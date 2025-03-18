To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

White House, Trump Should Release Guest List of Saturday’s Latest Million Dollar-a-Plate Candlelight Dinner Featuring Elon Musk

New Video Shows Trump & Musk Side-By-Side

The White House and President Donald Trump should release the guest list of the Million Dollar-a-Plate candlelight dinners Trump is holding at his Florida estate, including one on March 1 and a new one this past Saturday, March 15, Public Citizen said today. In addition to attendee Elon Musk, the guests could be other government favor-seekers such as federal contractors or the CEOs of companies previously under investigation until the Trump administration stopped enforcement.

A Trump supporter posted a video online showing Trump sitting next to Musk and talking with dinner guests.

“This exorbitant level of payment for presidential access raises serious concerns about the possibility of corruption by candlelight,” said Jon Golinger, democracy advocate for Public Citizen. “The American people have a right to know who was there and whether the Million Dollar Dinner menu for fat cats included a deep dish of juicy government contracts, a side of tasty tax breaks, or a sweet dessert of ending investigations and enforcement actions against their companies.”

A news report today from WIRED revealed the Million Dollar dinner invitation for the Saturday, March 15 dinner from the MAGA Inc. SuperPAC said: “You are invited to a candlelight dinner featuring special guest speaker President Donald J. Trump . . . $1,000,000 per person.”

MAGA Inc., or Make America Great Again Inc., is a SuperPAC that spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets. It is seeking to raise millions more to push Trump’s agenda, according to press reports.

“These pay-to-play dinners are only possible because of Citizens United and shows how desperately we need to fix it,” Golinger added. “These dinners demolish the fiction of independent expenditures that the Supreme Court relied on 15 years ago to justify its Citizens United decision, which abolished reasonable limits on campaign spending.”



Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page