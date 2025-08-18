To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Public Citizen

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Must Immediately Release Months-Delayed 2024 National Healthcare Quality and Disparities Report

In a letter sent today to the director of the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Public Citizen called for the immediate release of the AHRQ’S 2024 National Healthcare Quality and Disparities report.

The National Healthcare Quality and Disparities report provides an annual snapshot of the performance of the U.S. healthcare system and the system’s overall quality and fairness in serving all Americans. The Public Citizen letter briefly highlights some of the important information in the report. Mandated by Congress, this essential public health resource had been released by AHRQ through 2023 for 21 consecutive years. The 2024 report should have been released in December of last year . It’s unclear why the Biden-to-Trump transition personnel failed to release this report.

“AHRQ must immediately make public this vital report card about the performance of the U.S. healthcare system,” said Michael Abrams, M.P.H., Ph.D., a senior health researcher at the Public Citizen Health Research Group, and the author of the letter. “The Trump Administration should not hide from the American public critical data about how the health care system functions. Policymakers and researchers rely upon these AHRQ-curated analyses and data to maintain and advance the wellbeing of all Americans.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

