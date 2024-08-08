Israeli Leaders Demand Probe of IDF Rape Video—To Find Out Who Leaked It

While human rights groups called for an investigation of a leaked recording apparently showing Israel Defense Forces reservists gang-raping a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman military base and detention center, Israeli leaders including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday also furiously demanded a probe of the video—not to seek justice for the victim, but rather to find and punish whoever leaked it.

Smotrich took to social media Wednesday to call for "an immediate criminal investigation to locate the leakers of the trending video that was intended to harm the reservists and that caused tremendous damage to Israel in the world, and to exhaust the full severity of the law against them."

Israeli media on Tuesday aired footage in which Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists are seen attacking a Palestinian man at Sde Teiman while trying to hide their actions with shields.

According to Israeli media reports, the victim was hospitalized with a severe anal injury, ruptured bowel, broken ribs, and lung damage.

Nine alleged assailants—who include members of Force 100, the military unit tasked with guarding Sde Teiman prisoners—were arrested last week in connection with the attack. A mob of far-right Israelis including senior government officials subsequently stormed two military bases in an attempt to free the suspects.

While many Israelis condemned the alleged rape, others rallied around the accused reservists. Smotrich described them as "heroic warriors." National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called them "our best heroes."

Far-right Israeli lawmaker Zvi Sukkot—who took part in last week's riot—joined Smotrich in demanding an investigation of the video leak.

"Leaking and disclosure of investigative materials is a criminal offense that harms the proper legal process, the rule of law, public trust, and the principle of justice," he said Wednesday.

Israeli media reported Wednesday that two of the accused reservists lied on polygraph tests when asked if they had sodomized the prisoner.

Numerous Israelis continued to express support for the accused rapists. Israel Today political reporter Yehuda Schlesinger said Wednesday on a popular morning show that "I don't give a rat's ass what they do to Hamas man."



"The only thing that is a problem for me here is that it's not a regulated policy of the state to abuse the detainees, because, first of all, they deserve it, and it's great revenge... maybe it will serve us a little more a a deterrent..."



"First of all, they deserve it," Schlesinger said of the abuse at Sde Teiman and other Israeli military prisons. "It's great revenge that we need to give them."



"It's just a shame that we don't do it in an institutionalized way, as part of regulations for torture of prisoners," he added, "because then the next guys who think about doing another October 7 will say, 'Do you see what they're doing to [us] in Israel?'"

Etan Nechin, the New York correspondent for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, accused the media of being the "main culprit" that "has normalized the most extreme voices, letting genocidal brutes, racists, and messianic zealots into Israeli's TV sets."



Some American media critics drew attention to the scant coverage of abuse at Sde Teiman in the U.S. corporate media.



"U.S. taxpayers continue to support this military and its torture camps," Palestinian American author and political analyst Yousef Munayyer wrote on social media. "How is this not front-page news?"

In the United States—which supports Israel's war on Gaza with billions of dollars in military aid and diplomatic cover—State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a Wednesday press conference that "there ought to be zero tolerance for sexual abuse, rape of any detainee. Period."

"It is appropriate that the IDF in this case, has announced an investigation, has arrested a number of people who are alleged to have been involved, and I won't speak to the outcome of that investigation, but it ought to proceed swiftly," Miller added.

Critics noted the IDF's chronic failures to credibly investigate its alleged crimes. The Israeli rights group Yesh Din said in late 2022 that less than 1% of Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza were indicted over the previous five years.

The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday took up a petition by rights groups seeking to close Sde Teiman, where widespread—and sometimes deadly—torture has been reported. Last month, Israel's High Court issued a conditional order seeking to shut down the prison in response to the flood of reports of torture there.

Former prisoners including children and Israeli whistleblowers at Sde Teiman—often called "Israel's Guantánamo Bay"—have described rampant torture and abuse at the facility, which is used to imprison Palestinians captured in the Gaza Strip. According to their testimonies, prisoners have been raped, electrocuted, mauled by dogs, burned with cigarettes, severely beaten, starved, and subjected to 24-hour shackling sometimes leading to amputations.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem said this week that at least 60 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since October.



More than 1,100 Israelis and others died during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, during which more than 240 other people were kidnapped. Israel's response—which is the subject of an International Court of Justice genocide case—has left more than 142,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing, according to local and international officials.

Smotrich suggested earlier this week that it is "moral and justified" to starve 2 million Palestinians to death. So far, at least dozens, mostly children, have died from malnutrition, dehydration, and lack of medical care in Gaza amid Israel's crippling assault and siege.