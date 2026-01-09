Voting Rights Groups, Wisconsin Voters Challenge Trump Administration’s Unwarranted Grab For Private Data
Groups File Motion to Intervene in U.S. Department of Justice Lawsuit Against Wisconsin Elections Commission
MADISON, Wisconsin
On behalf of Common Cause and three Wisconsin voters, attorneys from Law Forward, the ACLU’s national Voting Rights Project, and the ACLU of Wisconsin filed a motion Thursday to intervene in the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) over its refusal to hand over confidential information about registered state voters.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seeks to force WEC to turn over voters’ sensitive personal information, including driver’s licenses and partial Social Security numbers. Law Forward and the ACLU are representing Common Cause and individual voters potentially impacted by the Trump administration’s case.
The DOJ’s request for this data is reportedly in connection with never-before-seen efforts by the Trump administration to construct a national voter database that could be used to disenfranchise eligible voters across the country.
“The Trump administration’s intrusion into state election administration is unprecedented in the history of the United States and entirely unwarranted,” said Doug Poland, Law Forward’s Director of Litigation. “WEC is acting within its authority to withhold this information, which is clearly protected under state law. The data being sought is also protected by federal law that prohibits the creation of a national voter database of the type that the administration appears to be assembling.”
According to news reports, these efforts are being conducted with the involvement of the Department of Homeland Security and individuals who have previously sought to compel states to engage in aggressive purges of registered voters or have abused voter data to mass challenge voters in other states.
“The DOJ has made no secret about its intent to share sensitive information gathered from state voter rolls with agencies like ICE and DHS. If provided this data, the Justice Department could easily manipulate the data to spread disinformation about voting and attempt to baselessly target eligible voters and remove them from the rolls,” said Ryan Cox, legal director at the ACLU of Wisconsin. “We’ve seen this play out in numerous other states, and there is no reason to believe that this administration wouldn’t weaponize Wisconsinites’ private data toward those same ends. We must prevent this federal power grab and protect our democracy from these corrupt partisan stunts.”
Common Cause is asking the federal court to allow it to intervene as a defendant in the case to protect the voting and privacy rights of its members and all Wisconsin voters. Others seeking to intervene as defendants include members of groups at risk of disenfranchisement, including voters who are naturalized citizens or who have a prior felony conviction. These registered voters could have inaccurate or out-of-date information in state and federal data sets.
"Unelected Washington bureaucrats obsessed with spreading election conspiracies have no right to your private data,” said Bianca Shaw, Common Cause’s Wisconsin State Director. “This directive recklessly puts voters’ private data at risk so the Trump administration can score cheap political points. Common Cause will keep fighting to protect voters’ data privacy.”
“The federal government’s request for sensitive voter data jeopardizes not only Wisconsinites’ right to vote, but also their right to privacy, which is protected by state and federal law,” said Megan Keenan, staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. “USDOJ’s lack of transparency about safeguards, access, and uses of sensitive voter data raises serious concerns about misuse or abuse — including risks that this information could be weaponized to justify aggressive voter purges that wrongfully remove eligible voters from the rolls. We stand with Wisconsin voters and against this unlawful federal overreach.”
The DOJ lawsuit was filed in federal court in Madison on December 18, 2025, one week after the bipartisan WEC voted against releasing this information, citing state law. In addition to filing its complaint, the DOJ also filed a motion asking the federal court to order WEC to turn over the requested voter data. Wisconsin is among the 21 states, as well as the District of Columbia, that the Trump administration has sued to obtain voter data, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Before the case proceeds, the federal court will likely rule on various motions, including the motions to intervene and, if Common Cause is permitted to intervene, on its motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.
WARNING: The following article includes graphic footage of the shooting that some people may find disturbing...
New footage taken from the phone of the federal immigration agent who killed Renee Good was released on Friday, and it offers the closest view so far of the deadly shooting that took place on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
As Ross circles the car while filming it with his phone, Good can be seen smiling at him and gently taunting him.
"It's fine, dude," she says as Ross passes by her on the driver's side window. "I'm not mad at you."
As Ross continues circling the car and captures its license plate, Good's wife, Becca Good, approaches him and tells him that "we don't change our license plates every morning, just so you know."
Becca Good also asks Ross if he was "going to come at us," and then recommends that he "go get yourself some lunch, big boy."
Shortly after this, other immigration officers begin moving aggressively toward Good's car, instructing her to exit the vehicle.
After this, Good can be seen turning her steering wheel completely to the right, which was away from the location where Ross was standing, and trying to drive away.
As the car drives past Ross, it is unclear if it makes any contact with him, although he remains on his feet the entire time and is able to take out his weapon and fire multiple shots at the vehicle.
A man can be heard calling Good a "fucking bitch" as her car crashes into a phone pole.
BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council, argued on Bluesky that the video is "about as close as you can get to conclusively disproving the Trump [administration's] claims that she deliberately attempted to run down the officer."
Reichlin-Melnick cautioned, however, that this does not mean that prosecutors will be able to prove that Ross was guilty of murder when he opened fire on Good.
"The threshold for when police officers are allowed to use force is very low, so I'm not going to offer a definitive opinion," he explained. "And yes; what the law permits and what is justified are two different things entirely."
Appearing on MS Now, former FBI agent Michael Feinberg said that Ross' decision to film Good's vehicle with his phone while approaching her car was "the height of unprofessionalism."
"Why on Earth is a law enforcement officer filming an interaction with a civilian on his cellphone?" he asked. "They're not influencers, they're not social media posters. If you're there to do a job as an agent of the federal government, do the job. You don't need to be making content in the midst of it."
MSNBC's ex-FBI guest just dismissed a vehicular assault on ICE agents as "minor annoyance" and "sass" from a "lightly combative" activist.
In reaction to new video of the Minnesota shooting of anti-ICE activist Renee Good, Michael Feinberg calls it "law enforcement officers… pic.twitter.com/Gv5XL9B5CZ — Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 9, 2026
Independent journalist Radley Balko noted that Alpha News, which first obtained the video, "is a far-right site run by the wife of the former head of the Minneapolis police union."
"Whoever leaked this to them thinks it makes Ross look good," Balko wrote. "Which is just astonishing."
Vice President JD Vance nonetheless declared in a post on X that the video showed "the reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self-defense," even though the video makes it clear that Good was turning the car away from where Ross was standing.
Vance has also falsely claimed that ICE agents have "absolute immunity," which has been rebuked by legal experts including Reichlin-Melnick.
Top Minnesota officials are demanding that the Trump administration stop their efforts to "hide" evidence in the probe of an immigration agent's killing of 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week, which has been met with outrage in the community and demonstrations across the country.
After initially saying that it was cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the killing, the FBI said Thursday that it assumed sole responsibility for the probe, which the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said left them without access to evidence needed to carry out a full investigation.
At a press conference on Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who demanded after the shooting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "get the fuck out of Minneapolis," said that the Trump administration and Attorney General Pam Bondi's Department of Justice were seeking to commandeer the investigation because they "have already come to a conclusion" that the ICE officer who shot Good, identified Thursday as Johnathan Ross, should not face criminal charges.
The federal government has claimed that Ross acted in self-defense, shooting Good as she attempted to ram him with her car. But video evidence contradicts this version of events, showing her attempting to avoid hitting the agent, and that he fired the fatal shots into her window from the car's side.
— (@)
Members of the administration have justified Good's killing repeatedly with attacks on her character. Within hours of the shooting, President Donald Trumpreferred to Good, without a shred of evidence, as a "professional agitator" who "violently, willfully, and viciously ran over” Ross. The video shows that Ross actually walked away from the incident unscathed.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later described Good as a "domestic terrorist," while Vice President JD Vancedegraded her as a "far-left... lunatic."
"From the very beginning, they're calling the victim a domestic terrorist. They're calling the actions of the agent involved some form of defensive posture," Frey said. "We know that they've already determined much of the investigation."
"If you've got nothing to hide from, then don't hide from it," he added. "Include local experts in the process. We've got nothing to hide from here. All we want in Minneapolis is justice and the truth."
Jason Chavez, a member of the Minneapolis City Council representing the area where Good was shot, noted that contrary to the administration's claim that Good attempted to run over agents, she could be heard shouting "I'm pulling out" before her car was surrounded.
"The video that we have all seen... does not match the false narrative from the federal government," said Chavez, who described Good as "a mother, a wife, and a beloved community member, not a domestic terrorist."
Noem has asserted that Minnesota officials "don't have any jurisdiction in this investigation," while Vance has dubiously claimed that federal agents have "absolute immunity" from prosecution.
Minnesota's Democratic attorney general, Keith Ellison, however, argued onFriday that, given the nature of the incident, the state should be in charge of the investigation.
"This is clearly a homicide. And because of that, the states, traditionally, historically, have had priority and jurisdiction over these kinds of matters," Ellison said in an interview with Democracy Now! "It’s certainly the right thing for local authorities, state authorities, to be intimately involved in conducting this investigation."
"My thought is: What are you hiding?" he continued. "I mean, if you feel that the ICE agent operated within the law, then let there be an investigation so that that can be revealed."
Legal experts have said that Minnesota can investigate and prosecute Ross. Bryna Godar, a staff attorney at the State Democracy Research Initiative, wrote in a piece for Slate onWednesday:
Contrary to recent assertions from some federal officials, states can prosecute federal officers for violating state criminal laws, and there is precedent for that.
States have a long history of prosecuting federal officials for allegedly using excessive force on the job. And when federal courts agree that the force may not have been legally justified, they have allowed the state prosecution to proceed.
Good was shot shortly after the Trump administration deployed around 2,000 federal agents to Minneapolis. On the day of the shooting, agents were also filmed pepper-spraying students during a raid at a Minneapolis high school, leading it and other schools in the area to cancel classes for the remainder of the week.
"We need a couple things here," said Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. "We need Minnesota to carry out this investigation, to make sure that the professionals at the BCA and that local law enforcement, who’s in charge of law enforcement, make sure we do the investigation, and then to pull back this unnecessary surge."
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who has been floated as a possible successor after Walz announced earlier this week that he would not seek a third term as governor, joined Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) to send a letter to Bondi, calling on her to cooperate with state authorities.
The US senators said the administration’s decision to freeze out state law enforcement "raises serious questions about its objectivity, particularly after administration officials have made statements that conflict with the video and other evidence that has already become public."
Federal immigration enforcement agents, unleashed and emboldened by President Donald Trump, have been rampaging through the streets of cities across the United States for months, racking up an appalling record of abuses and alleged crimes, including kidnapping, beatings, and murder.
Such abuses have targeted, but haven't been limited to, undocumented immigrants. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent's killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old American citizen and mother of three, earlier this week called greater attention to the agency's lawless behavior, enabled by an administration whose number-two official—Vice President JD Vance—falsely insists that federal immigration officers have "absolute immunity" from prosecution.
"Out of control" were the words lawmakers, advocacy groups, experts, and community members used to describe ICE's conduct in the wake of Good's killing.
Just 24 hours later, Border Patrol agents shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, heightening nationwide outrage over the Trump administration's onslaught against undocumented immigrants, US citizens, and those protesting the presence of ICE agents, who are often masked and dressed in military fatigues.
Seemingly, nowhere is safe; ICE has raided houses of worship, schools, hotels, restaurants, farms, and retail stores.
"Communities across the state have been terrorized by masked, armed agents who are indiscriminately and aggressively harassing and kidnapping individuals at school, at work, on the streets, and in their homes," the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota said Thursday.
US Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) wrote on social media following the shootings in Portland on Thursday that "ICE has done nothing to keep our communities safer."
"ICE agents are terrorizing folks in Oregon and across the country," he added. "I’m demanding full accountability—an investigation that involves Oregon officials—and ICE to immediately end these dangerous operations in Oregon."
Others have echoed Merkley's demand that ICE immediately exit cities across the US amid mounting abuses, documented by local and national media outlets, watchdog organizations, and eyewitnesses in the months since Trump launched his mass deportation push.
"Get the fuck out," was Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's message to ICE following the killing of Good on Wednesday.
The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization, stressed that Good's killing at the hands of Jonathan Ross—a federal agent with more than a decade of experience at ICE—was not the first time that federal officers have killed civilians since the Trump administration launched its aggressive immigration enforcement campaign.
The organization went on to observe that "federal officers have fired on at least nine people while they were in their vehicles" and repeatedly threatened others with deadly force.
"A pregnant Illinois woman told Newsweek she thought her life was about to end when a federal agent pointed his gun through her car window, after she honked her horn to alert people ICE was nearby," The Marshall Project reported. "In another incident in Chicago, a combat veteran alleged in a court filing that a federal officer said 'bang, bang' and 'you're dead, liberal' while pointing a handgun at him."
The list of abuses, both alleged and captured in real time, is seemingly endless. As the investigative outlet ProPublica reported late last year:
Immigrants detained by ICE have accused agents of horrific abuse, including sexual assault. One teenager held at Fort Bliss, the largest immigration detention center in the US, alleged that an officer broke his tooth and "crushed" his testicles while another "forced his fingers deep into my ears," causing lasting damage.
Those who have turned out in the streets to protest ICE's activities in their neighborhoods—and those who have tried to stop agent abuses—have also been subject to attacks, including tear gas to the face.
On the same day as Good's killing, ICE conducted a raid at a nearby Minneapolis high school. One local resident who witnessed the raid said she saw "one teacher get tackled" as educators and other school employees tried to keep the agents away from students.
The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers accused federal agents of using tear gas—which ICE has deployed frequently in recent months.
The Washington Postreported in November that federal immigration officers "have thrown chemical agents out of vehicles on city streets, creating a hazard for motorists."
"They have thrown tear-gas canisters near stores and schools, exposing children, pregnant women, and older people to the noxious gas," the newspaper added. "And on numerous occasions federal officers have fired pepper balls directly at protesters—in one case, striking a pastor in the head."
In response to ICE's horrific behavior, lawmakers at the federal level have taken steps aimed at constraining an agency whose budget is now larger than that of a dozen nations' militaries.
US Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) is introducing articles of impeachment against Noem, accusing her of setting loose ICE's "reign of terror."
Axiosreported Thursday that US Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) "will propose sweeping reforms" to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), "including requiring a warrant for arrests, banning masks during enforcement operations, and requiring Border Patrol to remain at the border."
Murphy is "also trying to build a coalition of Democrats to insist on some restraints on DHS' authority as a condition of their support for a spending bill for the department—with funding set to lapse January 30," the outlet reported.
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has previously called for the abolition of ICE, warned that the agency is currently "accountable to no one."
"It's a nightmare," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on the steps of the US Capitol on Wednesday. "They are operating with impunity. We just saw them murder an American citizen in cold blood, in the street."
"This is an agency that must be reined in," she added.