Ted Cruz Says His Bill Will Allow DOJ to 'Prosecute' Those Who Fund No Kings Protests, Which Have Been Overwhelmingly Peaceful

Doubling down on efforts by Republicans to smear the peaceful "No Kings" protest movement as "terrorism," Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday called for the passage of legislation he introduced earlier this year to "prosecute" those funding the protests.



This weekend, organizers expect millions to gather in over 2,500 locations around the country in protest against President Donald Trump, including at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

In a Fox News interview on Wednesday, Cruz (R-Texas) claimed that the rallies were funded by the billionaire liberal donor George Soros, whom the Trump administration has indicated it plans to target using the criminal division of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

"You look at this No Kings rally and there's considerable evidence that George Soros and his network is behind funding these rallies, which may well be riots all across the country," Cruz said. "So I've introduced legislation called the Stop FUNDERs Act that would add rioting to the list of predicate offenses for RICO."

Cruz said that the legislation would allow the Department of Justice to "prosecute the money that is funding the antisemitic protests on campuses," (referring to pro-Palestine protests), "the pro-open border protests in [Los Angeles] and other cities" (protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and these 'No King' protests."

RICO refers to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which has historically been used to prosecute organized crime leaders for violence carried out by members of their organizations.

In the wake of the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller suggested that RICO should be used as part of an effort to "dismantle" left-wing nonprofits, which he claimed have incited violence and terrorism through First Amendment-protected speech criticizing Kirk's views.

Subsequent reporting from Reuters last week confirmed that the Trump administration was waging a "crackdown on the finances and activities of liberal nonprofits and groups opposed to his agenda," describing it as "a multi-agency effort with top White House aide Stephen Miller playing a central role."

Several Republicans, including Trump, have accused liberal nonprofits of funding "domestic terror networks" throughout the country, though they've presented little evidence for the assertion.

Soros' group, the Open Society Foundations, has pushed back on the administration's claims with a spokesperson stating: "Neither George Soros nor the Open Society Foundations fund protests, condone violence, or foment it in any way. Claims to the contrary are false."

While Cruz stated that his Stop FUNDERs Act, introduced in July, would protect "freedom of speech and peaceful protest," the acronym "FUNDERs" is short for "Financial Underwriting of Nefarious Demonstrations and Extremist Riots," which implies that even nonviolent protests deemed objectionable by the DOJ could be targeted.

There have already been several No Kings rallies around the country since Trump took office in January. The largest one, which took place on June 14, is estimated by the Crowd Counting Consortium to have had anywhere from 2 million to 4.8 million participants, making it the second-largest single day of nonviolent protest in the Trump era, second only to the nationwide Women's Marches and other demonstrations following Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

The group's analysis, published in August, examined thousands of events across the country and found that 99.5% of the reported protests had no injuries or property damage. Of the 10 documented events that did involve violence or property damage, it was often directed against the protesters. At one demonstration in Salt Lake City, an armed "safety volunteer" shot and killed a peaceful demonstrator and wounded another. In several other cases, police and opponents of the protests have brandished weapons at the demonstrators.

Their report also noted that "the No Kings coalition has hosted several online trainings... that have attracted hundreds of thousands of views. The July 16 virtual training was probably the largest nonviolence training in US history, with over 130,000 registered."

As author Mike Rothschild noted on X, "previous No Kings protests have been so peaceful and anodyne that I've seen far-left folks complaining they aren't accomplishing anything. There's no conspiracy here, no Soros-paid agitators, just people walking and holding funny signs. You can't make something out of nothing."

Despite this, in the days leading up to this weekend's No Kings protests, Republican leaders have attempted to portray it as a violent movement. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) described it as a "hate America rally" that would include "Antifa," a group that the Trump administration has designated as a "domestic terrorist" organization and threatened with lethal military force. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said this weekend's marches were being run by the "terrorist wing" of the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said that "we'll have to get the National Guard out" to combat the demonstration, adding: "Hopefully it will be peaceful. I doubt it."

Responding to Cruz's pledge to prosecute the funders of No Kings, Mehdi Hasan, founder of the media outlet Zeteo, warned: "They want to ban protests. It's insane and should scare every American. They want to kill the First Amendment."