'Unconstitutional, Un-American, and Wrong': Journalist Mario Guevara to Be Deported to El Salvador Friday

Journalist Mario Guevara's family and lawyers said Thursday that the award-winning Spanish-language journalist is set to be deported from the United States to his native El Salvador on Friday morning.

The announcement comes after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined to block a final order of removal from the Board of Immigration Appeals. The ACLU said in a statement that Guevara's wife and three children were not allowed to say goodbye to the journalist, who was transferred to a Louisiana facility ahead of his deportation after being held in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center in Georgia for over 100 days.

"Words cannot begin to describe the loss and devastation my family feels. I am in utter shock and disbelief the government has punished my father for simply doing his life’s work of journalism," said his son Oscar Guevara, who also shared an update in Spanish on his father's Facebook account.

"My father should have never had to face over 100 days in detention," Oscar Guevara continued. "He is the center of our family. He is the reason our home feels like home. To me, he's my rock, and I don't know what life without him here will look like now that he will be deported."

"When I was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2021, it was my dad who centered me, who drove me to my medical appointments, and who lifted me up," he added. "Now, I will have to manage my healthcare on my own, and live thousands of miles away separated from him. My family has been torn apart for no good reason, and I can only hope that we can one day be reunited."

Guevara has covered immigration in the Atlanta area for two decades. He was arrested in June while reporting on a "No Kings" protest in Georgia. The local charges against him were dropped, but he has remained in ICE custody in Folkston, despite having work authorization and a path to a green card through his son.

The reporter's battle to remain in the United States has played out as ICE works to deliver on President Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations and his adminstration cracks down on criticism from journalists, comedians, and more. Press freedom and immigrant rights advocates have sounded the alarm about his case.

"The government kept Mario unlawfully detained for weeks because of his vital reporting on law enforcement activity. His deportation is a devastating and tragic outcome for a father and celebrated journalist," said Scarlet Kim, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU, one of the groups representing Guevara in federal court.

"Journalists should not have to fear government retaliation, including prolonged detention, for reporting on government activity, and showing up to work should not result in your family being torn apart," added Kim. "Mario's treatment should terrify any person in this country that cares about a free press."

Freedom of the Press Foundation is among the groups that have been demanding his release. The organization's director of advocacy, Seth Stern, said Thursday that "Mario Guevara was ripped from his family and community because the Trump administration punishes journalists to protect its own power."

"The only thing that journalists like Guevara threaten is the government's chokehold on information it doesn't want the public to know. That's why he's being deported and why federal agents are assaulting and arresting journalists around the country," Stern continued. "The full impact on our freedom of speech may never be known. But what is certain is that Guevara's deportation sends a chilling message to other journalists: Tell the truth, and the state will come for you."

"This is unconstitutional, un-American, and wrong," he added. "It's an assault on the First Amendment, and it won't stop until we all fight back by speaking out."