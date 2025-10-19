Some Signs I Saw at the No Kings Rally

The rally was in Livermore, California, a burgh of about 85,000, 50 miles to the east of San Francisco. This is a small, exemplary sampling of the many hundreds of signs carried by the many thousands of protesters.

“Memo to the fascists: peaceful protest is not violent insurrection.”

“ICE is Trump’s Gestapo.”

“When cruelty becomes normal, compassion becomes radical.”

“If you love America, this is how you show it.”

“No Dick-tators.”

“Super callous fragile racist lying nazi POTUS.”

“No faux-king way we’re gonna take this.”

“It’s bad enough that even introverts are here.”

“The reason you should care is not that it could happen to you, but that it’s already happening to others.”

“Hate never made a country great.”

“So many concerns; so little cardboard.”

“If I had a nickel for every time Trump lied, I wouldn’t need Social Security.”

“No kings. No felons. No pedophiles.”

“When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”

“No troops in our cities.”

“Only YOU can prevent fascist liars”

“If you’re doing what’s right, why do you need to wear masks?”

“Citizens, not subjects”

“In a democracy, the opposition is not ‘The enemy within’”

“I’d rather be a fierce patriot than a loyal subject."

“Sorry, Trump; we are NOT intimidated.”

“Trump: Is Netanyahu blackmailing you? Release the Epstein files.”

“Orange lies matter.”

“The best way to protect our rights is to exercise them.”

“We are the King family and even we say ‘No Kings.’”

“Protest while you still can.”

“Freedom is not a state of mind. It’s an act.”

“Trump: you can’t arrest all of us.”

“I will defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

“Nobody paid me to be here. This is the 'Free' part of ‘Freedom.”

“Ikea has better cabinets than Trump.”

“Democracy dies in silence.”

“USA; King-free since 1776.”

“Why does Trump release Santos but not the Epstein files?”

“Trump is the real outside agitator.”

“Liar. Con man. Pedophile.”

“Not antifa. Just anti-fascist.”

“I don’t bow, to Kings, or anybody.”

“Silence is complicity.”

“Hey, Kristi Noem: We’re not animals. Don’t treat us like your puppy.”

“OMG GOP WTF.”

“Stop pretending your racism is patriotism.”

“The manifesto of resistance is called ‘The Constitution.’”

“Freedom doesn’t wear a crown.”

“I believe Stormy Daniels.”

“Hope is stronger than fear.”

“I’m not taking civics lessons from a 34-time convicted felon.”

“Power of the people is stronger than the people in power.”

“In a time of pervasive lying, truth-telling becomes a revolutionary act.” ~George Orwell

Trump has learned how to neuter those centers of power that might challenge him: law firms, universities, media, etc. His press secretary has called Democrats, “terrorists” and “criminals,” a predicate for silencing or eliminating them. If we are going to save the country, it’s clear it’s going to have to be done by the millions of people like those who attended this rally. Get YOUR signs ready. It’s going to be a long march.