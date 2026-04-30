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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Food & Water Watch
Contact:

Phoebe Trotter, Food & Water Watch, ptrotter@fwwatch.org

U.S. House Strips Cancer Gag Act From Farm Bill

Pro-factory farm bill must be dead on arrival in Senate

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of the Farm Bill by a vote of 224-200. The Senate has yet to propose a draft version of the legislation.

In a significant victory for public health and environmental advocates, the House voted 280-142 to strip Cancer Gag Act language including Sections 10205-7 from the bill. Over 70 Republicans voted to strip the provision alongside all but six Democrats. The provision would have shielded pesticide manufacturers from health-related lawsuits. The vote comes on the heels of Supreme Court oral arguments in Monsanto Company v. Durnell, where the Trump administration is backing Roundup producer Bayer in related litigation.

Despite staunch opposition, the House Farm Bill still includes the unpopular EATS Act (Save Our Bacon Act), to strip state and local governments of the ability to pass agricultural policies within their borders; fails to reverse HR 1 cuts to the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); and cuts more than $1 billion from a key conservation program.

In response, Food & Water Watch Senior Food Policy Analyst Rebecca Wolf issued the following statement:

“Industrial agriculture’s pesticide addiction is poisoning America. From the fields of Iowa to the halls of Congress, advocates have made our voices clear: Bayer’s cruel Cancer Gag campaign has no place in our communities. U.S. farm policy must support farmers and consumers, not the corporate overlords pulling the strings at our expense.

“This Farm Bill has industry fingerprints all over it. By shrinking markets for high-welfare sustainable farmers, and doubling down on devastating cuts to federal food assistance, this pro-factory farm bill will do more harm than good.

“It’s time to end the corporate power grab in Washington. This Farm Bill must be dead on arrival in the Senate.”

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