1 Million Americans Demand Impeachment as Free Speech For People Launches Full-Page New York Times Ad Ahead of ‘No Kings’ Protests

Free Speech For People today unveiled a full-page advertisement in The New York Times calling on Congress to impeach and remove Donald Trump from office, as nationwide “No Kings” protests mobilize Americans to defend democracy.

The ad spotlights a growing movement of more than 1,000,000 Americans who have already signed a petition demanding accountability. It urges the public to join the campaign at ImpeachTrumpAgain.org and to participate in protests across the country on Saturday, March 28.

“Donald Trump poses a direct threat to our Constitution and to the rule of law,” said John Bonifaz, Co-Founder and President of Free Speech For People. “The constitutional remedy of impeachment exists precisely for moments like this when a president abuses power, defies the law, and attacks democracy itself. Congress must act.”

The advertisement follows a week of high-visibility actions in Washington D.C., including billboard trucks and projections.

On December 11, 2025, 140 Members of Congress voted to advance Rep. Al Green’s articles of impeachment focused on Trump’s threat to execute Members of Congress and his threats and intimidation against federal judges. The vote marked a 77% increase in support for impeachment in the House since the prior House vote in June of last year.

“On March 28, 2026, The People will rise up. The No Kings 3 protest is projected to be the largest mass-mobilization in U.S. history, with over 3,000 actions planned worldwide,” said Jax Foley, Free Speech For People’s Digital Organizing Strategist. “People across this country are organizing, mobilizing, defending their communities, and demanding accountability.”

“For more than a year, FSFP’s team of lawyers, election security experts, and grassroots organizers have been tirelessly and fiercely leading the campaign to impeach and remove Trump and key administration officials,” Foley continued. “We have heard from people across the United States who are with us in the call for No Kings, No Tyrants, and the immediate impeachment and removal of Trump and his co-conspirators. Put the power back in the hands of We The People.

"Millions of people are gathering across the country in nonviolent protest this weekend in the face of an ultra-violent regime," said Jocelyn Medearis-Viera, Grassroots Organizing Strategist at Free Speech For People. "The people are demanding accountability for the political violence we are seeing at home and abroad. There's a solution in the Constitution: Article 2, Section 4, the Impeachment Clause. The movement for impeachment is growing, and it's well-past time for Congress to uphold their duty and responsibility to impeach and remove this lawless president and his co-conspirators."

The full advertisement can be viewed online, and supporters are encouraged to sign the petition, download protest materials, and join a “No Kings” rally on March 28.