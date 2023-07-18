July, 18 2023, 04:59pm EDT
CND Condemns Additional Billions for Britain's Nuclear Arsenal
CND condemns the multi-billion pound announcement for additional spending on Britain's nuclear weapons, as outlined in the Defence Command Paper 2023 by the Defence Secretary on Tuesday.
It notes that further to the extra £3 billion over the next two years, already announced in this year's budget, the MoD is receiving “a further £6 billion over the subsequent three years, which will be invested across the defence nuclear enterprise. This is in addition to our current levels of investment.”
CND has regularly highlighted that it is a political choice made by governments to possess nuclear weapons - and a political choice to deny crumbling public services vital funds while spending billions of pounds on maintaining and investing in these weapons of mass destruction.
CND General Secretary Kate Hudson said:
“A week ago, the Prime Minister was announcing a below-inflation pay rise for public sector workers, insisting it was their best and final offer. Now, the Defence Secretary is finding billions of pounds of new money for nuclear weapons seemingly without any pushback. They say there's no magic money tree to fix the NHS, our schools, or the planet, but there always seem to be billions more pounds of tax payers' money available for weapons of mass destruction that can destroy us all.”
ACLU Urges Court to Save Children From Deadly Heat at Louisiana's Angola Prison
"It has been dangerously hot in Angola so far this summer," said one medical expert. "Confining children for all or most of the day to concrete and cement buildings without air conditioning is foolhardy and perilous."
The ACLU and other legal advocacy groups on Monday issued an emergency plea for a federal court to order the transfer of children incarcerated at the Louisiana State Penitentiary—better known as the notorious Angola prison—in potentially deadly temperatures exceeding 130°F on the heat index without air conditioning.
Scores of teenagers imprisoned on Angola's former death row were locked in windowless cells without air conditioning for nearly 24 hours a day for several days this month as temperatures soared, the groups claim. At least 13 people in Texas and Louisiana have died from the scorching heat in recent weeks.
It's getting worse. On Tuesday, the mercury topped 97°F at the prison, with high temperatures forecast to approach 100°F later this week. The heat index makes it feel even hotter—as hot as 133°F, according to The Appeal.
"I would not dare to keep my dog in these conditions for fear of my dog dying," Dr. Susi U. Vassallo, a medical expert for the prisoners, wrote in a statement to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. "It has been dangerously hot in Angola so far this summer. Confining children for all or most of the day to concrete and cement buildings without air conditioning is foolhardy and perilous."
"My personal knowledge of the unconstitutional and inadequate medical care provided to adults at Angola heightens my fear that a child will deteriorate or die at Angola due to the conditions and the poor health care provided at the prison," Vassallo added.
According to The Appeal:
The ACLU and other legal advocates sued in August to stop the transfers to Angola due to what they said were inhumane conditions inside the facility. But a federal judge let the plan commence after [Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice] promised it would provide children with education, programs, and services at the facility.
But David Utter, lead counsel in the lawsuit and executive director of the Fair Fight Initiative, told The Appeal in an interview that the agency has failed to deliver in the months since.
"What the state promised that they were going to do before they put any young people in that facility has not happened, and it's time to stop taking the state at his word," Utter said. "The trauma that the state is inflicting on these young people is immeasurable."
The civil rights groups' emergency filing claims child prisoners at Angola are locked up in solitary confinement for 72 hours straight, and that they're confined to their cells for 23 hours a day as punishment and only allowed out to shower or to a recreation area while handcuffed and shackled.
While state officials say the youth unit at Angola will be closed this autumn, critics say the teens can't wait that long. Many also question why children—most of them Black—are imprisoned on the former death row of one of the country's most infamous penitentiaries, which was built on the site of a former slave plantation.
Last year, Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, ruled that minors could be imprisoned at Angola, even though she found Louisiana's plan to do so "disturbing."
"You're sending Black kids to this facility and you're calling it something else," Antonio Travis, youth organizing manager and the New Orleans chapter lead for the group Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children, told The Appeal. "You're calling it something different as if it's not what it is. It's Angola."
'Historic': Illinois Supreme Court Puts State Back on Track to End Cash Bail
"The implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act will make Illinois the first state in the country to remove the price tag from the presumption of innocence," said the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice.
Criminal justice reform advocates on Tuesday celebrated that Illinois is set to become the first U.S. state to eliminate cash bail by the end of this summer after the Illinois Supreme Court found that the law does not violate the state constitution.
The contested Pretrial Fairness Act—seen as a model for other states to follow—was passed as part of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act signed in February 2021 by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who, along with fellow Democrats Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and state Attorney General Kwame Raoul, joined campaigners in cheering the new court decision.
"The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public," the majority opinion states. "Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims. The act's pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance."
The 5-2 ruling—Republicans Justices David Overstreet and Lisa Holder White dissented—overturns a December decision from a Kankakee County judge who sided with state's attorneys and sheriffs who sued over the law. The Illinois Supreme Court directed courts statewide to prepare to implement the policy by September 18.
Welcoming the decision in a statement Tuesday, the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice blasted money bail as "one of the most glaring injustices in our criminal legal system," and declared that "the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act will make Illinois the first state in the country to remove the price tag from the presumption of innocence."
"Ending money bond addresses both economic justice and racial justice issues in the pretrial system. In communities across Illinois, Black people have been disproportionately impacted by wealth-based jailing," the network said, noting that the state locks up a quarter-million people in county jails each year. "Giving people the opportunity to stay in their communities while awaiting trial will enable them to keep their jobs, housing, and custody of their children, making us all safer."
While "conservatives have used fear-mongering and misinformation to try to derail its success" since the measure passed, now county officials must "put politics aside and work together to properly implement the law," the network stressed. "Continued attempts to sabotage the Pretrial Fairness Act would not only dismiss the will of the people, but also jeopardize community safety."
"This is a historic juncture in the fight against mass incarceration, but it is far from the end of our work," the network added. "It is critical that we don't stop at ending money bond and that realize our goal of dramatically reducing pretrial incarceration in our state. Ending money bond and reducing pretrial incarceration bring us closer to a future where our communities are safe, our people are supported, our system is fair, and wealth does not determine one's freedom."
David Gaspar, CEO of the Bail Project—which provides bail assistance while advocating for pretrial systems that are more equitable, humane, and just—also applauded the state Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday.
"Today, the Illinois State Supreme Court affirmed what we've always known—that cash bail is un-American, it upends foundational American rights that everyone is equal under the law and innocent until proven otherwise, and has no place in our state statutes or constitutions," he said. "Where it exists, cash bail creates a two-tiered system of justice: one where those who can afford to pay bail get released, and another where those who are too poor to pay bail are forced to remain incarcerated while awaiting trial."
"With cash bail gone in Illinois, it's time for policymakers to immediately fund and scale effective nonfinancial alternatives to cash bail like court notifications, travel assistance, and referrals to crucial supportive services that help people return to court and avoid justice system involvement altogether," Gaspar added. "Our own work demonstrates that with these smart investments and enough support, people will return to court more than 90% of the time without any of their own money on the line."
Climate Advocates Blast GOP Funding Bill as "A 'How-To' Manual for Destroying the Planet"
"While Americans take refuge from record-setting extreme heat and suffer from wildfire smoke, the House majority proposes slashing environmental funding to the lowest level in 30 years."
Legislation that the Republican-controlled House Appropriations Committee is set to mark up on Wednesday would take an axe to U.S. climate spending, cutting the Environmental Protection Agency's budget by a staggering 39% while promoting fossil fuel development as huge swaths of the planet face devastating heatwaves.
Kyle Jones, director of federal affairs with the Center for Policy Advocacy at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), said in a statement Tuesday that the Republican bill is "historically bad... the worst of its kind we've ever seen."
Jones went on to say that the legislation—one of a dozen appropriations bills currently moving through the House—"reads like a 'how-to' manual for destroying the planet."
"While Americans take refuge from record-setting extreme heat and suffer from wildfire smoke, the House majority proposes slashing environmental funding to the lowest level in 30 years," said Jones. "This is a non-starter, based on galling scientific ignorance and reactionary politics."
Made public last week amid record-shattering heat and other extreme weather across the U.S., the GOP's Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies funding bill calls for $4 billion in total cuts to the EPA budget—slashing the agency's clean water funds, emissions-reduction grants, and other programs.
The bill would also cut the Interior Department's budget by $721 million, remove the Gray Wolf from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife, and prevent the EPA from considering the social cost of carbon in any regulatory action.
Meanwhile, the Republican legislation aims to bolster the industry fueling climate chaos by requiring the Interior Department to hold at least two offshore oil and gas lease sales in both the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska each year.
"The bill includes an exhaustive list of anti-environment riders that seek to derail any effort to combat climate change and undermine clean water and clean air protections," Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), the top Democrat on the House Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, said during a hearing on the measure last week.
Republicans "give an open invitation to exploitative oil, gas, and mineral leasing by blocking environmental regulations and even overriding judicial review," Pingree added. "At the same time, the bill suppresses clean energy production."
"This effort by the Republican House majority is a slap in the face to the millions of Americans suffering through weeks-long heatwaves and devastating floods."
The NRDC's Josh Axelrod and Valerie Cleland wrote in a blog post that the legislation marks "the Republican majority's latest in a series of attempts to hand over our public lands and waters to Big Oil."
"To say these provisions would have devasting impacts on both climate and communities would be an understatement," Axelrod and Cleland added. "This effort by the Republican House majority is a slap in the face to the millions of Americans suffering through weeks-long heatwaves and devastating floods and who are looking to Congress for solutions to meet this historic and challenging moment."
As their appropriations bills make clear, House Republicans are looking to enact painful cuts across the federal government, drawing vocal opposition from congressional Democrats and increasing the likelihood of a shutdown.
Late last week, as Common Dreamsreported, a GOP-controlled subcommittee advanced an agency funding bill that would cut the Department of Education's budget to below the 2006 level and slash programs that help employ hundreds of thousands of teachers nationwide.
Additionally, as The Washington Postnoted Tuesday, "a series of GOP bills to finance the federal government in 2024 would wipe out billions of dollars meant to repair the nation's aging infrastructure, potentially undercutting a 2021 law that was one of Washington's rare recent bipartisan achievements."
"The proposed cuts could hamstring some of the most urgently needed public-works projects across the country, from improving rail safety to reducing lead contamination at schools," the Post added.
