DOJ Disclaimer Raises Eyebrows as Latest Epstein Files Contain Scandalous Mentions of Trump

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday released a new batch of documents related to the criminal investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—along with a disclaimer aimed at exonerating President Donald Trump, who is mentioned numerous times in the latest disclosures.

In a message posted on X, the DOJ asserted that some of the latest documents "contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

The DOJ insisted that "the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

Among the latest batch of documents released by the DOJ was a letter purportedly written by Epstein in prison to fellow convicted sex offender Larry Nassar in which he claimed that Trump "shares our love of young, nubile girls."

The existence of this letter was reported by the Associated Press in 2023, although its contents were not known at the time. According to MeidasTouch, investigators who found the letter submitted it for handwriting analysis to verify its authenticity, but it is not definitively known at this time if it was written by Epstein.

An internal DOJ email from 2020, meanwhile, states that Trump flew with Epstein on his private plane at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, which was more than had been previously known.

On two occasions, Trump and Epstein shared flights with two people whom the DOJ described as "possible witnesses" in a criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime Epstein accomplice who is serving a prison sentence for conspiring to help him sexually abuse minors.

The DOJ's post defending Trump from allegations made in the documents it had just released drew scrutiny from Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney, who pointed out some basic logical inconsistencies with the department's claims.

"Bizarre defensive post from DOJ saying if allegations of Trump had any credibility they would’ve been 'weaponized' against him," he wrote in response. "But... if they had credibility, then pursuing them, by definition, wouldn’t be weaponization."

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh, who left the party over his disgust with Trump, said the DOJ post was further evidence of a justice system that had been totally compromised by the president's personal interests.

"Technically, this tweet is coming from our government," he wrote. "But it sounds like and reads like it’s coming from Trump’s lawyers. Trump has so completely corrupted our Justice Department."

Walsh's sentiment was echoed by Rep. Nellie Pou (D-NJ), who argued that "the US Department of Justice shouldn’t be acting like the White House’s personal law firm."

Trump's past relationship with Epstein has come under greater scrutiny in recent months, and the New York Times last week published a lengthy report detailing the two men's years of friendship.

Stacey Williams, a former model who has accused Trump of groping her in front of Epstein in 1993, told the Times that the two men were engaged in "trophy hunting" when it came to their pursuits of women.

The Times report also found that Epstein and Maxwell over the years "introduced at least six women who have accused them of grooming or abuse to Mr. Trump," including one who was a minor at the time.

The report emphasized, however, that "none have accused Mr. Trump himself of inappropriate behavior."