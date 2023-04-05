April, 05 2023, 05:01pm EDT
Dēmos President Taifa Smith Butler Statement on Medicaid Protection Expiration
Nearly 15 Million Americans Will Lose Health Coverage With Expiration Of Pandemic-Era Protection
Taifa Smith Butler,President ofDēmos, the think tank for the racial justice movement, issued the following statement on the expiration of a pandemic-era protection that prevented states from dropping people from Medicaid rolls.
“The COVID-19 crisis exposed long-standing disparities and inequities across our healthcare system. People of color died from the coronavirus at far higher rates than their white counterparts and continue to be more likely to lack access to healthcare and health insurance. Rolling back pandemic-era protections like the expansion and protection of Medicaid coverage for low-income and vulnerable populations, which addressed some of these long-standing disparities, will disproportionately affect Black and brown Americans. Nearly 18 million people obtained lifesaving medical coverage between 2020-2022, a rare expansion of our social safety net in an era of constant cuts. But all Americans should have health insurance coverage all the time, not only during a global pandemic. Medicaid expansion is popular and it saves lives.
This roll back also comes after a federal judge in Texas struck down protections under the Affordable Care Act for various preventive services including PrEP for HIV prevention, and other services highly recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The whims of a right-wing extremist judge should not override the needs of individuals seeking treatment and could have broad implications for our ability to make personal health decisions.
As we continue to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, we should be working towards narrowing these disparities in cost and access, not widening them and leaving millions of Americans vulnerable.”
Demos is a think tank that powers the movement for a just, inclusive, multiracial democracy. Through cutting-edge policy research, inspiring litigation, and deep relationships with grassroots organizations, Demos champions solutions that will create a democracy and economy rooted in racial equity.
Biden EPA Announces Power Plant Rules to Curb Mercury, Other Toxins
"While MATS has driven enormous benefits to date, the fact remains that coal- and oil-fired power plants still release pollution that hurts people and the environment, and it is incumbent on EPA to act," said one group.
Apr 05, 2023
News
A new proposal by the Biden administration to strengthen standards limiting emissions of mercury and other toxins could save lives in disproportionately low-income communities that lie near coal- and oil-fired power plants, said public health advocates on Wednesday as they urged the Environmental Protection Agency to quickly implement the rule.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan unveiled the administration's proposal to strengthen its Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS), which took effect under former President Barack Obama in 2012.
The 2012 rule reduced mercury emissions by 90%—saving 11,000 lives per year, according to environmental legal firm Earthjustice—and the updated standards would require power plants to reduce emissions of mercury that have persisted over the past 11 years by 70%, as well as taking action to reduce lead, arsenic, and chromium emissions.
Mercury can cause developmental problems in infants and children and high levels of emissions pose a danger to the brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, and immune system of anyone exposed.
The other pollutants targeted by the rule have been linked to heart attacks, cancer, and developmental delays, and the EPA noted that compliance with the updated MATS "would also result in emissions reductions of fine particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide nationwide," further improving public health.
"To safeguard public health and reduce the environmental injustice caused by previous administrations' failure to require adequate controls on power plants' pollution, EPA needs to do more."
For people who live close to coal- and oil-fired power plants, Regan said the rule will offer "historic protections."
"America is leading the way in innovation, and our work to protect public health is no different," said Regan. "By leveraging proven, emissions-reduction measures available at reasonable costs and encouraging new, advanced control technologies, we can reduce hazardous pollution from coal-fired power plants, protecting our planet and improving public health for all."
\u201cBREAKING: @EPA is proposing tightening standards on mercury and toxic emissions from power plants.\n\nFamilies want to protect their kids from harmful pollution.\n\nThis is an important step toward that goal \u2014 and EPA should finalize an even tougher standard. #MATS\u201d— LCV \u2013 League of Conservation Voters \ud83c\udf0e (@LCV \u2013 League of Conservation Voters \ud83c\udf0e) 1680710586
Earthjustice pointed out that Regan acknowledged in his announcement the fact that a majority of power plants "are already achieving even lower emission levels than the proposed limits require."
"This shows that far greater reductions in power plants' toxic emissions are achievable," said the group. "To safeguard public health and reduce the environmental injustice caused by previous administrations' failure to require adequate controls on power plants' pollution, EPA needs to do more. The Biden administration should finalize the strongest possible updates to these vital protections.
The rule was announced a day after 150 environmental justice groups marched in Washington, D.C. to demand that President Joe Biden stop delaying rules to curb toxic pollution.
Updated MATS were among the coalition's demands, and lead rally organizer Chesapeake Climate Action Network (CCAN) said Wednesday that "the EPA has really felt the pressure in the days leading up to the event," noting that the agency also acted recently to approve strong truck emissions standards in California.
"These steps are huge. But our work isn't done yet," said the CCAN. "EPA still needs to move forward on several more key pollution rules."
New Probe Reveals 'Real-World Harm' of Crypto Mining Operations
"This report vividly shows how proof-of-work crypto-mining operations are contributing to increased air, water, and noise pollution in many communities across the U.S."
Apr 05, 2023
News
A report published Wednesday by the Environmental Working Group examines how the "mining" process behind popular cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Monero creates a wide range of pollution that is harming communities and fueling the climate emergency.
A report published Wednesday by the Environmental Working Group examines how the "mining" process behind popular cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Monero creates a wide range of pollution that is harming communities and fueling the climate emergency.
The EWG report—entitled Proof of Problems: Bitcoin Mining's Pollution Toll on U.S. Communities—profiles six case studies of adverse effects of the cryptocurrency mining process known as "proof-of-work."
"This report vividly shows how proof-of-work crypto-mining operations are contributing to increased air, water, and noise pollution in many communities across the U.S.," EWG policy director and report co-author Jessica Hernandez said in a statement.
"It amplifies the voices of those who are fighting to save their homes and livelihoods from the bitcoin mines invading their communities," Hernandez added. "The industry cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the real-world harm it is causing or greenwash the problem away."
\u201cOur new analysis showcases the devastating environmental impact of #Bitcoin mining on communities across the nation. #ChangeTheCode\n\nhttps://t.co/lIG32P0hP8\u201d— EWG (@EWG) 1680709503
As an executive summary of the report details:
Not all bitcoin mines are alike. Some rely on the resurrection of dormant fossil fuel power plants, some find low-cost high-pollution fuel sources like burning coal waste in Pennsylvania, and others flare gas from oil wells to generate the necessary electricity, like the mines blighting Montana's scenery.
They all use the same technology, individual computer hardware no bigger than a shoe box or two, all competing to solve the same puzzle and earn a few bitcoin. But it takes thousands of these mining computers, called rigs, to become competitive in the mining industry. That's why some companies are placing multiple shipping crates full of bitcoin mining rigs in communities across the U.S...
What these mines have in common is their use of proof-of-work, which is wasteful by design. This system, a type of software to record and manage bitcoin transactions, has proven highly inefficient, requiring massive amounts of fossil fuel-generated electricity to operate. Proof-of-work is a source of constant noise, a blight in communities across the country, and a hotbed of fraud and corruption that bilks consumers and ratepayers out of billions of dollars.
"Despite staunch opposition nearly everywhere bitcoin is mined, Wall Street bankers and other large financial backers manage to continue this assault on climate and communities across the country," the report states. "Change is needed, and it's needed urgently."
\u201c"Living near a crypto mine was so stressful, we sold our house and moved," Cyndie Roberson told EWG.\n\nSuch is life living near a #Bitcoin mining operation. @CleanUpBitcoin \n\nhttps://t.co/I51L7dBhR3\u201d— Alex Formuzis (@Alex Formuzis) 1680714542
One of the report's case studies shows how a Blockstream mining center in Adel, Georgia created so much noise that the residents of one nearby house spent thousands of dollars to install 11 layers of insulation as the constant din damaged their hearing and kept them captive in their own home.
"It sounds like 1,000 jet engines taking off at one time. You can hear it five miles away from here," said Annette Tiveron, who lives in the house. "It ripples our pond from the vibration with the machines. It's literally shaking your brain."
The EWG report renews the group's calls to "change the code, not the climate" and highlights alternatives to proof-of-work, such as "proof-of-stake," to which the cryptocurrency Ethereum switched last year.
\u201cWe\u2019ve heard so many stories about the harms Bitcoin mining has had on communities across the country. \n\nIt\u2019s not a smart \u201cbusiness development\u201d or \u201cfinancial choice\u201d if it comes at the expense of ordinary people\u2019s clean air, water, and climate.\u201d— Change The Code (@Change The Code) 1680628980
"Speaking with people around the country has been eye-opening in revealing the extent of the problems that bitcoin mines are causing in communities," EWG editor in chief and report co-author Anthony Lacey said in a statement. "It's hard to learn of these stories and not ask why bitcoin miners can't change their code to be better neighbors."
Glaciologist Says New Melting Study 'Frankly Scary. Even to Me.'
"Ice sheets are retreating fast today," said one expert. "But we see traces in the seafloor that the retreat could go faster, way faster, and this is a reminder that we have not seen everything yet."
Apr 05, 2023
News
Peer-reviewed research out Wednesday shows that parts of a huge ice sheet covering Eurasia retreated up to 2,000 feet per day at the end of the last ice age—by far the fastest rate measured to date.
The new finding, published in the journal Nature, upends "what scientists previously thought were the upper speed limits for ice sheet retreat," The Washington Postreported, and it has sparked fears about "how quickly ice in Greenland and Antarctica could melt and raise global sea levels in today's warming world."
As the Post explained:
Scientists monitor ice sheet retreat rates to better estimate contributions to global sea-level rise. Antarctica and Greenland have lost more than 6.4 trillion tons of ice since the 1990s, boosting global sea levels by at least 0.7 inches (17.8 millimeters). Together, the two ice sheets are responsible for more than one-third of total sea-level rise.
The rapid retreat found on the Eurasian ice sheet far outpaces the fastest-moving glaciers studied in Antarctica, which have been measured to retreat as quickly as 160 feet per day. Once the ice retreats toward the land, it lifts from its grounding on the seafloor and begins to float, allowing it to flow faster and increase the contribution to sea-level rise.
If air and ocean temperatures around Antarctica were to increase as projected and match those at the end of the last ice age, researchers say ice marching backward hundreds of feet in a day could trigger a collapse of modern-day glaciers sooner than previously thought. That could be devastating for global sea levels.
"If temperatures continue to rise, then we might have the ice being melted and thinned from above as well as from below," lead author Christine Batchelor, a physical geographer at Newcastle University, told the newspaper. "That could kind of end up with a scenario that looks more similar to what we had [off] Norway after the last glaciation."
Using ship-borne imagery of ridges along the seafloor, Batchelor and her colleagues found that the Norwegian continental ice shelf retreated 180 to 2,000 feet per day, with the fastest retreat rates lasting for a period of days to a few months.
"This is not a model. This is real observation," Eric Rignot, a glaciologist at the University of California at Irvine who was not involved in the new study, told the Post. "And it is frankly scary. Even to me."
Prior to the publication of the new research, one of the fastest glacial retreat rates detected was at Pope Glacier in West Antarctica. This smaller glacier is not far from the massive Thwaites Glacier, which is nicknamed the "doomsday glacier" due to projections about how its melting is poised to contribute significantly to sea-level rise.
Rignot was part of the team that published a paper last year documenting the retreat of Pope Glacier. Based on satellite calculations, the 2022 study found that during a period in 2017, the glacier retreated at a rate of roughly 105 feet per day, or about 20 times slower than the fastest rate detected for the Eurasian ice sheet in the new study.
"Ice sheets are retreating fast today, [especially] in Antarctica," Rignot said Wednesday. "But we see traces in the seafloor that the retreat could go faster, way faster, and this is a reminder that we have not seen everything yet."
Temperature rise, meanwhile, shows no signs of slowing down.
Before last year's COP27 climate summit—which ended, like the 26 meetings before it, with no concrete plan to rapidly move away from planet-heating fossil fuels—the U.N. warned that existing emissions reductions targets and policies are so inadequate that there is "no credible path" currently in place to achieve the Paris agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, beyond which impacts will grow increasingly deadly, particularly for people in low-income countries who have done the least to cause the crisis.
The U.N. made clear that only "urgent system-wide transformation" can prevent catastrophic temperature rise of up to 2.9°C by 2100, but oil and gas corporations—bolstered by trillions of dollars in annual public subsidies—are still planning to expand fossil fuel production in the coming years, prioritizing short-term profits over the lives of those who will be harmed by the resulting climate chaos.
