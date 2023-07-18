To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament
Contact:

Pádraig McCarrick, 07968 420859

CND Condemns Additional Billions for Britain's Nuclear Arsenal

CND condemns the multi-billion pound announcement for additional spending on Britain's nuclear weapons, as outlined in the Defence Command Paper 2023 by the Defence Secretary on Tuesday.

It notes that further to the extra £3 billion over the next two years, already announced in this year's budget, the MoD is receiving “a further £6 billion over the subsequent three years, which will be invested across the defence nuclear enterprise. This is in addition to our current levels of investment.”

CND has regularly highlighted that it is a political choice made by governments to possess nuclear weapons - and a political choice to deny crumbling public services vital funds while spending billions of pounds on maintaining and investing in these weapons of mass destruction.

CND General Secretary Kate Hudson said:

“A week ago, the Prime Minister was announcing a below-inflation pay rise for public sector workers, insisting it was their best and final offer. Now, the Defence Secretary is finding billions of pounds of new money for nuclear weapons seemingly without any pushback. They say there's no magic money tree to fix the NHS, our schools, or the planet, but there always seem to be billions more pounds of tax payers' money available for weapons of mass destruction that can destroy us all.”

CND campaigns non-violently to rid the world of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction and to create genuine security for future generations. CND opposes all nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction: their development, manufacture, testing, deployment and use or threatened use by any country.