'We Are Governed by Children': Disgust as Trump and Vance Bully Zelenskyy in Oval Office

A White House meeting on Friday between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rapidly devolved into chaos as the two American leaders took turns berating Zelenskyy with television cameras rolling and the global public looking on.

Both Trump and Vance bizarrely demanded that Zelenskyy show more gratitude for the military aid the U.S. has provided Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 and pressured him to accept an as-yet-undefined deal to end the war.

Vance told Zelenskyy he must "say thank you" and chided him for "trying to fight it out in the American media when you're wrong," but Trump intervened to say, "I think it's good for the American people to see what's going on here... that's why I kept this going so long."



"You have to be thankful," Trump told the Ukrainian president, who has repeatedly thanked the American public for the U.S. government's military assistance.

"You don't have the cards," Trump continued as Zelenskyy tried in vain to interject. "You're buried there, your people are dying, you're running low on soldiers."

"You've gotta be more thankful" -- remarkable scenes out of the White House as Trump and JD Vance team up to do Putin's bidding and demean Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/wjp8UfqN0G

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2025

Insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin can't be trusted to uphold a bilateral cease-fire, Zelenskyy is demanding security guarantees against a future Russian attack in any agreement to end the conflict—a demand that Trump has thus far rejected.

"Your country is in big trouble," Trump, who falsely suggested last week that Ukraine started the war, told Zelenskyy during the Oval Office meeting, which was meant to kick off talks regarding U.S. access Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

Zelenskyy left the White House on Friday without signing a minerals deal.

"You're either going to make a deal or we're out,” Trump told Zelenskyy during Friday's meeting, a clear threat to withdraw U.S. support for Ukraine. "And if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

Trump to Zelensky: "Your country is in big trouble. No, no, you've done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble. You're not winning this." pic.twitter.com/SDmKGXMgNl

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2025

Observers were aghast at Trump and Vance's conduct during Friday's meeting, which was likened to an ambush. At one point, as Trump responded dismissively to Zelenskyy's call for security guarantees as part of any cease-fire deal, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States was seen with her head in her hands.

"Wow. Just wow," said CNN's Dana Bash following the meeting.

Zeteo's Mehdi Hasan wrote on social media that it is "insane that this just happened."



"We are governed by children," he added.



Watch the full exchange:

WATCH: Full Heated Exchange between President Trump, Vice President Vance and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/oMJUGPqbSU

— CSPAN (@cspan) February 28, 2025

U.S. lawmakers also voiced disgust over Trump and Vance's behavior, with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) writing that the meeting was "an utter embarrassment for America."



Shortly after the meeting concluded, Trump took to his social media platform to accuse Zelenskyy of disrespecting the U.S. "in its cherished Oval Office."

"He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump added as backlash over his treatment of Zelenskyy continued to pour in.

"Trump berates Zelensky, the leader of a democratic country courageously fighting Russian imperialism, while he allies himself with Putin, a dictator who started the bloodiest European war in 80 years," U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote on social media.

"Sorry, President Trump," Sanders added. "We believe in democracy, not authoritarianism."