Nationwide “No Kings” Protests Set For October 18 As President Trump Doubles Down On Authoritarian Acts

In recent weeks, President Trump has escalated his authoritarian agenda, threatening to deploy additional militarized forces into U.S. cities, expanding the detention and encampment of immigrants, and even suggesting that “maybe [America would] like a dictator.” In response, the No Kings coalition has announced a nationwide day of nonviolent protest on October 18, with hundreds of events already confirmed in all fifty states.

On June 14, more than 5 million people across all fifty states joined No Kings in the largest single-day protest yet against President Trump’s authoritarianism. The October 18 day of action is the next step in this growing movement, channeling that energy into another coordinated, peaceful mobilization.

Groups organizing the No Kings peaceful protests across the country include ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, 50501, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, SEIU, United We Dream, among others. A full list of partners can be seen at https://www.nokings.org/partners .

“Sustained, broad-based, peaceful, pro-democracy grassroots movements win. Trump wanted a coronation on his birthday, and what he got instead was millions of people standing up to say NO KINGS. No Kings Day on June 14 was one of the largest mobilizations in American history, and it’s grown into a broad, diverse movement. While Trump escalates his attack with occupations of American cities and secret police forces terrorizing American communities, normal everyday people across this country are showing up every single day with courage and defiance. On October 18, we’re going to show up stronger and more organized than ever before,” said Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible. “When Mad King George occupied American cities in 1775, Americans said No Kings. When Mad King Trump occupies American cities in 2025, we again say No Kings! No kings then, no kings now, no kings ever in America.”

“In June, millions of people came together for the largest single day mobilization in history. We not only shot down Trump’s ego and rained on his birthday parade, we sent a strong, unified message to the entire world: America has no kings. No Kings reminded us all that we are the majority, and we will stop authoritarianism in its tracks. Since then, Trump has continued his attacks on our communities and our democracy, but our movement has only grown stronger. On October 18, we’ll be back in the streets to show once again that power belongs to the people – not the loser want-to-be King,” said Leah Greenberg, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible.

“No Kings Day is about claiming what we’ve already built. Working people built this country, not billionaires,” said April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union. “We’re protecting what we’ve built, and we’re building what’s next. Let’s go get it.”

“Throughout our history, America has dreamed of, fought for, and yearned after freedom – freedom afforded to all people,” said Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson. “But it’s clear that this most fundamental value is of no interest to Donald Trump. Since taking office, he has tried to erode our freedoms and amass power for himself, censoring history, undermining our voting rights, defying the rule of law, and stripping people of basic rights simply because of who they are or who they love. But this country does not and will never have a king. The power of the people is and will continue to be greater than the man obsessed with keeping power for himself.”

“Donald Trump has absolutely no clue what a public servant is, much less a desire to serve,” said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen. “In less than 10 months of his presidency, Trump has ticked off every box of a king’s playbook. He has plastered his face on banners across D.C., weaponized National Guard troops against our communities, disappeared people or thrown them out of the country without due process, attempted to sabotage elections and erode our democracy and trivialized the power of Congress and the courts. He has violated the Constitution over and over again. The American people are fed up with Trump’s pathetic attempt at wearing the crown. The No Kings movement pushes Trump out of the way and focuses on who matters most: our friends, neighbors, working families, all of us who build and sustain our country. All of us who actually make America great.”

“As a union nurse, I know firsthand the power of democracy in a workplace. When we, the people, have a voice, we can speak up about what’s wrong and figure out how to fix it, whether it’s at work or in our country. It’s clear that the Trump administration wants all the power and none of the democracy. Nurses won’t stand by while our patients, our hospitals, our co-workers, our families, and our communities suffer from authoritarian dictates. Nurses are proud to be part of the long history of the labor movement resisting tyranny, and we will continue to be part of that tradition so long as tyrants abuse their power,” said National Nurses United President Mary Turner, RN.

“Trump and his extreme administration are doing everything they can to grab power, but millions of people across the country have and will continue to show up united to fight back against his draconian actions,” said League of Conservation Voters President Pete Maysmith. “Just as he threatens our freedoms, he threatens the health and safety of our communities, especially those on the frontlines of the climate crisis, even as he makes life more expensive for everyone. Trump’s widespread attacks on the rule of law include illegal funding cuts for environmental programs and weaponizing law enforcement against his perceived enemies, including climate grant recipients. We’re all in to continue the fight against Trump’s authoritarian rule and stand with our partners to say No Kings taking over our country, and No Kings taking over D.C. — power belongs to the people. Congress must immediately pass D.C. Statehood and strong national voting rights legislation to protect a free and fair democracy and environment for all.”

“In June, millions marched in hundreds of cities around the country with the clear message: America does not want kings,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten. “It’s not about party, it’s about what Americans want and need: a government that upholds freedom and opportunity; a government that solves problems, not exacerbates fear; a government that believes in democracy, not dictatorship. To achieve these goals, we must speak up and show up—so we’re hitting the streets again. We’re putting hope over fear, community over cruelty. We’re fighting for the promise of America: for opportunity, dignity, respect and a decent life for all; strong public schools; affordable higher education and healthcare; the right to form and join unions; fair pay and safe working conditions; a secure retirement; and a vibrant democracy where every person is valued and every vote counts.”

“The No Kings protests are a chance for We the People to resist the rampant abuses of power happening daily by this government, which continues to strike at the pillars of our free society,” said Deirdre Schifeling, ACLU’s chief political and advocacy officer. “The president and his administration are abusing the power of the presidency – trying to instill fear and use the power of the government to crush those who disagree with him. But Americans are brave, freedom-loving people. On October 18th, millions of us will powerfully, peacefully show that in America, we will fight for our rights and our democracy. Our leaders, especially the president, are accountable to us.”

“President Trump is wrecking havoc on our communities and trying to scare Americans into submission while he screws over working people. Trump and Republicans want us to disengage, and that’s why it’s more important than ever to peacefully take the streets on October 18 and show Trump that he answers to us, the people,” said Joel Payne, MoveOn’s Chief Communications Officer.

“We the People of the United States of America reject the mad king and his repeated assaults on our freedoms,” said 50501 National Press Coordinator Hunter Dunn. “Trump has invaded our cities, dismantled our social services, and tossed hard-working Americans into concentration camps. He has sacrificed our constitution on the altar of fascism. On October 18th, the American people will gather together to practice two time-honored American traditions: non-violent protest and standing up to Der Führer.”

Jacob Thomas, USAF veteran and Communications Director for Common Defense said, “As veterans and patriots who swore an oath to protect and defend the constitution and the freedoms that it enshrines we are appalled at the lengths Trump and his billionaire buddies have gone to to strip our neighbors and communities of the rights, dignity, and freedoms owed to everyone residing in this country. We must all do our part to fight back against his authoritarianism and military occupation of cities. We cannot allow a wannabe dictator to destroy our democracy, gut veteran healthcare, keep people from accessing the ballot box, and tank our economy. We must all join together in solidarity to fight back and secure our freedoms. 250 years ago Americans stood up to a tyrant king, generations later our great grandparents defeated fascism abroad. Now it is up to us to defeat fascism at home.”

For a full list of participating cities, event details, and spokespeople available for interviews, visit www.NoKings.org or contact media@nokings.org .

All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.

Find an interactive map of Locations available at nokings.org. Events added every day.