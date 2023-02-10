Civil Rights Groups Denounce Bill that Worsens Florida’s Broken Voting Rights Restoration System

Support Common Dreams Today
The bill expands state prosecutorial power and risks impacting people with past convictions who will continue to be arrested and prosecuted in the criminal legal system for honest mistakes about their voter eligibility.
Today, the Florida House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 4B (SB 4B), which seeks to unnecessarily expand the jurisdiction of the Office of Statewide Prosecution (“OSP”) to investigate and prosecute certain crimes related to voting, petition activities, and voter registration. In expanding this office’s jurisdiction, the bill would remove cases from local prosecutors and prosecute minor occurrences of mistaken voters rather than having to prove a widespread voter conspiracy. It would also seek to circumvent three Florida courts’ decisions which have rejected the OSP’s argument for more expansive jurisdiction. The bill comes after years of inaction by the legislature to fix Florida’s complex and unnavigable system for people with felony convictions to determine their eligibility.
A coalition of non-partisan civil and voting rights groups, including NAACP Florida, ACLU of Florida, Common Cause Florida, All Voting is Local Action, Latino Justice PRLDEF, League of Women Voters of Florida, Legal Defense Fund, and Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law all signed joint testimony opposing the bill.
Since establishing the Office of Election Crimes and Security (“OECS”) in 2022, the OSP has sought to establish jurisdiction so that it could prosecute the 20 returning citizens who had mistakenly voted while ineligible. The OSP sought this jurisdiction under the direction of Gov. DeSantis because people weren’t being prosecuted by local prosecutors who believed the evidence failed to show that the individuals willfully ran afoul of the confusing voting eligibility rules.
The coalition responded to today’s vote with the following statement:
“This proposal is a solution in search of a problem. There is no legitimate need to waste taxpayer dollars and state resources by expanding the Office of Statewide Prosecution for these purposes. This bill is being heard and swiftly passed only because the Governor desires to expand his prosecutorial authority over Floridians who are lawfully trying to exercise their right to vote. The office made arrests, claimed jurisdiction, and is now seeking to change the law after the courts said no. We have grave concerns about the potential for this office targeting returning citizens for honest mistakes about their eligibility to vote in an effort to intimidate communities of color.”
“All voters should have equal, meaningful, and non-burdensome access to the ballot box. To date, Florida has failed to effectively and efficiently verify people’s eligibility under the current system, and the state’s failure has disproportionately harmed Black Floridians. It has refused to provide sufficient guidance to those looking to determine whether they can vote. At the same time, government officials have allowed and, in some instances, outright encouraged people with past felony convictions to register to vote without verifying their eligibility to do so.”
“This bill will create more confusion and disenfranchise eligible voters as part of what’s been a continued effort to intimidate voters – especially returning citizens – from participating in our democracy. Rather than trying to give unchecked power to prosecutors who report to the Governor and his political appointees, state officials should instead find ways to fix the complex and unnavigable system for returning citizens to determine their eligibility and invest resources to solve current known problems.”
"This restriction on discussing the implications of research has no place in a scientific integrity policy," said one government accountability expert.
Scientists and government oversight watchdogs are expressing alarm over new language in the White House's "scientific integrity" framework, which one group said amounts to a "gag rule" that would harm federal researchers' ability to study issues including the climate emergency and public health threats.
As The Guardianreported Friday, a new draft of the revised Framework for Federal Scientific Integrity Policy and Practice was released by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) last month, but went largely unreported by the press.
The policy reads:
[Agency] scientists shall refrain from making or publishing statements that could be construed as being judgments of, or recommendations on, [an agency] or any other federal government policy, unless they have secured appropriate prior approval to do so. Such communications shall remain within the bounds of their scientific or technological findings, unless specifically otherwise authorized.
Jeff Ruch, Pacific director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), said in a statement after the framework was released that the policy is "unconstitutional" and "serves no discernible purpose" other than muzzling federal scientists whose research pertains to issues that the scientific community has criticized President Joe Biden and previous administrations for, such as allowing planet-heating fossil fuel extraction to continue.
"This restriction on discussing the implications of research has no place in a scientific integrity policy," said Ruch in a statement late last month. "Typically, it is only scientific research that has policy implications that is at risk of suppression or political manipulation."
"Government scientists should not need to cast a profile in courage to openly discuss the implications of their research," Ruch added.
Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease professor at Emory University, and Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University, both noted that the policy could discourage scientists from working at federal agencies.
\u201c@CarlosdelRio7 \ud83d\udcaf\ud83d\udcaf\ud83d\udcaf\n\nIf the USG wants the best and brightest, it can\u2019t restrict their ability to share their insights.\u201d— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@Dr. Angela Rasmussen) 1676034048
"Science is a method that inherently depends on transparency: reproducibility, open disclosure of data, peer review, etc." said Rasmussen. "Preventing scientists from discussing their findings—including implications for policy—hinders them from effectively doing their job... OSTP must reconsider this rule immediately."
Calling on the OSTP to rescind the policy, Ruch late last month outlined a number of scenarios in which the rule "could be used to threaten scientists or stifle controversial research across a wide range of topics," including:
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had a similar policy in place during the Obama administration. As The Guardian reported Friday, a USDA entomologist who was part of a 2014 study on protecting biodiversity among insects was barred from speaking at a conference about the issue.
"Citing the rule, the USDA's political leadership, then under Tom Vilsack, an Obama appointee, ordered Lundgren to remove his name from the study," the newspaper reported.
In addition to the new "gag rule," PEER said, the White House neglected to include in the revised framework procedures that would protect career scientists for "retaliation for presenting findings that may conflict with an administration's agenda."
"With many of the same MAGA election deniers now holding powerful positions that could threaten democracy and fundamental voting rights, it's critical that corporations finally stand up to their extremism—not encourage more."
Since the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Fortune 500 companies and industry trade groups have given over $36 million to Republican members of Congress—the so-called "Sedition Caucus"—who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an analysis published Friday by the watchdog group Accountable.US revealed.
"The deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 was the result of months of election fraud lies spread far and wide by twice-impeached former President Trump and his allies. Even after all the violence that day, 147 members of Congress and eight U.S. senators kept the 'Big Lie' alive by voting against certifying the presidential election results in some states," Accountable.US noted in its report, which analyzed year-end Federal Election Commission filings for the 2022 election cycle.
"Many corporations publicly condemned the insurrection and those lawmakers who voted against certification, and some pledged to no longer donate to their campaigns. But as time has passed, the condemnation from corporate America over January 6 and the Big Lie appears to be abating," the group added. "Some of the corporations that pledged to stop funding the members who objected to certifying the election are quietly finding ways to give again."
\u201cNEW REPORT: Year-end filings revealed that major companies and trade groups donated at least $164,000 to the Sedition Caucus since Election Day \u2014 bringing the total to $36.3 million since the insurrection. \n\n\ud83e\uddf5 1/2\n\nhttps://t.co/vo4h8oR9gb\u201d— Accountable.US (@Accountable.US) 1676041373
According to the analysis, the top five donors to election objectors were the National Beer Wholesalers Association Political Action Committee ($894,500); National Automobile Dealers Association Political Action Committee ($829,500); American Bankers Association PAC ($779,000); Build Political Action Committee of The National Association of Home Builders ($663,500); and AT&T Inc. ($629,900).
Among corporations, after AT&T the biggest donors were Home Depot ($478,000); Lockheed Martin ($440,000); Boeing ($392,000); and Comcast ($382,000).
The top five election-objecting recipients were House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.); House Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves (R-Mo.); House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.); and National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson (R-N.C.).
The analysis also found that over two-thirds of the final lot of donations, amounting to $113,500, went to Sens. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who both objected to certifying President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory while they served in the House.
Corporate America's largesse toward Big Lie supporters stands in stark contrast with public proclamations from numerous company leaders in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. AT&T and Comcast even went so far as suspending donations to elected officials who voted against certifying the Electoral College votes, while announcing reviews of their campaign contribution policies and practices.
"Many corporations risked their reputations to reward millions to MAGA extremists in Congress that obstructed the democratic process even after a violent insurrection."
"Workers, customers, and shareholders want to work for, buy from, and invest in companies that share their values and democratic ideals," Accountable.US spokesperson Jeremy Funk said in a statement. "So many corporations risked their reputations to reward millions to MAGA extremists in Congress that obstructed the democratic process even after a violent insurrection. With many of the same MAGA election deniers now holding powerful positions that could threaten democracy and fundamental voting rights, it's critical that corporations finally stand up to their extremism—not encourage more."
Last month, a report by the government transparency watchdog showed that corporate PACs and industry trade groups have given more than $66 million to election objectors since the January 6 attack. The OpenSecrets analysis, which included more companies and PACs than the Accountable.US report, named most of the same industry groups and corporations in the top five donors—the National Association of Realtors ($909,000) topped its list—and congressional recipients as Accountable.US' list.
Also last month, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington issued its own analysis which found that just 65 of the more than 230 corporations and industry groups that "pledged to stop, pause, or re-evaluate their political giving to the 147 members of the so-called Sedition Caucus... have kept their promises not to give, while the rest have resumed giving."
As one advocate put it, "People had this budget, things haven't gotten better, and now you're going to a grocery store where things are more expensive."
Hunger is expected to soar across the United States next month when more than 30 million people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program see their food benefits slashed significantly.
"This hunger cliff is coming to the vast majority of states, and people will on average lose about $82 of SNAP benefits a month," Ellen Vollinger, director for SNAP at the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), toldCBS News on Friday. "That is a stunning number."
As the outlet reported: "That means a family of four could see their monthly benefit cut by about $328 a month. The worst-hit could be elderly Americans who receive the minimum monthly benefit, Vollinger said. They could see their SNAP payments tumble from $281 to as little as $23 per month."
Since a federal public health emergency was first declared at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, so-called emergency allotments have boosted food benefits nationwide.
Republican lawmakers in 18 states chose to eliminate their emergency allotments early. Many tried to justify the move by pointing to the recovery from the coronavirus-driven economic crisis, but research shows that demand at food banks has surged in states that spurned extra federal aid.
The remaining 32 states that have continued to provide enhanced food benefits will be forced to eliminate their emergency allotments in March because funding was cut in the 2023 omnibus spending package enacted in December.
States facing imminent reductions in food benefits include California and Texas, which have the most SNAP beneficiaries with 5.1 million and 3.6 million recipients, respectively. Meanwhile, New Mexico is home to the highest number of SNAP beneficiaries per capita, with more than 3 in 10 households currently receiving augmented food benefits.
As Insiderreported Friday, state officials are now "scrambling to get the word out to residents that their benefits are being dramatically reduced."
Gina Plata-Nino, deputy director for SNAP at FRAC, told the outlet that "the last thing you want is grandma Sue showing up to the grocery store all of a sudden like, 'Where's my money? This is what I had budgeted."
"That's the hunger cliff that we're facing—that people had this budget, things haven't gotten better, and now you're going to a grocery store where things are more expensive," said Plata-Nino.
"You're going to see, as the months go along, more families being hungry, more people visiting food banks, and just seeing the terrible effects that this had on all of these people."
While the U.S. economy is on stronger footing than it was in March 2020, households are now grappling with higher prices—especially for essentials like milk and eggs—due to unchecked corporate profiteering.
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, groceries cost about 10% more at the end of last year than they did 12 months earlier. The price of a gallon of whole milk climbed from $3.74 in December 2021 to $4.21 in December 2022, for instance, while the price of a dozen large Grade A eggs increased from $1.79 to $4.25 over the same time period.
Given the context in which looming SNAP cuts are set to unfold, "you're going to see, as the months go along, more families being hungry, more people visiting food banks, and just seeing the terrible effects that this had on all of these people," Plata-Nino predicted.
Millions of households nationwide continue to struggle with food insecurity. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 41.2 million people were enrolled in SNAP in fiscal year 2022, a 15% increase over fiscal year 2019, when roughly 35.7 million received food benefits.
"It may seem like an oddity that SNAP enrollment has increased given that the nation's unemployment rate is at its lowest since 1969, but many workers still can't find full-time work or line up enough hours to pay the bills," CBS News noted, citing Vollinger. "Most working-age people who receive food stamps are employed, research has found."
Vollinger told the outlet that people are often unaware that "so many SNAP households are employed, but often employed at low-wage levels—they aren't in jobs that are family-sustaining so they still qualify for SNAP."
As Insider reported: "Some states are stepping in to try and fill the gap left by the end of beefed-up SNAP benefits: New Jersey increased the minimum benefit that residents can receive, and Massachusetts is moving to try and keep payments higher for three months, albeit at 40% of what recipients get now."
In other states that are simply sharing advice about how to cope with the pending cuts, such as stocking up on nonperishable items while food benefits remain higher, people are expressing anger.
"We are reducing your food stamps and we know you will have a hard time surviving so here are some tips," one SNAP beneficiary in Colorado tweeted sardonically. "Don't say we didn't ever do nothing for you."
In less than three weeks, bolstered SNAP benefits "will go the way of enhanced unemployment benefits, free school lunches, and the child tax credit," Insider noted. "All provided a safety net and helped keep hunger at bay for many, but there is little legislative appetite to renew them."
Other pandemic-era welfare state expansions—including increased Medicaid coverage and the free provision of Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments—are set to end abruptly on May 11. That's when the federal public health emergency, which the Biden administration has refused to extend further, is slated to expire.