Mar 08, 2024
News
Friday is International Women's Day, but Gaza residents enduring Israel's genocidal onslaught aren't celebrating, they're struggling to keep themselves and their children alive and pleading with the world for an immediate cease-fire to relieve their suffering.
"On International Women's Day, the women in Gaza continue to endure the consequences of this brutal war," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on social media. "At least 9,000 women have been killed; many more are under the rubble. On average, 63 women are killed in Gaza per day—37 are mothers who leave their families behind."
Iman Zakout, a displaced Palestinian woman now living in a tent in a makeshift camp in Rafah after being forcibly displaced by Israeli bombing, toldTRT World that "on March 8, there is no Women's Day for us."
"Women's Day is outside Palestine," she added. "In Palestine, we do not have Women's Day, especially in Gaza."
“In Palestine, we do not have Women’s Day.”
Iman Zakout, a displaced Palestinan now living in a tent in Gaza, shared her thoughts on the plight of Palestinian women ahead of International Women’s Day.
At least 9,000 women have been killed by Israel since October 7, including an… pic.twitter.com/2d3jXS48Qe
— TRT World (@trtworld) March 8, 2024
Another refugee, Umm Ahmed Zakout, said: "Women cannot hold onto their children. The houses have been bombed. This is a war of extermination. This is not just a war."
"These are people. They have all been destroyed. Every generation is killed," she added. "Every generation grows up and is then killed. Are they not humans? You bring up your child with your heart, and within moments, within minutes, he is gone, and the house he is in is gone."
In addition to bombs and bullets, Gazans now also face the threat of starvation caused by the Israeli siege and the blockage of humanitarian aid convoys by Israel Defense Forces soldiers and extremist civilians. Gaza health officials said Thursday that at least 21 people—most of them young children—have died of malnutrition and dehydration in recent days.
Pregnant women and their developing fetuses are particularly vulnerable. Health officials said Thursday that 60,000 pregnant women in Gaza are suffering from dehydration, malnutrition, and lack of adequate medical care. The results are increasingly catastrophic—Gaza's youngest known starvation fatality was reportedly just 1 day old.
"Is this a suitable life for a pregnant woman? A tent, cold, open air, and the lack of the basic necessities of life?" Etemad Assaf, who at eight months pregnant is a refugee sheltering in Deir el-Balah, asked in an interview with Al Jazeera. "My little daughter, who is 11 months old, needs diapers, and they are expensive. We can barely afford food, and sometimes there is no food to eat at all."
"My big concern now is my impending birth and the dire conditions around me, particularly given what we hear about the complete collapse of hospitals in Gaza," Assaf continued. "The healthcare system is crumbling. There is not even a proper place to rest after delivery."
Often, there isn't even a proper place to give birth, as reports of women left with no choice but to deliver in tents, public toilets, and rubble-strewn streets attest. The lack of medications has also forced pregnant women to undergo Caesarian sections without anesthesia.
Gaza's women and girls have also been subjected to from the arbitrary detention, sexual abuse, and even execution that witnesses and survivors say Israeli troops committed against Palestinian men and boys.
At demonstrations around the world on Friday, protesters amplified calls by Gaza's women for solidarity and a cease-fire.
"My message for the world on March 8 is to look at the women and girls of Gaza on this day, acknowledge them and be in solidarity with them," Amal Shawareb, UNRWA's deputy protection team leader in Gaza, said in a video posted on social media. "They call on the world not to look away."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular