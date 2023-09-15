To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Food & Water Watch
Contact:

Phoebe Galt, 202-683-2504, pgalt@fwwatch.org

Activists From Across NY Heading to NYC For Major Climate March

10,000+ people from across the country expected to gather for March to End Fossil Fuels.

Tens of thousands of activists from all over New York and the country will be heading to New York City for the March to End Fossil Fuels on Sunday, September 17, calling on President Biden to stop drilling on public lands and waters, and declare a national climate emergency.

New York activists will be traveling together via bus and train from hubs all across the state—including Albany, Beacon, Catskill, Ithaca, Newburgh, New Paltz, Syracuse and Long Island—en route to Manhattan. The march will start at 52nd and Broadway and end on First Avenue, near the United Nations headquarters.

“Despite his numerous and explicit pledges to the contrary, President Biden has turned out to be a strong supporter of fossil fuels. With each passing day, Biden’s failure to lead on clean energy drives the planet deeper into the abyss of irrevocable climate chaos,” said Food & Water Watch Northeast Region Director Alex Beauchamp, an organizer of the event. “We’re marching to send a message that true climate leadership means halting new oil and gas drilling and fracking, and rejecting new fossil fuel infrastructure like pipelines and export terminals – beginning now.”

The action comes after a dramatic summer of extreme weather events across the globe, and days before a Climate Ambition Summit at the United Nations. The march has been endorsed by over 500 organizations across the country, including more than 200 groups in New York, and is backed by elected officials including U.S. Representative Jamaal Bowman, New York Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and national and internationally-recognized climate leaders.

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

