For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Eric Naing, eric@demandprogress.org

Demand Progress Condemns Speaker Johnson’s New Epstein Coverup

Epstein Victims Speak Out, Demand Progress Drives 200k+ Petition Signers & Calls Asking Congress to Release the Epstein Files

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) scheduled a vote on yet another sham Epstein resolution designed to distract from Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-CA) bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act. Johnson’s sham vote follows Massie and Khanna’s announcement that they have the 218 votes necessary to force a House vote on their resolution, which would lead to the responsible and careful release of the federal government’s files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Demand Progress announced today that more than 200,000 voters have signed a petition and more than 2,000 have made calls asking members of Congress to support the Massie/Khanna bill. Reps. Massie and Khanna are also preparing to hold a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 AM ET with victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Policy Director Emily Peterson-Cassin:

“Speaker Johnson keeps trying to do everything he can to keep the Epstein files under wraps. His latest phony resolution will only help House members look like they’re doing something without actually releasing the files. Real people were trafficked and harmed by Jeffrey Epstein, who also was close friends with the sitting president and many of the richest and most powerful people on earth. The American people deserve to know what the government knows about these crimes and the responsible way to accomplish that is by supporting the Massie-Khanna effort to release the files.”

